Serena Williams Shares Daughter Olympia's Reaction to Her Retirement From Tennis
Watch: Meghan Markle Launches Podcast With 1st Guest Serena Williams. Serena Williams' daughter had a much different reaction than the rest of the world upon hearing her mother would be retiring. The tennis champion revealed that her 4-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.—whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian—was excited...
Find Out The Dropout Star Joining The Cleaning Lady Season 2
The Cleaning Lady has swept up another addition to its cast. The Dropout star Naveen Andrews is joining the Fox drama for its sophomore season as a series regular. He'll be shaking up the plot playing Nadia's (Eva De Dominici) ex Robert Kamdar. Fox describes the new character as a...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Nessa Diab Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Colin Kaepernick
Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab are officially parents!. On Aug. 28, the MTV star announced the couple—who have been dating since 2015—recently welcomed their first child together. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life...
Alex Rodriguez's $1.5billion deal to buy the NBA's Timberwolves by 2023 'is in jeopardy because the ex-Yankees star is struggling to raise capital since breaking up with Jennifer Lopez, who helped validate him as a businessman'
Alex Rodriguez's $1.5 billion deal to buy the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves is reportedly in jeopardy because the baseball legend is struggling to fund his second payment without his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez by his side. 'His ability to raise capital went from strong to meaningfully weaker,' one source, who is...
Khloe Kardashian Ditches Her Signature Blonde Color With Subtle Hair Change
Watch: Khloe Kardashian CALLS OUT Kim in New "Kardashians" Trailer. Khloe Kardashian's latest hair change was tiny but mighty. Whether she's debuting a blunt bob or going back to her brunette roots, there's no denying The Kardashians star is the kween of hair transformations. And she is such a beauty chameleon that her new 'do almost went unnoticed. Almost.
Here Are All the Contenders to Be The Bachelor in Season 27
Do you feel change in the air? No, we're not talking about the start of fall and all things pumpkin, though we are referring to something equally as basic: The official announcement revealing who will be the next star of The Bachelor. As Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's dramatic dual...
Hilary Duff "Ousted" By 3-Year-Old Daughter Who Told Soccer Coaches About Her Diarrhea
Watch: Hilary Duff Talks Stripping Down for Women's Health Cover. Hilary Duff is sending a message to fellow parents. The How I Met Your Father star shared the embarrassing lesson she learned after she received a text about what her 3-year-old daughter Banks told her soccer coaches...involving her recent diarrhea experience.
Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Kim for Controversial Variety Interview in Kardashians Trailer
Watch: Kim Kardashian Beats Hillary Clinton in Legal Quiz. Khloe Kardashian understands the backlash. In the new trailer for The Kardashians released Aug. 29, Khloe calls out her sister Kim Kardashian over her controversial Variety interview in which she advised people to "get your f--king ass up and work." "No...
Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia Ace Their Twinning Style at U.S. Open
Watch: Beyonce Narrates Commercial Honoring Serena Williams. Serena Williams and Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. served up a sweet mother-daughter moment at the U.S. Open on Aug. 29. The tennis star, 40, arrived at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York in a black, embellished bodice and tutu skirt by Nike,...
Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Ace Their Date Night at U.S. Open
Watch: Rebel Wilson Almost OUTED By Australian Newspaper!. Rebel Wilson is giving love-all a whole new meaning. On Aug. 29, the Pitch Perfect alum enjoyed an evening out with her girlfriend, clothing brand founder Ramona Agruma, at the 2022 U.S. Open. Sitting in the crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, the couple cheered on Serena Williams—who announced her plans to retire from tennis earlier this month—as the athlete took on Danka Kovinić in two winning sets.
Barbie Ferreira’s Next Role Following Euphoria Exit Revealed
Watch: Barbie Ferreira EXITS Euphoria Ahead of Season 3. Barbie Ferreira is booked and busy. Following Ferreira's announcement that she will not appear in season three of Euphoria, it appears she has a new project to look forward to: a new role in a psychological thriller from Prime Video and Blumhouse, titled House of Spoils.
Your First Look at The Masked Singer Season 8's Avocado Costume
Watch: Natasha Bedingfield on Why She Joined The Masked Singer Tour. The upcoming eighth season of The Masked Singer will feature a mystery celebrity in the brand-new Avocado costume, E! News can exclusively reveal. With a shimmery green flesh, a huge smiley face on the avocado's pit and matching green...
Nina Dobrev Pays Tribute to Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean After Death
Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Shortly after the passing of Charlbi Dean was confirmed, Nina Dobrev took to social media to pay tribute to the actress. On her Instagram Stories, the 33-year-old posted a sweet boomerang clip of the pals all glammed up and hanging out...
Sarah Hyland Says This Love Island Couple Inspires Her to "Spice Up the Bedroom"
Watch: Love Island USA: What Happens Next for Zeta & Timmy?. If there's one thing the Love Island USA contestants know how to do, it's have a good time. So, when it comes to the main lesson host Sarah Hyland said she'll take away from this season's couples, it's to always be silly with your partner, just like Islanders Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray.
Celebrity Jeopardy! to Have a "Somewhat New Format”, According to Showrunner
The stars are being put to the test. However, when a new group of stars puts their knowledge to the test on Celebrity Jeopardy! this fall — they'll be doing it with a bit of a twist. ABC has announced plans to turn the star-studded version of the popular game show into a 13-week tournament.
Dove Cameron Reveals How She Reclaimed Her Power With Brunette Hair Transformation
Watch: Why Dove Cameron Re-Shot Breakfast Music Video After Roe v. Wade. Dove Cameron's empowering take on a hair change certainly provides some food for thought. The "Breakfast" singer, who was known for her platinum blonde hair, made waves for unveiling a dramatic brunette transformation last November. Now, Dove is sharing more insight as to why she felt powerful by making such a drastic change.
Rachel Bilson Clears the Air With Chace Crawford After Freaking Out Over Past Romance Rumors
Watch: Chace Crawford Talks "Gossip Girl" Reboot & "The Boys" Rachel Bilson is setting the record straight on the past relationship rumors between her and Chace Crawford. On the Aug. 29 episode of her Broad Ideas podcast, the Gossip Girl actor reminisced on hanging out in the 2000s, and the O.C. star explained how a sighting of the two together turned into rumors they were dating.
The Bachelorette's Men Tell All Episode: How Nate and Logan Explained Themselves
Watch: Bachelorette's Rachel & Gabby on Dancing With the Stars?!. Before Gabby and Rachel make their final decisions, it was time for their group of Bachelorette cast-offs to clear the air. On the Aug. 29 Men Tell All episode, most of this season's favorite and most controversial contenders returned to...
Why Dionne Warwick Is Confused About Yung Gravy After His VMAs Date Night With Sheri Easterling
Watch: Yung Gravy Reveals Favorite Nicki Minaj "BANGER" at 2022 MTV VMAs. Dionne Warwick has missed the gravy train. The "Walk on By" singer is trying to wrap her head around rapper Yung Gravy's stage name, writing on Twitter Aug. 29, "Young Gravy? Like the food? ?? ???.;?" Dionne, 81,...
