Alaina from Renewal by Andersen joined Living with Amy to talk about 'Windows For a Cause' event and why this event is such an important one for our community. You can see all the beautiful works of art for yourself at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton on Tuesday, August 30 starting at 5pm. Admission is free, but the artwork is for sale and all proceeds will go to supporting Make-A-Wish dreams come true.

APPLETON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO