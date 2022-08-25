Having a baby is all fun and games until they start stealing your birthday cake. Although, for his part, John Mulaney didn't seem to mind when his son, Malcolm Hiep, surprised him on stage at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville to help him celebrate his 40th birthday (with a little help from his mom, Olivia Munn, of course). Munn and Malcolm have been traveling with the comedian while he's on tour, but he wasn't expecting his girlfriend and their 9-month-old son to lead the audience in singing "Happy Birthday" to him at the end of his Aug. 27 show.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO