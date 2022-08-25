ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

Recall efforts underway for two Colorado Springs council members already up for election in April

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Recall efforts against two Colorado Springs city council members, that are already set to be on the ballot for the general city elections in April of 2023, are underway. The newly formed non-profit called "Integrity Matters" created two web pages asking members of the public to sign up to volunteer The post Recall efforts underway for two Colorado Springs council members already up for election in April appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Kearney Hub

Voting machine tampering points to concern for fall election

DENVER — On the last day of voting in Colorado's June primary, a poll worker sent to wipe down a voting machine found a concerning error message on its screen: "USB device change detected." The machine, used to mark ballots electronically, was taken out of use and an investigation...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
El Paso County, CO
Colorado City, CO
El Paso County, CO
coloradopols.com

At Least They Spelled His Name Right

It’s that time of the year in Colorado when politicians don funny-looking shirts and mingle at cocktail parties in support of the Denver Rustlers at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo. If you’ve been browsing social media sites lately, you’ve no doubt seen seen the photos. Republican...
PUEBLO, CO
Jena Griswold
John Wayne
Wayne Williams
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado police academies undergo first curriculum redesign in 40 years

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A major redesign is coming to police academies across Colorado. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has announced a plan to overhaul the police training curriculum. The project has been in the works for a while now, with the Attorney General's office and police departments around the state working together to figure The post Colorado police academies undergo first curriculum redesign in 40 years appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Use of chemicals by city parks workers raises concern among some Colorado Springs residents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officials with the parks and recreation department met with around a dozen citizens Monday who are concerned about the use of herbicides on landscaping, in parks and medians, and on other city property. Residents were contacted by the department last week who said that the meeting was scheduled to provide The post Use of chemicals by city parks workers raises concern among some Colorado Springs residents appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
cpr.org

Despite mountain monsoon soaking this summer, officials say it was the usual rainfall in Pueblo and Colorado Springs

Southeastern Colorado’s monsoon season has been active this year, but not out of the ordinary in many places. Stephen Hodanish, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pueblo, said cities like Colorado Springs and Pueblo along the southern I-25 corridor have received slightly below the average amount of precipitation so far this year. Past years have been so dry, he said, that it feels like it’s been particularly rainy this summer.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Separate threats made at different Colorado Springs schools

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two students are facing charges after allegedly making threats against two Colorado Springs schools. The students are in two separate districts and each made a threat on social media against their respective school, police said Monday. In both cases, the posts depicted guns -- one of which would be confirmed to be real -- and in each case, someone saw the post and immediately alerted law enforcement.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Devastating Colorado flood killed 78... or was death toll actually closer to 1,500?

Starting on June 3 and stretching for several days, the Great Pueblo Flood of 1921 was one of the most devastating natural disasters to ever take place in Colorado. As a slow moving storm with heavy rains filled canyons and low-lying areas surrounding this southern Colorado city, a huge amount of water would ultimately travel down Arkansas River and Fountain Creek, hitting the city of 42,000 residents where the two flows converged and sweeping away an estimated 600 homes, causing $20 million in damages (about $331 million today).
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

Eastern El Paso County woman reported missing

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. According to the Sheriff's Office, 54-year-old Beth Aper was last seen at her home near the 39000 block of Shear Rd. on August 21. This is in Rush, Colorado, on the eastern border of El Paso County.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Teller Sheriff Office Makes Huge Drug Bust; Seizes 150-plus Fentanyl Pills and Stolen Vehicles

Agency Issues Warning Against Illegal Trash Dumps and Owners of Junk Vehicles. The days of little serious crime activity occurring in our rural burgs are over, with big drug cases becoming more routine, and more suspicious characters trying to hide in the mountains inside mini-trash dumps. And the myth that that the fentanyl crisis is just a ‘big city issue’ has ended, with this killer drug moving into the Teller high country.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Judge allows retaliation lawsuit to proceed against CSU officials

Two former faculty members of Colorado State University Pueblo may proceed to hold school officials liable for allegedly retaliating against them when they spoke up about sex-based discrimination, a federal judge has ruled. Kimberly Cowden and Joanne Gula were both assistant professors in CSU Pueblo's Mass Communication Department when they...
PUEBLO, CO

