Fox11online.com
Woman convicted, sentenced for neglect at foster home
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A woman who operated a foster home with her son was convicted Tuesday of neglect due to the conditions there. Barbara Peterson, 63, pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child, as party to the crime. Winnebago County Judge Daniel Bissett sentenced her to 270 days in jail.
Fox11online.com
Teen charged in Green Bay homicide may request to move case to juvenile court
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – The attorney for the 15-year-old charged in a murder in a pharmacy parking lot may request to have the case moved to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets.
Fox11online.com
Nine more charges filed against woman in mail fraud case
APPLETON AND CHILTON (WLUK) – Nine more fraud charges have been filed in Calumet County against Danika Viasana, with more charges expected to be filed in Outagamie County, according to her attorney. In March, Outagamie County investigators issued a warning that mail was being stolen from mailboxes, and warned...
Fox11online.com
Suspect in fatal Door County hit-and-run crash accused of OWI
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- Officials released the name of the woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in Door County over the weekend and the suspect is accused of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Marilyn J. Vandenbogart, 71, of Sturgeon Bay, was hit by a vehicle as she was...
Fox11online.com
Appleton announces city's first female police chief
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Appleton Police and Fire Commission is announcing the city's first female police chief. Current Assistant Chief of Police Polly Olson will take over for retiring chief Todd Thomas, beginning Jan. 4. Olson said Tuesday that the transition has already begun. Olson, a life-long Appleton resident, joined...
Fox11online.com
Inmate who walked away from Oshkosh prison, captured
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Police are looking for an inmate who walked away from the state prison in Oshkosh. Police say Michael P. Blake, 43, walked away from the Winnebago Correctional Center, 4300 Sherman Rd., sometime between 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Blake, previously from Appleton, is described as 5' 7,"...
Fox11online.com
Keep personal information off back-to-school photos, police warn
APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- Come Thursday, "First Day of School" pictures will start flooding your social media. While these pictures are a fun way to mark the start of the school year, sometimes they contain information about your child you may not want the public to see. "I'm proud of...
Fox11online.com
Sheriff's deputies and many others receive substitute teacher training at CESA 6
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Many school districts are still looking for substitute teachers. The Cooperative Educational Service Agency is working to get subs trained and into schools as soon as possible. CESA 6 had a training event in Oshkosh Tuesday, with about 30 people in attendance. A couple of them are...
Fox11online.com
Young adults' psychedelic and marijuana use on the rise
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A new report shows an increase in young adults' binge drinking as well as marijuana and psychedelics use. Officials at the Jackie Nitschke Center say the data doesn't come as a surprise. Young adults are using psychedelic's and hallucinogens in record high numbers, and binge drinking...
Fox11online.com
Associated Bank to consolidate 7 branches in Wisconsin, 3 in Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people bank online. Associated Bank...
Fox11online.com
Spring Lake man gets a dramatic Monday Morning Makeover
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) - After growing out his long beard and hair, Brent Beyer decided it was time for a change. The Spring Lake man reached out to stylist Josif Wittnik asking for a Monday Morning Makeover. Beyer said his hair has changed following treatments for Leukemia. He's a welder,...
Fox11online.com
Appleton back to school block party provides over 100 haircuts and 500 backpacks
APPLETON (WLUK)-- A Back to School Block Party in Appleton brought out families for free giveaways. In addition to food and fun, students could get haircuts, vaccines, and school supplies all at no cost. With over 500 hundred backpacks to give away, kids were able to prepare for school all...
Fox11online.com
'Windows For A Cause' event helping to make dreams come true
Alaina from Renewal by Andersen joined Living with Amy to talk about 'Windows For a Cause' event and why this event is such an important one for our community. You can see all the beautiful works of art for yourself at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton on Tuesday, August 30 starting at 5pm. Admission is free, but the artwork is for sale and all proceeds will go to supporting Make-A-Wish dreams come true.
Fox11online.com
VIDEO: Soar through the Oneida Nation Reservation with SKYFOX
ONEIDA (WLUK) -- SKYFOX recently soared through the Oneida Nation Reservation, located in Brown and Outagamie counties. While the Oneida tribe has been in Wisconsin for nearly 200 years, its original land is on the East Coast. In 1822, the U.S. Removal Policy forced the Oneida people from New York to what would become Wisconsin, according to the Oneida Cultural Heritage Department.
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin districts facing staffing shortages as first day of school nears
(WLUK) -- Many school districts are kicking off their school year this week, but many are also still short teachers and other staff. Appleton School District is still looking for 22 educators, five of which are classroom teachers. “A positive situation that our enrollment went up late in the summer,...
Fox11online.com
Appleton's new superintendent looks forward to a "return to normalcy"
APPLETON (WLUK) -- It's not just students and parents getting ready for the new school year, teachers and administrators are making last minute preparations too. That includes Greg Hartjes, who took over last month as the superintendent of the Appleton Area School District. Hartjes has held several positions in the...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh elementary schools getting ready to welcome back students
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Students around Northeast Wisconsin are getting ready to head back to school this week. Teachers at Carl Traeger Elementary School in Oshkosh are prepping their classrooms early to make sure kids feel comfortable in the new space. You can share your back-to-school photos and videos with us...
Fox11online.com
Efforts underway to track Green Bay chimney swift population before migration
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Efforts are underway to help count and track a bird species in Wisconsin. Experts say over the past 50 years, the chimney swift population has declined 72%, but some are working to change that. For more than a century, an old theater building in downtown Green...
Fox11online.com
Week 2 Review: Neenah is for real, Kimberly is rolling
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 2 of the high school football season was highlighted by the Game Time Game of the Week between rivals Menasha and Neenah, and for the second year in a row the Rockets prevailed, 35-13. Neenah's Jase Jenkins rushed for more than 200 yards for the second straight week and scored three touchdowns in a dominant performance as the Rockets wil certainly be moving up from their No. 9 rankings in last week's FOX 11 Top 11.
Fox11online.com
Developers hope to bring new life to Appleton City Center Plaza with 'Fox Commons'
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A Wisconsin-based development team is showing off its plan for a redesigned City Center in Appleton. The space will focus on health and wellness and could include retailers and office space. A redesigned space could help redefine the City Center Plaza on College Avenue in downtown Appleton.
