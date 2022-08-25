ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Rivers, WI

Fox11online.com

Woman convicted, sentenced for neglect at foster home

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A woman who operated a foster home with her son was convicted Tuesday of neglect due to the conditions there. Barbara Peterson, 63, pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child, as party to the crime. Winnebago County Judge Daniel Bissett sentenced her to 270 days in jail.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Nine more charges filed against woman in mail fraud case

APPLETON AND CHILTON (WLUK) – Nine more fraud charges have been filed in Calumet County against Danika Viasana, with more charges expected to be filed in Outagamie County, according to her attorney. In March, Outagamie County investigators issued a warning that mail was being stolen from mailboxes, and warned...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Suspect in fatal Door County hit-and-run crash accused of OWI

STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- Officials released the name of the woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in Door County over the weekend and the suspect is accused of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Marilyn J. Vandenbogart, 71, of Sturgeon Bay, was hit by a vehicle as she was...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton announces city's first female police chief

APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Appleton Police and Fire Commission is announcing the city's first female police chief. Current Assistant Chief of Police Polly Olson will take over for retiring chief Todd Thomas, beginning Jan. 4. Olson said Tuesday that the transition has already begun. Olson, a life-long Appleton resident, joined...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Inmate who walked away from Oshkosh prison, captured

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Police are looking for an inmate who walked away from the state prison in Oshkosh. Police say Michael P. Blake, 43, walked away from the Winnebago Correctional Center, 4300 Sherman Rd., sometime between 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Blake, previously from Appleton, is described as 5' 7,"...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Keep personal information off back-to-school photos, police warn

APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- Come Thursday, "First Day of School" pictures will start flooding your social media. While these pictures are a fun way to mark the start of the school year, sometimes they contain information about your child you may not want the public to see. "I'm proud of...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Young adults' psychedelic and marijuana use on the rise

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A new report shows an increase in young adults' binge drinking as well as marijuana and psychedelics use. Officials at the Jackie Nitschke Center say the data doesn't come as a surprise. Young adults are using psychedelic's and hallucinogens in record high numbers, and binge drinking...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Associated Bank to consolidate 7 branches in Wisconsin, 3 in Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people bank online. Associated Bank...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Spring Lake man gets a dramatic Monday Morning Makeover

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) - After growing out his long beard and hair, Brent Beyer decided it was time for a change. The Spring Lake man reached out to stylist Josif Wittnik asking for a Monday Morning Makeover. Beyer said his hair has changed following treatments for Leukemia. He's a welder,...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox11online.com

'Windows For A Cause' event helping to make dreams come true

Alaina from Renewal by Andersen joined Living with Amy to talk about 'Windows For a Cause' event and why this event is such an important one for our community. You can see all the beautiful works of art for yourself at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton on Tuesday, August 30 starting at 5pm. Admission is free, but the artwork is for sale and all proceeds will go to supporting Make-A-Wish dreams come true.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

VIDEO: Soar through the Oneida Nation Reservation with SKYFOX

ONEIDA (WLUK) -- SKYFOX recently soared through the Oneida Nation Reservation, located in Brown and Outagamie counties. While the Oneida tribe has been in Wisconsin for nearly 200 years, its original land is on the East Coast. In 1822, the U.S. Removal Policy forced the Oneida people from New York to what would become Wisconsin, according to the Oneida Cultural Heritage Department.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton's new superintendent looks forward to a "return to normalcy"

APPLETON (WLUK) -- It's not just students and parents getting ready for the new school year, teachers and administrators are making last minute preparations too. That includes Greg Hartjes, who took over last month as the superintendent of the Appleton Area School District. Hartjes has held several positions in the...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh elementary schools getting ready to welcome back students

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Students around Northeast Wisconsin are getting ready to head back to school this week. Teachers at Carl Traeger Elementary School in Oshkosh are prepping their classrooms early to make sure kids feel comfortable in the new space. You can share your back-to-school photos and videos with us...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Week 2 Review: Neenah is for real, Kimberly is rolling

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 2 of the high school football season was highlighted by the Game Time Game of the Week between rivals Menasha and Neenah, and for the second year in a row the Rockets prevailed, 35-13. Neenah's Jase Jenkins rushed for more than 200 yards for the second straight week and scored three touchdowns in a dominant performance as the Rockets wil certainly be moving up from their No. 9 rankings in last week's FOX 11 Top 11.
NEENAH, WI

