Harden Adds More Excitement to Upcoming Season on Twitter

At this point in James Harden’s career, he’s accomplished enough accolades to consider him a Hall of Famer when he retires.

With ten All-Star appearances, an MVP trophy, several scoring titles, and more than five All-NBA First Teams nods, Harden is one of the most accomplished players in the league.

However, “The Beard” is missing something significant; an NBA title.

After spending nearly a decade dominating the league with the Houston Rockets, Harden left without a championship ring. He hoped a move to the Brooklyn Nets could help him accomplish that feat as he joined two other star champions, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

But Brooklyn wasn’t going in the right direction in the eyes of Harden. After forcing his way out and getting traded to the Philadelphia 76ers , Harden mentioned he wanted to stay in Philly and do what he could to try and bring the Larry O’Brien trophy back to the City of Brotherly Love.

Harden wasn’t bluffing when he told the media he would do whatever it took to help the Sixers out during his exit interview following the 2022 playoffs. After taking a discount to re-sign with the Sixers, Harden got to work — and lately — he’s been looking like he might be in the best shape of his career.

“It’s a long story, I been busy working,” Harden tweeted Thursday morning.

Throughout the offseason, Harden has been spotted working out in several locations throughout Texas, California, and even overseas.

The ten-time All-Star will re-join his Sixers teammates for training camp in about a month. When Philadelphia opens the season in October, Harden will have the opportunity to participate in an entire season with the Sixers, which he’s been looking forward to after only appearing in a little over 30 games total with the 76ers last year.

