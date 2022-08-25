DeSantis, Crist sharply divided on White House student loan plan

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis was in Tampa on Thursday and he sharply criticized a Biden Administration plan to forgive student loan debt .

The White House said federal student loan debut is currently more than $1.6 trillion and rising with more than 45 million borrowers impacted.

The White House said the loans burden America’s middle class and repayment of the loans is making it harder for them to build wealth.

Governor DeSantis said the Biden plan is the wrong plan at the wrong time.

“They keep throwing gas on the fire and so yesterday, they announce this thing to have the taxpayers pick up the student loans, which is going to fuel inflation,” said DeSantis.

The governor told a group of supporters that the student loan forgiveness program from the White House is shifting loan payments to people who should not have to pay.

“So you are going to end up in a situation where you could have a truck driver be on the hook for a Ph.D. student who graduated in something like gender studies or something like that,” said DeSantis.

Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist issued a statement.

“Under Governor DeSantis, Florida has become unaffordable and he’s refused to address it,” said Crist. “He’d rather complain about President Biden’s efforts to uplift working Floridians and lighten their load – it’s ridiculous. This coming from a guy who laid a $1.5 billion tax increase on Floridians, and gave $624 million in tax giveaways to big corporations. Floridians deserve a governor who cares, who will actually work to address the issues we’re facing. I’ll be that governor.”

