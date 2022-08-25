Read full article on original website
adastraradio.com
Western Kansas’ Economy Threatened by Reliance on Irrigating Crops with Ogallala Aquifer
TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — Tentacles of the irrigation-based agriculture economy of Kansas extend far from fields of lush, tall corn to the ethanol producers, dairy and beef facilities, meatpacking plants, and finally the homes of people living in the state’s rural areas. Earl Lewis, chief engineer of...
Kansas energy costs to change with new transmission line project
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Construction on a new 94-mile transmission line connecting a power plant in Kansas to another in Missouri is expected to cause energy prices to rise slightly in 2025 to save consumers cash in the future. The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) granted a certificate of convenience and necessity to NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest, […]
Wichita Eagle
How gas prices have changed in Kansas in the last week
The national average price for regular gasoline is hovering at $3.85 per gallon, according to AAA. The steady decline in gas prices over the last several months is due in large part to falling oil prices. Crude oil was trading below the $100 threshold for most of August, according to...
WIBW
K-State STEM research could have large impacts on Kansas, Missouri
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new study by researchers at Kansas State University could have a large impact on the STEM field in Kansas and Missouri. Kansas State University says education researchers from Kansas and Missouri have collaborated on a National Science Foundation-funded project that may have important impacts on the economic growth of their states.
Kansas Governor candidate caught speeding, says ‘constitution’ protects him
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Bodycam footage shows a Kansas lawmaker turned gubernatorial candidate caught speeding during session. During the stop, he told an officer he was protected under the state constitution. Kansas Capitol Bureau obtained video from the Brown County Sheriff’s office of state senator Dennis Pyle from Hiawatha. On April 2, the former Republican […]
WIBW
Kansas found to be among hardest working states in America
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas - along with most of the Midwest - has been found to be one of the hardest working states in the nation. With Americans working an average of 1,791 hours per year as of 2021 and leaving an average of 4.6 days off unused, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, Aug. 29, it released its report on 2022′s Hardest-Working States in America - and Kansas came in near the top of the list.
rvbusiness.com
RV Retailer Acquires Harper Camperland Stores in Kansas
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – RV Retailer LLC today (Aug. 29) announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
msn.com
See the 10 Wichita KS-area restaurants & food sellers that failed recent inspections
Aug. 29—Ten Wichita-area businesses were deemed out of compliance during Kansas Department of Agriculture food and lodging safety inspections conducted Aug. 14-20, reports show. Among problems inspectors found: old ground beef, bugs flying around and landing on food and equipment at a pizza joint and an ice cream store,...
WIBW
Additional Topekan to be interviewed for Shawnee Co. judge position
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An additional Topekan will be interviewed to be considered to fill an open district magistrate judge position in Shawnee County. The Third Judicial District Nominating Commission says it will convene at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, to interview an additional nominee to fill a district magistrate judge position.
Kansas capping 2,352 oil and gas wells
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Department of the Interior announced Friday that it has awarded an initial $560 million from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to 24 states to begin work to plug, cap and reclaim orphaned oil and gas wells. Kansas has the highest number of uncapped oil and gas wells in the country […]
Kansas General Election: Schmidt, Kelly set to debate
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Attorney General Derek Schmidt are set to debate each other leading up to the General Election on Nov. 8. Voters will have the opportunity to see 2022’s Gubernatorial candidates face off in three events in September and October. These opportunities include: Kansas Chamber of Commerce Candidate Conversations […]
WIBW
Konza Prairie unlocks secrets of grassland plants with help of bison, cattle
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Konza Prairie has unlocked some of the hidden secrets of grassland plants thanks to the help of bison, some cattle and K-State researchers. Kansas State University says one of its studies has found that the reintroduction of bison - a formerly dominant grazer - doubles plant diversity in a tallgrass prairie. It said the research involve more than 30 years of data collected at the Konza Prairie Biological Station and was recently published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Science.
Recall for salad dressing sold in Kansas
KANSAS (KSNT) – A salad dressing has been recalled because it contains undeclared soy and wheat allergens. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, a recall is for Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing from Van Law Food Products Inc. Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat run […]
Here are 7 ways that 2022 compares to hottest, driest years in recorded Kansas history
Yes, it’s been hot out there, but has it set a record?
farmtalknews.com
NASA scientists visit Kansas farm on information seeking mission
Of all the folks that might visit his central Kansas farm, Ray Flickner probably never figured a group from the nation’s space agency would be among them. Yet, there they were: A small group of NASA scientists pulling up in SUVs to quiz Flickner about his farm just west of Moundridge.
What to know before you travel on Kansas roads this weekend
If you are planning to drive somewhere for the Labor Day holiday weekend, you can expect a lot of company on Kansas roads.
Kan. mental health hospitals so overcrowded patients wait in halls
TOPEKA — Patients facing mental health crises are waiting in a Wichita hospital hallway because psychiatric wards are full. Inmates in the Sedgwick County Jail wait up to a year to get transferred to the Larned State Hospital simply for evaluations. And hospital workers get choked, kicked or yelled...
kggfradio.com
Fourth Kansas Gubernatorial Hopeful Enters Race
There are now four candidates for Governor in Kansas. Libertarian Seth Cordell and Independent Dennis Pyle join Republican Derek Schmidt and Democratic Incumbent Laura Kelly. This is the only governorship that the Democrats are defending in 2022 in a state that was won by Donald Trump in 2020. It is shaping up as a very tight race. Most independent observers rate the election as a toss-up. It’s not surprising, because by the end of July Kelly and Schmidt had spent a combined 3.7 million, the most spent on a Governor's race in the history of Kansas.
Small earthquake shakes north-central Kansas
MITCHELL COUNTY —A small earthquake shook portions of north-central Kansas Sunday. The quake just before 2p.m. measured a magnitude 2.7, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and was centered approximately 3 miles northwest of Cawker City. The Kansas Geological Survey initially reported the quake a magnitude 3.3. There were...
CDC updates Kansas mask recommendations
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County and several other Kansas counties are doing better against the coronavirus and have had mask recommendations lifted. However, other counties have been added to the list of those where masks are recommended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together the map of counties considered at a […]
