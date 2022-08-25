Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Ozark welcomes $25.5 million manufacturing facility
OZARK, Ala. (Press Release) - Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced that Ecore International plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ozark, where it will create 84 jobs. Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based Ecore specializes in transforming reclaimed materials into high-performance flooring and surface products. The privately held...
WSFA
$25M manufacturing investment coming to south Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ecore International has announced plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ozark. According to Gov. Kay Ivey, Pennsylvania-based Ecore specializes in transforming reclaimed materials into high-performance flooring and surface products. It is the largest converter of recycled rubber in North America, and its largest raw material is scrap truck tires.
wtvy.com
Victim identified in Tuesday motorcycle accident
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A victim has been identified in the motorcycle accident that took place Tuesday afternoon. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd told News 4 that the victim is Dwight Birge, 69, of Chipley, Florida. The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 231 South and South Oates Street in Dothan,...
Alabama voting machines challenged as unreliable in court hearing
Montgomery County Circuit Judge Greg Griffin is holding a hearing today on a lawsuit that seeks to block Alabama’s use of electronic ballot-counting machines in the November election. Plaintiffs in the case claim the machines are unreliable and susceptible to hacking and tampering that can change election results. They...
wdhn.com
Ozark will be receiving a multi-million dollar manufacturing facility
OZARK, Ala (WDHN)—The office of Governor Kay Ivey announced the City of Ozark will be receiving a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, creating many high-paying jobs for the region. Ecore International, a Pennsylvania-based manufacturing company, will be investing $25.5 million dollars to open the facility which will create around 84...
wtvy.com
Ecore International targets Ozark for new facility
It's been six days since a samson teenager was last seen or heard from.
Troy Messenger
Williams Chapel: An Alabama historic site
Homecoming at Williams Chapel United Methodist Church in the Brundidge/Tennille community on Sunday, August 28, 2022, was especially meaningful. The Homecoming celebration included the dedication of the Alabama Historical Commission’s signage designating Williams Chapel United Methodist Church as an Alabama Historic Site. Lawrence Bowden, a fourth generation descendent of...
Historic marker placed at Alabama boyhood home of late US Rep. John Lewis
TROY, Ala. (AP) — There’s now a historic marker at the one-story brick house in Alabama where the late civil rights leader and Georgia Congressman John Lewis grew up as one of 11 children. The marker for Lewis’ birthplace was unveiled Saturday in Troy, WSFA-TV reported. Lewis’ family said at the ceremony that they believe it’s their duty to carry […]
wtvy.com
His name was signed for Dothan to receive millions, but he never knew it
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan received millions in federal funds, though paperwork submitted to receive those reimbursements was signed by a person who had not been employed by the city for years. Feeding program documents, until the spring of this year, contained the signature of Larry Patrick,...
wdhn.com
Teenager Brent Johnson of Samson remains missing
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN — It’s been nearly a week since a missing teenager has been seen or heard from. A flyer can be seen at businesses across the wiregrass and Florida panhandle. It shows 16-year-old Brent johnson and the “Late” model white, Toyota corolla he was seen getting into outside the Samson High School gym around 2:45 last Wednesday afternoon.
wdhn.com
Mike Schmitz Nonprofit Marketing Academy is now accepting applications
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 10 nonprofits in the Wiregrass will get a chance to enhance their marketing strategy:. The Mike Schmitz Nonprofit Marketing Academy will take place starting in October and they are accepting applications starting Tuesday until September 23rd. The academy is trying to find the nonprofits that...
wtvy.com
The Dale County Sheriff’s Office to hold a checkpoint on Saturday, September 3rd.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dale County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a DUI Checkpoint within Dale County, Alabama on Saturday, September 3rd. The Sheriff’s Office will also be partnering with SpectraCare Health Systems to disperse informational materials during the DUI checkpoint to remind all drivers about the consequences of driving under the influence and the dangers of underage drinking.
wtvy.com
UAB Dental Clinic coming to Southeast Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rural areas continue to struggle with access to dental care, and in Monday’s Dothan Rotary Club meeting this issue was addressed by guest speaker Finis St. John, Chancellor of the University of Alabama System. “The national average, which is probably low even for the nation,...
wtvy.com
One killed in Dothan wreck
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A wreck claimed the life of a Dothan man early Sunday. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified the victim as 46-year-old Kevin Kennedy. The vehicle he drove left North Range Street in Dothan and flipped after striking a utility pole. No additional information is available. Subscribe to...
wtvy.com
Court rules for city that revoked bar's license
New regulations and rules for Airbnb are upcoming in Dothan.
wdhn.com
DPD: Early morning bar fight leads to high-speed chase
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An early Sunday morning fight at a local Dothan nightclub leads to a police chase into Daleville. Early Sunday morning, officials responded to a call about a fight that broke out at Rain on South Saint Andrews Street in Dothan. Officials arrived at the scene...
wdhn.com
Level Plains Police arrest suspects involved in May shooting
LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (WDHN) — Level Plains Police have arrested all suspects involved in a late May shooting. On May 28th, officials started investigating shots fired into a home on Z Street in Level Plains. According to police, the fight started in Elba, then continued at the Waffle House in Enterprise, eventually leading to the Level Plains home, where 31 bullet casings were found.
wtvy.com
1 dead, another hospitalized in Union Springs shooting
UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another is hospitalized following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Union Springs. Police chief Ronnie Felder said the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 100 block of N. Prairie Street. That’s near the city’s downtown area. Authorities...
wtvy.com
1 in custody, 1 in serious condition after Sunday shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - On Sunday, August 28, 2022, just after 6:00 PM, officers responded to the 700 block of Hutchins Street in reference to shots being fired. When they arrived, they learned a male victim had been shot and had already been transported to the hospital by personal vehicle. Officers also responded to the hospital and learned the victim had a life-threatening gunshot injury. The victim is currently in serious condition.
Slocomb Football “roadblocks”
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — With an extensive resume working under Alabama legends Nick Saban and Kirby Smart, Bryant Garrison begins to plant local roots as the new Slocomb Football head coach. “This door opened up and it’s a really good fit. When I came down and interviewed, I just fell in love with Slocomb and […]
