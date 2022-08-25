DeRosa, Team USA Add Mookie Betts to 2023 World Baseball Classic Roster

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is the latest star to commit to the 2023 Team USA World Baseball Classic roster, managed by Mark DeRosa. He joins Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, Nolan Arenado, and several others who have announced their plans to represent the United States.

Days after being named Team USA manager for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Mark DeRosa has wasted no time in filling out his coaching staff, as well as his roster. Thursday he added one of the best players in baseball to his team.

Los Angeles Dodgers' star outfielder and 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts has signed on for the World Baseball Classic.

Betts, the son of a Vietnam War veteran, is a perfect fit for Team USA.

The Dodgers' superstar joins a Team USA roster that already includes Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, Nolan Arenado, Pete Alonso, Paul Goldschmidt, Trevor Story, J.T. Realmuto and Cedric Mullins.

Earlier this week, Team USA announced the rest of DeRosa's coaching staff , which will feature pitching coach Andy Pettitte, hitting coach Ken Griffey Jr., bench coach Jerry Manuel, first base coach Lou Collier, third base coach Dino Ebel and bullpen coach Dave Righetti.

Given the pieces that Team USA has so far, I would expect their defensive alignment to look something like:

Catcher: J.T. Realmuto

First base: Paul Goldschmidt

Second base: TBD

Third base: Nolan Arenado

Shortstop: Trevor Story

Left Field: Bryce Harper

Center Field: Mike Trout

Right Field: Mookie Betts

Designated Hitter: Pete Alonso

This would mean Cedric Mullins would come off the bench, but he should feel no shame in doing so. An outfield of Harper, Trout and Betts could be the best outfield assembled in baseball history.

Team USA is far from finished from filling out its roster. The team has yet to announce any of its pitching staff. Team USA probably wants to announce one player at a time, in order to build momentum, anticipation and hype for the 2023 event.

In addition to adding even more stars, expect Team USA to also add some solid role players. DeRosa himself was a bench player on the 2009 World Baseball Classic team. As a role player in the big leagues, DeRosa understood his role with Team USA. A team with too many alpha males can suffer from lackluster team chemistry.

At the pace Team USA is moving at, we'll be finding out more names very soon.