Gainesville, FL

Westgate Publix set to open on Thursday

Despite recent torrential downpours that left a portion of its parking lot inundated with rainwater, Gainesville’s newest grocery store will open as planned this week. The newly renovated Publix at Westgate Shopping Center, 3315 W. University Ave., is scheduled to welcome shoppers for the first time at 7 a.m. on Thursday, according to sandwich boards outside the store Monday and mailers recently sent to area residents.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Keystone Heights earns UCF-Certification

Keystone Heights Junior/Senior High School recently announced being named a University of Central Florida (UCF)-Certified Community Partnership School. Achieving the title of UCF-Certified Community Partnership School signifies the years of work put into changing the trajectory of students’ lives. It proves that a school has the best practices to help students and families in their most vulnerable state.
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL
Bell aims for district title, deep playoff run

Much like the Newberry volleyball team’s recent run, Bell has had its own success with three straight district titles, two final fours, and one state championship game appearance. Drue Barry, who enters his fourth season as the Bulldogs’ head coach, said it’s the pride that all the girls played...
BELL, FL
Heavy rain continues to saturate area

Alachua County Parks and Open Space Department has closed all the Jonesville and Veterans Memorial Parks sports fields until Monday, Sept. 5. The decision to close the field protects the turf from damage because of the heavy rainfall, the county said. “Sports turf is very delicate, and whenever you get...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
GPD administers Narcan to officers after arrest

Gainesville Police Department (GPD) supervisors had to give two officers Narcan after they were exposed to narcotics during an arrest on Sunday morning. According to a GPD release, officers responded to the WAWA on 1614 W. University Ave. at 9:45 a.m. after an employee reported a suspect stealing, making threats and damaging store property. An officer located a suspect matching the store employee’s description at the 1300 block of W. University Avenue and witnesses at the WAWA identified the suspect as the person who stole from the store.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Lake City crash kills 1, shuts down traffic signal

A single-vehicle crash in Lake City on Sunday resulted in one passenger fatality and sent the driver and another passenger to UF Shands Hospital in stable condition. The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) responded just before 6 a.m. to the crash at the intersection of US 90 and NW Lake City Avenue, finding the vehicle had struck and knocked over a concrete pole holding up the traffic lights.
LAKE CITY, FL

