Kansas State

KSNT News

Kansas energy costs to change with new transmission line project

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Construction on a new 94-mile transmission line connecting a power plant in Kansas to another in Missouri is expected to cause energy prices to rise slightly in 2025 to save consumers cash in the future. The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) granted a certificate of convenience and necessity to NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest, […]
KANSAS STATE
Wichita Eagle

How gas prices have changed in Kansas in the last week

The national average price for regular gasoline is hovering at $3.85 per gallon, according to AAA. The steady decline in gas prices over the last several months is due in large part to falling oil prices. Crude oil was trading below the $100 threshold for most of August, according to...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

K-State STEM research could have large impacts on Kansas, Missouri

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new study by researchers at Kansas State University could have a large impact on the STEM field in Kansas and Missouri. Kansas State University says education researchers from Kansas and Missouri have collaborated on a National Science Foundation-funded project that may have important impacts on the economic growth of their states.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas found to be among hardest working states in America

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas - along with most of the Midwest - has been found to be one of the hardest working states in the nation. With Americans working an average of 1,791 hours per year as of 2021 and leaving an average of 4.6 days off unused, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, Aug. 29, it released its report on 2022′s Hardest-Working States in America - and Kansas came in near the top of the list.
KANSAS STATE
rvbusiness.com

RV Retailer Acquires Harper Camperland Stores in Kansas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – RV Retailer LLC today (Aug. 29) announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
GREAT BEND, KS
WIBW

Additional Topekan to be interviewed for Shawnee Co. judge position

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An additional Topekan will be interviewed to be considered to fill an open district magistrate judge position in Shawnee County. The Third Judicial District Nominating Commission says it will convene at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, to interview an additional nominee to fill a district magistrate judge position.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Kansas capping 2,352 oil and gas wells

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Department of the Interior announced Friday that it has awarded an initial $560 million from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to 24 states to begin work to plug, cap and reclaim orphaned oil and gas wells. Kansas has the highest number of uncapped oil and gas wells in the country […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas General Election: Schmidt, Kelly set to debate

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Attorney General Derek Schmidt are set to debate each other leading up to the General Election on Nov. 8. Voters will have the opportunity to see 2022’s Gubernatorial candidates face off in three events in September and October. These opportunities include: Kansas Chamber of Commerce Candidate Conversations […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Konza Prairie unlocks secrets of grassland plants with help of bison, cattle

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Konza Prairie has unlocked some of the hidden secrets of grassland plants thanks to the help of bison, some cattle and K-State researchers. Kansas State University says one of its studies has found that the reintroduction of bison - a formerly dominant grazer - doubles plant diversity in a tallgrass prairie. It said the research involve more than 30 years of data collected at the Konza Prairie Biological Station and was recently published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Science.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Recall for salad dressing sold in Kansas

KANSAS (KSNT) – A salad dressing has been recalled because it contains undeclared soy and wheat allergens. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, a recall is for Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing from Van Law Food Products Inc. Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat run […]
KANSAS STATE
farmtalknews.com

NASA scientists visit Kansas farm on information seeking mission

Of all the folks that might visit his central Kansas farm, Ray Flickner probably never figured a group from the nation’s space agency would be among them. Yet, there they were: A small group of NASA scientists pulling up in SUVs to quiz Flickner about his farm just west of Moundridge.
KANSAS STATE
kggfradio.com

Fourth Kansas Gubernatorial Hopeful Enters Race

There are now four candidates for Governor in Kansas. Libertarian Seth Cordell and Independent Dennis Pyle join Republican Derek Schmidt and Democratic Incumbent Laura Kelly. This is the only governorship that the Democrats are defending in 2022 in a state that was won by Donald Trump in 2020. It is shaping up as a very tight race. Most independent observers rate the election as a toss-up. It’s not surprising, because by the end of July Kelly and Schmidt had spent a combined 3.7 million, the most spent on a Governor's race in the history of Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Small earthquake shakes north-central Kansas

MITCHELL COUNTY —A small earthquake shook portions of north-central Kansas Sunday. The quake just before 2p.m. measured a magnitude 2.7, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and was centered approximately 3 miles northwest of Cawker City. The Kansas Geological Survey initially reported the quake a magnitude 3.3. There were...
MITCHELL COUNTY, KS
KSN News

CDC updates Kansas mask recommendations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County and several other Kansas counties are doing better against the coronavirus and have had mask recommendations lifted. However, other counties have been added to the list of those where masks are recommended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together the map of counties considered at a […]
KANSAS STATE

