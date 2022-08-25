Read full article on original website
Application Window Opens for 2023 Smokey Bear Awards
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington State Forester George Geissler has announced the opening of the 2023 Smokey Bear Awards application window. Every Year for over 60 years, the Smokey Bear Awards have gone to the people and organizations working hardest to protect and preserve our lands and communities from wildfires.
Oregon fire spreads, governor declares statewide emergency
A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon spread rapidly through a rural area and destroyed several structures after forcing evacuations. With much of the region in drought, Gov Kate Brown declared a state of emergency due to the imminent threat of wildfires statewide. The Rum Creek Fire had burned almost 15 square miles by Sunday. That’s more than double the area that was reported burned a day earlier. An area with about 200 people and more than 100 houses and other structures remained under evacuation. The evacuation includes the unincorporated community of Galice.
Oregon leaders respond to Sunday's Bend shooting
SALEM, Ore.- Oregon Governor Kate Brown and United States Senator Ron Wyden have released statements following Sunday's shooting at a Safeway in Bend. In a Monday morning news release, Governor Brown said that, "every Oregonian should be able to go to a grocery store without the fear of gun violence. While there is still much we don't know, Oregon State Police are working with local authorities to respond to and investigate this tragic event."
Be wildlife aware while driving this fall
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Department of Energy (DOE), the Hanford site, and local law enforcement agencies are reminding drivers to be wildlife aware while driving this fall. Fall is mating season for deer and they may be more active near roadways. Some basic tips can keep you safe while driving, including...
More Record Breaking Heat This Week
Clear calm night overnight lows in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. More hot record-breaking temperatures this week and a heat advisory has been issued for most of Eastern Washington and North Eastern Oregon. Temperatures of 97-103 are expected this week. There is a slight chance of stray thunderstorms on Tuesday for the southern Blue Mountains and Wednesday in The Kittitas Valley and the Cascades.
Wisconsin governor tepid about Biden campaign event
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s Democratic governor won’t be rude, but he’s also not rolling out the red carpet for President Joe Biden at an upcoming Labor Day campaign event. Gov. Tony Evers didn’t sound excited at all Monday when asked about the president’s upcoming visit...
A Nebraska man paddled 38 miles down the Missouri River in an 846-pound pumpkin
A Nebraska power plant worker floated 38 miles down the Missouri River in an 846-pound pumpkin in an effort to sail past the Guinness World Record of 25 miles. Duane Hansen, 60, said Tuesday that he planned to submit video and witness statements this week to the record-keeping organization documenting his 12-hour cruise Saturday from Bellevue, just south of Omaha, to Nebraska City.
Another Heat-Up
Mostly sunny and warmer today. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, near 80 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 90s. The return of heat and record-breaking temperatures start tomorrow. A strong ridge of high pressure over the desert southwest will build north sending upper 90s-low 100s into eastern WA/OR Tuesday-Friday. A weak upper level low of the north coast of CA will send a weak disturbance into the southern Blues of OR Tuesday afternoon. This may trigger a stray shower/t-storm that could drift into the southern foothills, but chances are very small - 10%. Another weak disturbance will move through the ridge on Wednesday with a slight chance for a stray shower/t-storm over the central Cascades. Everyone else will remain hot and dry with highs in the low 100s. Winds look to increase Friday in the Kittitas Valley and this will increase the fire danger.
Celebrate national cinema day September, 3rd
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Movie fans are invited to celebrate the first-ever National Cinema Day on Saturday, September, 3rd. Tickets for all movies will be $3 for the holiday. Medium drinks, candy, and popcorn will also be $3 each. Over 3,000 movie theaters across the country will participate in this one day...
Clear the Shelters, but not just cats and dogs!
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Little Lives Small Animal Rescue is the only type of small animal rescue in the Tri-Cities. They rescue birds, rodents and reptiles from abandonment and abuse. Most people know where to go when they find a stray dog, but what about a stray sugar glider? Parrot? Chameleon?
