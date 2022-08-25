ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
Colorado Newsline

Hispanic voters in Colorado prioritize economic issues, survey shows

Based on a new survey, Colorado’s Hispanic voters prioritize improving the economy as well as crime and gun violence but place a new emphasis on abortion rights among other issues when they head to the polls.  A national survey conducted by Unidos, Mi Familia Vota and BSP Research interviewed about 300 registered Hispanic voters in […] The post Hispanic voters in Colorado prioritize economic issues, survey shows appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE

