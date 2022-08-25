Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSMV
90-year-old Dollywood employee tries ziplining for her birthday
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For a Sevier County woman and Dollywood employee, her 90th birthday means living her best life. To mark the day, she went on an adventure that she never thought she’d be able to do: ziplining. Ann Rigg took the ride and zipped on her...
Young entrepreneur from Kingsport sells handmade butters for a cause
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Daimiyan Menya’s entrepreneurial journey began at 14 years old after a bout of COVID-19 knocked out her senses of taste and smell. “I am a very big foodie, and I love food,” Menya said. “I’m always eating and willing to try new things, and when I was cooking I wouldn’t know […]
Monkey survives fire in Hawkins County thanks to dog
Blaze consumes cage, monkey escapes unscathed thanks to dog. BULLS GAP, Tenn. (WJHL) – Early Tuesday morning, Lisa Meyer was awoken to every monkey owner’s nightmare: the shed that Griffin, her macaque, was living in was burning to the ground. Roger Reed — who lives with Meyer — was woken up by his dog, Geisha, […]
Pigeon Forge Krispy Kreme reopens after 3-month closure
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Sevier County reopened Tuesday after it closed nearly three months ago. The Krispy Kreme located at 4074 Parkway in Pigeon Forge has reopened to customers. The franchise was one of two locations in Sevier County that closed in May. The Sevierville location remains closed. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
What items are prohibited at the Smoky Mountain Air Show?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Air Show is quickly approaching, and those attending will need to take careful inventory of what they plan to bring. The show will feature demonstrations from the Blue Angels, United States Army Parachute Team and even the Budweiser Clydesdales. Some items are prohibited...
wvlt.tv
New business moves into historic Gay Street building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking around Gay Street, you can spot new signs and ones from decades ago. New businesses are finding value in old buildings near Gay Street, Jack Neely with the Knoxville History Project said. “After the Civil War, it established itself as a commercial center, not just...
Mystery as pregnant teen Kimber Wilson is found dead in Caryville home as cops probe chilling clues
A PREGNANT 17-year-old girl has been found dead in a quiet rural area as police probe the chilling death. The teen, who family members have identified to WVLT as Kimber Wilson, was found in Caryville, Campbell County in Tennessee, on Tuesday morning. More to follow...For the latest news on this...
visitmysmokies.com
New Attraction in Sevierville TN: Dig’n Zone Theme Park
Have you ever imagined yourself working on a big job site with the access and knowledge to man construction equipment? Perhaps your young child is obsessed with playing with toy construction equipment? Well, a chance to do all of that in real life is coming to Sevierville! Dig’n Zone Theme Park, a construction theme park that will allow adults and children to drive, ride and operate real construction equipment, is scheduled to open in Sevierville in spring 2023! Here’s everything we know about this new attraction in Sevierville, Dig’n Zone Theme Park:
IN THIS ARTICLE
supertalk929.com
Report: Greeneville woman hits sleeping victim with box fan
A Greeneville woman was arrested Monday night after she allegedly attacked a sleeping victim with a box fan. According to a report from Greeneville Police, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Lake Street at around 8:30 PM, where they found the suspect, Amanda Taylor walking down the middle of the road.
Event venue at former Knoxville drive-in site to host first concerts
The River Breeze Event Center, an new outdoor event center in East Knoxville, built at the former site of a drive-in movie theater will hold a soft-opening concert series this fall ahead of its grand opening next year.
Teen found dead in Caryville
The Caryville Police Department in investigating the death of a teen who was found on August 30.
Deadly virus found in kittens at a Morristown shelter
Several kittens at the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society have tested positive for Feline Panleukopenia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Broadway Viaduct in Knoxville to reopen this week after years of work
Meeting a deadline set before and during the coronavirus pandemic, the Broadway Viaduct project in Knoxville is set to be completed on time and reopen this week.
wvlt.tv
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville
CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 17-year-old girl was found dead in Caryville Tuesday, according to officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The girl was found on Tennessee Street, according to CCSO officials. WVLT News spoke to the girl’s mother, Carol Ann Wilson, who identified her as Kimber Marie Wilson. Carol Ann Wilson also told WVLT News that the girl was 5 months pregnant.
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rental
Tired of the same old weekend getaways? Maybe it's time to try staying in a converted WWII train car. In Maryville, Tennessee host Dean Smith spent 8 months converting a 1943 WWII troop train kitchen car into a beautiful short-term rental space.
Blount County tourists spend around $477 million in the area during 2021
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Visitors in Blount County spent around $477 million in the area during 2021, according to the County Spending and Economic Impact report. The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development prepares the report every year. It's part of a larger Economic Impact of Travel on Tennessee report, meant to illustrate the impact of tourism on the state's economy.
Morristown Fire Department battles two mobile home blazes over the weekend
The City of Morristown is thanking its fire department after crews responded to two mobile home blazes over the weekend.
Missing Morristown woman found safe
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman previously reported missing by the Morristown Police Department has been found safe. Police had been looking for Christina “Dee Dee” Strange Ivy, 47. According to the Morristown Police Department, Ivy notified an acquaintance on Saturday that her vehicle had broken down in south Morristown, but when the individual arrived […]
wvlt.tv
Construction underway for Sevier County Buc-ee’s ‘Big Store’
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Construction of the soon-to-be largest Buc-ee’s location in the country is well underway on Exit 407. The Sevier County exit on I-40 is getting the 200-acre addition thanks to a development by Kituwah, LLC and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). The development project has been named “The 407: Gateway to Adventure.”
Metro Drug Coalition to host 2022 International Awareness Day event in downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Wednesday was expected to be a somber day, marking International Overdose Awareness Day. The Metro Drug Coalition will host an event to commemorate the day at Volunteer Landing, in downtown Knoxville. It starts at 5 p.m. with a resource fair before Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 3