Gary B. “Moose” Metag, age 72, of Glencoe, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at his home. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at Christ Lutheran Church in Glencoe with interment at a later date in the Christ Lutheran Church Columbarium. Visitation will be held Friday, September 2, 2022, from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M., at Christ Lutheran Church in Glencoe and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Military Honors by the Glencoe Military Honor Guard. Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.

GLENCOE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO