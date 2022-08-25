Read full article on original website
Indiana man arrested on kidnapping count after missing 11-year-old girl found at his home, police say
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Police arrested a Franklin man on Sunday after officers say they found a missing 11-year-old Illinois girl at his home. The girl was declared missing out of Vermilion County, Illinois on Saturday. The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in...
VU receives $1M grant to expand pre-college programs
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vincennes University is the recipient of a $1 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. The grant comes from its initiative, Indiana Youth Programs on Campus. The funding will allow VU to expand multi-day summer curriculum such as the Summer STEM Academy, Techmester, and Jobs for...
SR 63 rollover crash kills Shelburn man
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A Shelburn man has died following a single vehicle rollover crash in Sullivan County Tuesday. According to Indiana State Police, 70-year-old Allen L. Clough of Shelburn died as a result of the crash. The cause was reportedly a structural issue with the truck that caused Clough to lose control.
Water service could expand in the Terre Town area
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The City of Terre Haute and Indiana American Water are gauging community interest about expanding local water services in the Terre Town area. This comes after numerous concerns from residents about well water. A public forum was held at Terre Town Elementary School where...
THPD: No viable threat to VCSC school
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police in Terre Haute are responding to rumors after social media posts regarding threats to Vigo County Schools gained traction. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, investigators have found that there is no viable threat involved. Police added that they have alerted VCSC...
NICU Awareness Day coming to Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — You can help babies in the newborn intensive care unit, or NICU, during NICU Awareness month. In a lead-up to the month, Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett proclaimed September 30 as NICU Awareness Day in Terre Haute. Project Sweet Peas, a non-profit, encourages people...
Man sentenced for trying to strangle woman
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A Danville man was sentenced to 6.5 years for domestic battery. On August 24, Circuit Judge Charles Hall sentenced Pierre Miller for an argument that resulted in him attempting to choke a woman. Officials said the victim tried to get away, but Miller grabbed her and threw her to the ground. He held her down and took away her phone, said officials.
Watermelon Business Challenge winner announced
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local entrepreneur was announced as the winner of the Watermelon Business Challenge for Knox County. The owner of Linneweber’s Sauce Company competed against other participants to create products using fresh watermelon or involving the process of watermelon production. Chris Linneweber took advantage...
No injuries reported after a wreck on SR 641
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — No injuries were reported after a motor vehicle accident in Vigo County. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office social media, it happened on State Road 641 near McDaniel Road. Deputies are on scene until the wreck is cleaned up and the investigation...
Danville murder victim identified
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died in a shooting early Sunday morning in Danville. Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as 31-year-old Jonathan E. Barry of Danville. McFadden added that Barry’s family has been notified and an autopsy will be performed on Monday.
Danville church to give away free food every month
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – A Danville church wanted to help their community, so they handed out boxes of free food. It’s something they plan to do at the end of every month. 21st Century Christian Worship Center co-pastor Shanae Dowell said many people in the area need food, and she wanted to meet that need. The church had over 70 boxes full of food to give away Sunday, and Dowell said if it goes well, they could have a hundred by next month.
‘It was senseless’: friend of Danville murder victim speaks out
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – A 31-year-old man is dead after he was shot early Sunday morning in Danville. Police said he was shot multiple times inside a house. Danville police said officers were called to the house about two hours earlier for a loud party, and noticed there were multiple people there. They were called back later for a report of shots fired.
Terre Haute prison inmate dies
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Terre Haute has died, according to a press release sent by the FCI. The release said that Jonathan Powers was seen acting erratically on Saturday evening and was evaluated by medical staff at the Terre Haute prison. Staff requested EMS and Powers was later transported to a local hospital.
Sunday storms knocked out power to nearly 3,000 customers overnight
NEW UPDATE: As of 7:00 a.m., just over 100 Duke Energy customers were without power in Vigo and surrounding counties, according to the company’s outage map. UPDATE: A new line of storms blew through early Monday morning, knocking out power to even more Duke Energy customers in Vigo and Clay Counties. In all, around 2,000 customers were without power as of 12:20 a.m. Monday in the Terre Haute region. Power has been restored to mostly everyone in Knox County.
