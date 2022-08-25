ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

DeRosa, Team USA Add Mookie Betts to 2023 World Baseball Classic Roster

By Jack Vita
FanNation Fastball
FanNation Fastball
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44PKxu_0hVWaeLb00

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is the latest star to commit to the 2023 Team USA World Baseball Classic roster, managed by Mark DeRosa. He joins Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, Nolan Arenado, and several others who have announced their plans to represent the United States.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Days after being named Team USA manager for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Mark DeRosa has wasted no time in filling out his coaching staff, as well as his roster. Thursday he added one of the best players in baseball to his team.

Los Angeles Dodgers' star outfielder and 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts has signed on for the World Baseball Classic.

Betts, the son of a Vietnam War veteran, is a perfect fit for Team USA.

The Dodgers' superstar joins a Team USA roster that already includes Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, Nolan Arenado, Pete Alonso, Paul Goldschmidt, Trevor Story, J.T. Realmuto and Cedric Mullins.

Earlier this week, Team USA announced the rest of DeRosa's coaching staff , which will feature pitching coach Andy Pettitte, hitting coach Ken Griffey Jr., bench coach Jerry Manuel, first base coach Lou Collier, third base coach Dino Ebel and bullpen coach Dave Righetti.

Given the pieces that Team USA has so far, I would expect their defensive alignment to look something like:

Catcher: J.T. Realmuto

First base: Paul Goldschmidt

Second base: TBD

Third base: Nolan Arenado

Shortstop: Trevor Story

Left Field: Bryce Harper

Center Field: Mike Trout

Right Field: Mookie Betts

Designated Hitter: Pete Alonso

This would mean Cedric Mullins would come off the bench, but he should feel no shame in doing so. An outfield of Harper, Trout and Betts could be the best outfield assembled in baseball history.

Team USA is far from finished from filling out its roster. The team has yet to announce any of its pitching staff. Team USA probably wants to announce one player at a time, in order to build momentum, anticipation and hype for the 2023 event.

In addition to adding even more stars, expect Team USA to also add some solid role players. DeRosa himself was a bench player on the 2009 World Baseball Classic team. As a role player in the big leagues, DeRosa understood his role with Team USA. A team with too many alpha males can suffer from lackluster team chemistry.

At the pace Team USA is moving at, we'll be finding out more names very soon.

Comments / 0

Related
FanNation Fastball

Houston Astros' Justin Verlander Lands On IL with Right Calf Injury

Houston Astros' starting pitcher and American League Cy Young favorite Justin Verlander has been placed on the 15-day Injured List with a right calf injury that he sustained in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. In a corresponding roster move, the Astros have recalled J.J. Matijevic and Brandon Bielak and called-up prospect Hunter Brown from Triple-A Sugar Land.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Dino Ebel
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Dave Righetti
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Lou Collier
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Jerry Manuel
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Andy Pettitte
Person
Mark Derosa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#World Baseball Classic#Baseball Player#Derosa Team Usa Add#Team Usa World Baseball#American League#Dodgers
FanNation Fastball

Edwin Diaz and the Seven Greatest Reliever Walkout Songs of All-Time

New York Mets' closer Edwin Diaz has cemented himself as not only one of baseball's most effective closers, but also for having one of the best relief pitcher entrance songs ever. When Mets fans hear 'Narco' by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet, they know what's coming: the most dominant relief pitcher in baseball. So what are the best entrance songs in Major League Baseball history?
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
FanNation Fastball

MLBPA Seeking to Unionize, Represent Minor League Players

Minor league baseball players have been sent a card to vote on making the Major League Baseball Players Association their collective bargaining representative. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the MLBPA will represent minor league players and it is expected to be announced on Labor Day.
MLB
FanNation Fastball

FanNation Fastball

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
352
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from around MLB

 https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/

Comments / 0

Community Policy