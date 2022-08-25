ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allyson Felix

Comments / 1

Related
E! News

Find Out The Dropout Star Joining The Cleaning Lady Season 2

The Cleaning Lady has swept up another addition to its cast. The Dropout star Naveen Andrews is joining the Fox drama for its sophomore season as a series regular. He'll be shaking up the plot playing Nadia's (Eva De Dominici) ex Robert Kamdar. Fox describes the new character as a...
TV SERIES
E! News

Nessa Diab Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Colin Kaepernick

Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab are officially parents!. On Aug. 28, the MTV star announced the couple—who have been dating since 2015—recently welcomed their first child together. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympian#Clorox#Pre K
Daily Mail

Alex Rodriguez's $1.5billion deal to buy the NBA's Timberwolves by 2023 'is in jeopardy because the ex-Yankees star is struggling to raise capital since breaking up with Jennifer Lopez, who helped validate him as a businessman'

Alex Rodriguez's $1.5 billion deal to buy the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves is reportedly in jeopardy because the baseball legend is struggling to fund his second payment without his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez by his side. 'His ability to raise capital went from strong to meaningfully weaker,' one source, who is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Ditches Her Signature Blonde Color With Subtle Hair Change

Watch: Khloe Kardashian CALLS OUT Kim in New "Kardashians" Trailer. Khloe Kardashian's latest hair change was tiny but mighty. Whether she's debuting a blunt bob or going back to her brunette roots, there's no denying The Kardashians star is the kween of hair transformations. And she is such a beauty chameleon that her new 'do almost went unnoticed. Almost.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Here Are All the Contenders to Be The Bachelor in Season 27

Do you feel change in the air? No, we're not talking about the start of fall and all things pumpkin, though we are referring to something equally as basic: The official announcement revealing who will be the next star of The Bachelor. As Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's dramatic dual...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allyson Felix
Person
Camryn
E! News

Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Ace Their Date Night at U.S. Open

Watch: Rebel Wilson Almost OUTED By Australian Newspaper!. Rebel Wilson is giving love-all a whole new meaning. On Aug. 29, the Pitch Perfect alum enjoyed an evening out with her girlfriend, clothing brand founder Ramona Agruma, at the 2022 U.S. Open. Sitting in the crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, the couple cheered on Serena Williams—who announced her plans to retire from tennis earlier this month—as the athlete took on Danka Kovinić in two winning sets.
TENNIS
E! News

Barbie Ferreira’s Next Role Following Euphoria Exit Revealed

Watch: Barbie Ferreira EXITS Euphoria Ahead of Season 3. Barbie Ferreira is booked and busy. Following Ferreira's announcement that she will not appear in season three of Euphoria, it appears she has a new project to look forward to: a new role in a psychological thriller from Prime Video and Blumhouse, titled House of Spoils.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Your First Look at The Masked Singer Season 8's Avocado Costume

Watch: Natasha Bedingfield on Why She Joined The Masked Singer Tour. The upcoming eighth season of The Masked Singer will feature a mystery celebrity in the brand-new Avocado costume, E! News can exclusively reveal. With a shimmery green flesh, a huge smiley face on the avocado's pit and matching green...
TV SHOWS
E! News

Dove Cameron Reveals How She Reclaimed Her Power With Brunette Hair Transformation

Watch: Why Dove Cameron Re-Shot Breakfast Music Video After Roe v. Wade. Dove Cameron's empowering take on a hair change certainly provides some food for thought. The "Breakfast" singer, who was known for her platinum blonde hair, made waves for unveiling a dramatic brunette transformation last November. Now, Dove is sharing more insight as to why she felt powerful by making such a drastic change.
HAIR CARE
E! News

Rachel Bilson Clears the Air With Chace Crawford After Freaking Out Over Past Romance Rumors

Watch: Chace Crawford Talks "Gossip Girl" Reboot & "The Boys" Rachel Bilson is setting the record straight on the past relationship rumors between her and Chace Crawford. On the Aug. 29 episode of her Broad Ideas podcast, the Gossip Girl actor reminisced on hanging out in the 2000s, and the O.C. star explained how a sighting of the two together turned into rumors they were dating.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

E! News

207K+
Followers
50K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy