Recall efforts underway for two Colorado Springs council members already up for election in April
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Recall efforts against two Colorado Springs city council members, that are already set to be on the ballot for the general city elections in April of 2023, are underway. The newly formed non-profit called "Integrity Matters" created two web pages asking members of the public to sign up to volunteer The post Recall efforts underway for two Colorado Springs council members already up for election in April appeared first on KRDO.
Kearney Hub
Voting machine tampering points to concern for fall election
DENVER — On the last day of voting in Colorado's June primary, a poll worker sent to wipe down a voting machine found a concerning error message on its screen: "USB device change detected." The machine, used to mark ballots electronically, was taken out of use and an investigation...
cpr.org
Three of Colorado’s Republican congressional candidates welcomed support from a PAC fighting to limit or ban trans women in sports
Colorado Republicans recently gathered at a home in El Paso County for the formal launch of a new federal PAC with a very specific mission — supporting candidates who pledge to fight the inclusion of trans women and girls in women’s sports. Numerous state lawmakers were in attendance...
Colorado man's request to block large-capacity magazine ban declined by judge
A federal judge has declined to block Colorado's 2013 law prohibiting the possession of large-capacity gun magazines, finding a Colorado Springs man's decision to incorrectly sue the attorney general likely will doom his lawsuit. Delbert Sgaggio filed suit in July against Attorney General Phil Weiser, claiming the state's general ban...
coloradopols.com
At Least They Spelled His Name Right
It’s that time of the year in Colorado when politicians don funny-looking shirts and mingle at cocktail parties in support of the Denver Rustlers at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo. If you’ve been browsing social media sites lately, you’ve no doubt seen seen the photos. Republican...
KKTV
Drake Power Plant in downtown Colorado Springs to shut down this week
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities announced the Martin Drake Power Plant will shut down for good on Sept. 1. The closure comes about a dozen years earlier than originally expected. The plant, located in the downtown area, has been using two generating units that ran on natural...
Colorado’s real-time call reporting program reveals thousands of DUI calls
(Samuele Errico Piccarini / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 29, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) For nearly a quarter century, Colorado motorists and road users have been able to dial *CSP (*277) to report suspected impaired drivers in real-time.
KRDO
Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood shooting suspect back in court
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The man accused of killing three people and injuring eight others in an attack on a Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood is back in court Tuesday. Robert Dear is set to go before a federal judge to determine if he should be medicated involuntarily. Since 2016,...
Grand Champion steer sells for $58 thousand at the Colorado State Fair
A whopping $58 thousand was bid for the Grand Champion Market Beef at the Colorado State Fair. It was raised by Stetson Gabel from Weld County
Colorado police academies undergo first curriculum redesign in 40 years
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A major redesign is coming to police academies across Colorado. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has announced a plan to overhaul the police training curriculum. The project has been in the works for a while now, with the Attorney General's office and police departments around the state working together to figure The post Colorado police academies undergo first curriculum redesign in 40 years appeared first on KRDO.
Use of chemicals by city parks workers raises concern among some Colorado Springs residents
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officials with the parks and recreation department met with around a dozen citizens Monday who are concerned about the use of herbicides on landscaping, in parks and medians, and on other city property. Residents were contacted by the department last week who said that the meeting was scheduled to provide The post Use of chemicals by city parks workers raises concern among some Colorado Springs residents appeared first on KRDO.
cpr.org
Despite mountain monsoon soaking this summer, officials say it was the usual rainfall in Pueblo and Colorado Springs
Southeastern Colorado’s monsoon season has been active this year, but not out of the ordinary in many places. Stephen Hodanish, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pueblo, said cities like Colorado Springs and Pueblo along the southern I-25 corridor have received slightly below the average amount of precipitation so far this year. Past years have been so dry, he said, that it feels like it’s been particularly rainy this summer.
KKTV
Separate threats made at different Colorado Springs schools
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two students are facing charges after allegedly making threats against two Colorado Springs schools. The students are in two separate districts and each made a threat on social media against their respective school, police said Monday. In both cases, the posts depicted guns -- one of which would be confirmed to be real -- and in each case, someone saw the post and immediately alerted law enforcement.
wealthofgeeks.com
Out of the Ashes: A Third-Generation Cowboy Stage Show Makes a Stunning Comeback
Flying W Ranch in Colorado Springs has stolen the hearts of millions of visitors over the years. Almost eight million, to be exact. Secluded high above the city, this breathtaking 1400-acre working cattle ranch continues to keep the old west alive. Since 1953, Flying W Ranch has served up chuckwagon...
Historic Colorado Restaurant Is Closing For Good This Week after 47 Years
Colorado seems to be losing quite a few locally famous restaurants and bars in the last couple of years. Add one more to the list as this Colorado favorite is closing its doors after nearly 50 years in business. Historic Colorado Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors For Good This Week.
Devastating Colorado flood killed 78... or was death toll actually closer to 1,500?
Starting on June 3 and stretching for several days, the Great Pueblo Flood of 1921 was one of the most devastating natural disasters to ever take place in Colorado. As a slow moving storm with heavy rains filled canyons and low-lying areas surrounding this southern Colorado city, a huge amount of water would ultimately travel down Arkansas River and Fountain Creek, hitting the city of 42,000 residents where the two flows converged and sweeping away an estimated 600 homes, causing $20 million in damages (about $331 million today).
cpr.org
Farm animals, flowing mullets, and sloppers: Scenes from the 150th Colorado State Fair’s opening weekend in Pueblo
Imagine eating nearly 34 sloppers in just eight minutes. Professional eater Geoff Esper of Oxford, Mass. did just that as he wolfed down many pounds of burger, Pueblo green chile, cheese and buns to take the World Slopper Eating Championship title for a third time on Saturday at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo.
KRDO
Eastern El Paso County woman reported missing
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. According to the Sheriff's Office, 54-year-old Beth Aper was last seen at her home near the 39000 block of Shear Rd. on August 21. This is in Rush, Colorado, on the eastern border of El Paso County.
mountainjackpot.com
Teller Sheriff Office Makes Huge Drug Bust; Seizes 150-plus Fentanyl Pills and Stolen Vehicles
Agency Issues Warning Against Illegal Trash Dumps and Owners of Junk Vehicles. The days of little serious crime activity occurring in our rural burgs are over, with big drug cases becoming more routine, and more suspicious characters trying to hide in the mountains inside mini-trash dumps. And the myth that that the fentanyl crisis is just a ‘big city issue’ has ended, with this killer drug moving into the Teller high country.
coloradopolitics.com
Judge allows retaliation lawsuit to proceed against CSU officials
Two former faculty members of Colorado State University Pueblo may proceed to hold school officials liable for allegedly retaliating against them when they spoke up about sex-based discrimination, a federal judge has ruled. Kimberly Cowden and Joanne Gula were both assistant professors in CSU Pueblo's Mass Communication Department when they...
