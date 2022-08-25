Read full article on original website
$25M manufacturing investment coming to south Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ecore International has announced plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ozark. According to Gov. Kay Ivey, Pennsylvania-based Ecore specializes in transforming reclaimed materials into high-performance flooring and surface products. It is the largest converter of recycled rubber in North America, and its largest raw material is scrap truck tires.
Wawa coming to Alabama, but not soon enough for DeVonta Smith’s ‘addiction’
There’s just something about Wawa sandwiches. DeVonta Smith will attest to that. It won’t be long until the people of Alabama - and the Florida Panhandle - can indulge themselves in the many selections the food market/gas station chain has to offer. In April, it was reported Wawa...
Homeless campsite fully cleaned out in south Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The homeless campsite by Lowe’s in Tillman’s Corner was cleaned out by volunteers last week. Since then, it has been fully cleaned out. The mountain of belongings was removed, and the entrance to the lot has been blocked off with a no trespassing sign posted. Many wondered where the homeless were […]
UAB Dental Clinic coming to Southeast Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rural areas continue to struggle with access to dental care, and in Monday’s Dothan Rotary Club meeting this issue was addressed by guest speaker Finis St. John, Chancellor of the University of Alabama System. “The national average, which is probably low even for the nation,...
Alabama’s beignet boom: Mo’Bay Beignets finds sweet prospects in uncertain times
If it was just about fried dough and powdered sugar, the story of Mo’Bay Beignet Co. probably would be tasty but quick to tell. Instead, new chapters have been erupting at a pace any author would envy. The first café opened in in February 2020, just in time to run head-on into the COVID-19 pandemic. Two and a half years later, Mo’Bay has stores in Mobile, Orange Beach, Tuscaloosa, Auburn and Hattiesburg, with its biggest one yet one coming in Saraland. It has food trucks, one of which will be parked outside Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall as more beignets are served from a booth inside the stadium. A sister business, Bay Town Burger Co., has taken Mo’Bay into the world of burgers.
Body of Joshua Barber, missing for 8 days, found in east-central Alabama, coroner says
The body of a man missing for more than a week was found Tuesday in Macon County, authorities said. Joshua Barber was last seen alive in Valley Aug. 22. He was supposed to be headed to Loxley to be with friends, according to a Facebook page set up about his disappearance.
From sportswriter, to entrepreneur, to mayor: The story of D.C. Reeves
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola mayor-elect D.C. Reeves had a long journey to get to where he is now. From growing up in Pensacola, being a sportswriter for the Tuscaloosa News, being Quint Studer’s Chief of Staff, opening his own craft beer franchise and now becoming the new mayor of Pensacola, Reeves said he is […]
Big Bad Breakfast puts new spin on the morning meal in midtown Mobile
It turns out the secret to catching midtown Mobile’s new Big Bad Breakfast with plenty of empty seats is to come early. Real early. Otherwise, you’ll find the conditions that have prevailed since the restaurant opened at the Shoppes at Midtown next to the Dew Drop Inn in early June: Full tables and booths inside, often more of the same outside despite the summer heat, and a tight supply of parking places on-site.
Alabama man wanted for multiple felonies arrested by Flomaton police
FLOMATON, Ala. -- A wanted Alabama man with multiple outstanding warrants out of Florida was captured by Flomaton police Tuesday. Nikki Odom, 31, was arrested for outstanding warrants for two felonies and a misdemeanor out of the state of Florida. No charges have been filed by the Flomaton Police Department...
Paul DeMarco: Port of Mobile major player for future of nation’s supply chain and Alabama’s economic development
The United States has been suffering through the pandemic, inflation, and a spike in violent crime. One of the other major issues that has challenged this country has been the supply chain problems with delivering products across the Nation. The good news is Alabama is now earning a reputation as...
New efforts to bring post office back to Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s an update to a story we’ve been following closely since 2019. The fight to bring a post office back to Spanish Fort is gaining momentum this month. The city’s been without a post office for over two years, but now there’s a push to bring one back to Spanish […]
Missing Loxley man’s body found in Macon County
LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday. Barber’s dad, Jamie, says he discovered his son’s body next to his 1999 Chevy Silverado after searching an area Tuesday where Joshua’s phone last pinged. Barber […]
Mobile restaurant manager recalls Hurricane Katrina 17 years later
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Aug. 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina made landfall along the Gulf Coast. To date, the hurricane is still one of the most catastrophic natural disasters in the country’s history. Andrel Lawson is the dining room manager at The Original Oyster House and has been a part of the restaurant’s staff for thirty years. […]
6 ft 8 in South Alabama student gets opportunity of a lifetime and it's not for sports
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Jaishon Robinson, the 6’8” Davidson High School graduate is getting the opportunity of a lifetime and it's not for sports. The University of South Alabama student is in Norway pursuing his passion: playing the flute. Although he doesn't speak Norwegian, he is fluent in a universal language: music.
Downtown Mobile events in September
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster with ASM Global joined us on Studio10 to talk about some upcoming September events in Downtown Mobile. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Dog comes face-to-face with manatees in Orange Beach
A close encounter of the manatee kind in Orange Beach Monday sending a dog and the dog's owner scrambling.
Is there enough to do in Mobile? Question looms over Topgolf vote
That has been one of the questions injected into the debate by Mobile city officials over whether the City Council should allocate $1.25 million in direct economic incentives to lure Topgolf. The question was raised during Tuesday’s council meeting by Mayor Sandy Stimpson, who then said Topgolf – and its...
‘Bad Ass’ politics: Is Alabama beach city mayor anti-donkey?
Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon doesn’t want the ‘Bad Ass’ Coffee sign in his town. Or maybe the right-wing mayor just doesn’t want the donkey. Read John Sharp’s excellent Al.com coverage of provocative business names in Alabama. R E L A T E D: ‘Slutty,’...
Crop duster crashes in southeast Alabama woods
Multiple law enforcement agencies hit the ground running to a wooded area south of Slocomb after a call about a plane trapped in the woodline.
Studio 10 expands, FOX10 Midday launches on Sept. 5
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re only a week out from the debut of exciting new hours of local programming from FOX10. Beginning next Monday, Sept. 5, Studio 10 will expand to two hours, airing from 9 until 11 a.m. weekdays. And then at 11 a.m, we’re debuting FOX10 Midday....
