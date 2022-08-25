ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis, Crist sharply divided on White House student loan plan

By Jeff Patterson
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iFXY9_0hVWaHF000

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis was in Tampa on Thursday and he sharply criticized a Biden Administration plan to forgive student loan debt .

The White House said federal student loan debut is currently more than $1.6 trillion and rising with more than 45 million borrowers impacted.

Florida’s 2.6M student borrowers have more than $102B in loan debt

The White House said the loans burden America’s middle class and repayment of the loans is making it harder for them to build wealth.

Governor DeSantis said the Biden plan is the wrong plan at the wrong time.

“They keep throwing gas on the fire and so yesterday, they announce this thing to have the taxpayers pick up the student loans, which is going to fuel inflation,” said DeSantis.

The governor told a group of supporters that the student loan forgiveness program from the White House is shifting loan payments to people who should not have to pay.

“So you are going to end up in a situation where you could have a truck driver be on the hook for a Ph.D. student who graduated in something like gender studies or something like that,” said DeSantis.

Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist issued a statement.

“Under Governor DeSantis, Florida has become unaffordable and he’s refused to address it,” said Crist. “He’d rather complain about President Biden’s efforts to uplift working Floridians and lighten their load – it’s ridiculous. This coming from a guy who laid a $1.5 billion tax increase on Floridians, and gave $624 million in tax giveaways to big corporations. Floridians deserve a governor who cares, who will actually work to address the issues we’re facing. I’ll be that governor.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Education
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Government
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Crist
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Student Loans#Loan Forgiveness#Student Debt#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Ne White House#Biden Administration#The White House#Democratic#Floridians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
WFLA

WFLA

88K+
Followers
19K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy