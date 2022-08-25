Read full article on original website
Jeffrey “Jeff” Stamer
Jeffrey “Jeff” Stamer, age 58, husband of Robin, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at his home in Hutchinson. Funeral Service will be held Friday, September 2, 2022, at 1:00 P.M., at the Jeff Stamer Farm, 80810 State Hwy 4 Hector, Minnesota 55342, with interment in Bird Island City Cemetery in Bird Island, Minnesota. Visitation will be held from 11:00-1:00 P.M., two hours prior to the service at the Jeff Stamer Farm. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Adele L. Suttles
Adele L. Suttles, age 87, of Glencoe, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, Minnesota. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family & friends will be held from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M., two hours prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.
Gary B. “Moose” Metag
Gary B. “Moose” Metag, age 72, of Glencoe, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at his home. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at Christ Lutheran Church in Glencoe with interment at a later date in the Christ Lutheran Church Columbarium. Visitation will be held Friday, September 2, 2022, from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M., at Christ Lutheran Church in Glencoe and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Military Honors by the Glencoe Military Honor Guard. Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.
Daily Devotionals August 29-September 2
This week hear from Pastor Kevin Oster from Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Listen back to the latest episode of Devotions on our App! Just go to the Podcast page.
19-year-old Has Died From Injuries in Renville Co Crash
A 19-year-old from Montevideo has died from injuries sustained in a Renville County Crash that happened Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Kadin Huntley has now died. Kadin Huntley was a passenger in a car driven by 19-year-old Calin Huntley. Calin Huntley suffered minor injuries. The driver of...
Man Dies After Falling from Farm Implement
A Sauk Centre man has died after falling from farm equipment Monday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says at about 4pm, they responded to a medical emergency in a field near the intersection of 360th Avenue and County Road 17 about 3 miles north of Melrose. Upon arrival...
Trial Set for Olivia Man Accused in Drug Death
( KWLM/Olivia MN-) A jury trial has been scheduled to begin in March for an Olivia man accused of supplying the drugs that killed a Colorado woman in his home in July of last year. Thirty-seven-year-old Bradley Westphal is charged with 3rd Degree Murder for allegedly giving the 57-year-old woman...
Chip seal project start moved up on Hwy’s 12 and 55
(KWLM/WILLMAR, MN) – A chip seal project that was scheduled to begin this morning (Monday) was moved up and started on Saturday, with work starting on Highway 12 from Kerkhoven to Pennock. Today (Monday), crews will move to Highway 12 from Atwater to Litchfield, and Highway 55 from Eden...
