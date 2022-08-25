Read full article on original website
Related
KOAT 7
Doctors say COVID-19 hospitalizations are down, new vaccines coming
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Life in the pandemic has changed since March of 2020. Albuquerque doctors said there are still precautions to take even during times of lower hospitalizations. The COVID-19 virus has changed over the past two years and vaccines are also changing. “There is a new vaccine that...
KOAT 7
Cannabis license sales skyrocket in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There has been a spike in the approval and issuing of cannabis license sales since last year, according to the Albuquerque Journal. “The state has hit a milestone in the approval and issuing of cannabis licenses, surpassing 1,000 since the Cannabis Control Division began issuing them last fall,” said the Albuquerque Journal.
Comments / 0