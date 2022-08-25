Read full article on original website
President Biden approves Mississippi’s emergency declaration regarding Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Joe Biden approved Mississippi’s emergency declaration on Tuesday. The president ordered Federal assistance to supplement the state’s response efforts due to the city of Jackson’s water crisis. “The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security [and the] Federal Emergency Management Agency...
MS Governor: Federal officials could soon join state in efforts to get Jackson’s water crisis under control
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency provided updates on response efforts at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. On Monday night, Gov. Reeves held an emergency press briefing urging Jackson residents not to drink the tap water from their homes following the city’s main water treatment plant failing.
State looking to reduce number of preventable maternal deaths
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New information from the state reveals more than 55% of deaths among pregnant women who delivered could have been prevented. The Alabama Maternal Mortality Review Committee has been looking at data since 2018, but mothers like Tegan Frazier are living through the statistics. “Something is causing...
Mississippi, neighboring states brace for massive floods
Alabama Power offering $200 rebate for installing smart thermostat
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power is offering their customers a rebate for those who purchase a smart thermostat. It’s during a time when many people are hoping to save some money. The company says the limited time promotion could help your wallet and the environment. They are offering...
WATCH: Gov. Reeves, Sen. Wicker mark the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s deadly arrival in Mississippi
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, August 29, marks the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s devastating landfall in South Mississippi. Senator Roger Wicker, Governor Tate Reeves, and Ocean Springs Mayor Kenny Holloway shared their memories of that day at a special event called “Remembering Katrina at the Fort.” It took place at Fort Maurepas, a spot on Front Beach in Ocean Springs that was underwater 17 years ago.
Alabama draws in record number of tourists
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From the mountains in North Alabama to the Gulf Coast, Alabama has a lot to offer. “Alabama is blessed that we have such great landscape and parks around the state,” said State Tourism Director Lee Sentell. Sentell says Alabama’s variety of attractions is drawing people...
LIST: Events commemorating Hurricane Katrina anniversary
GULF COAST, Miss. (WLOX) - Multiple community organizations are marking the anniversary of one of the most devastating natural disasters to ever hit the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Monday, Aug. 29, marks the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s landfall. Here is a list of some events commemorating the occasion:. Katrina...
