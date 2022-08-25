Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'
Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
Back To Bachelor Life: Leonardo DiCaprio Breaks Up With Al Pacino's Stepdaughter Camila Morrone After 4 YEARS Together
Leonardo DiCaprio and his longtime girlfriend, Camila Morrone, reportedly called it quits after four years together, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has reached out to DiCaprio and Morrone's reps for comment but did not immediately hear back.The actor, 47, and model have been romantically linked since January 2018, going official with their couple status by sitting together in the front row at the 2020 Oscars.DiCaprio and Morrone became the talk of the town after attending Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded 60th birthday bash years ago.Prior to PEOPLE's bombshell split report, all appeared to be well when they were photographed spending the Fourth of...
PopSugar
Fergie and Her Son Axl Duhamel Love to Match in Their Cutest Photos
Former Black Eyed Peas star Fergie and her son, Axl, are two peas in a pod. Fergie shares Axl with her ex-husband, Josh Duhamel, whom she split from in 2017. Since then, the two have been successfully coparenting their child, and Axl has been Fergie's go-to date for nights out, events, and even a Black Lives Matter protest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lea Salonga Talks 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' and Possibility of Season Two
Actor Lea Salonga joins Cheddar News to discuss her role on HBO Max's 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' and the future of the series.
PopSugar
John Mulaney's Baby Malcolm Surprised Him on His 40th Birthday — And Stole His Cake
Having a baby is all fun and games until they start stealing your birthday cake. Although, for his part, John Mulaney didn't seem to mind when his son, Malcolm Hiep, surprised him on stage at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville to help him celebrate his 40th birthday (with a little help from his mom, Olivia Munn, of course). Munn and Malcolm have been traveling with the comedian while he's on tour, but he wasn't expecting his girlfriend and their 9-month-old son to lead the audience in singing "Happy Birthday" to him at the end of his Aug. 27 show.
Comments / 0