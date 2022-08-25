Gainesville Police Department (GPD) supervisors had to give two officers Narcan after they were exposed to narcotics during an arrest on Sunday morning. According to a GPD release, officers responded to the WAWA on 1614 W. University Ave. at 9:45 a.m. after an employee reported a suspect stealing, making threats and damaging store property. An officer located a suspect matching the store employee’s description at the 1300 block of W. University Avenue and witnesses at the WAWA identified the suspect as the person who stole from the store.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO