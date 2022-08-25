Viktoria Plzeň’s reaction to being drawn in the group of death was priceless

The Champions League group stage is probably not going to go great for Viktoria Plzeň.

The Czech champion was facing a difficult road no matter which teams it was drawn against in the group stage, but Thursday’s draw was pretty much a worst-case scenario in that department : Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter.

In the Group of Death, Plzeň is being set up as the sacrificial lamb.

But in some ways, Plzeň got a dream draw. After all, the Czechs will get to test themselves against the best players and play on the biggest stages in Europe’s biggest club competition.

Plzeň will play in some of the game’s most hallowed grounds, like Camp Nou and San Siro. And three of Europe’s most storied clubs will come to the 11,000-seat Doosan Arena in Plzeň.

What would a team’s reaction be like to that kind of draw? Luckily, we don’t have to guess because Plzeň filmed its players upon learning the draw.

There was an mixture of excitement, bewilderment and intimidation — pretty much what you’d expect. Whatever happens over the next few months, it will certainly be memorable for Plzeň.

Watch Plzeň’s reaction to its Champions League draw

