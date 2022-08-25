ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bean Station, TN

WJHL

Young entrepreneur from Kingsport sells handmade butters for a cause

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Daimiyan Menya’s entrepreneurial journey began at 14 years old after a bout of COVID-19 knocked out her senses of taste and smell. “I am a very big foodie, and I love food,” Menya said. “I’m always eating and willing to try new things, and when I was cooking I wouldn’t know […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Monkey survives fire in Hawkins County thanks to dog

Blaze consumes cage, monkey escapes unscathed thanks to dog. BULLS GAP, Tenn. (WJHL) – Early Tuesday morning, Lisa Meyer was awoken to every monkey owner’s nightmare: the shed that Griffin, her macaque, was living in was burning to the ground. Roger Reed — who lives with Meyer — was woken up by his dog, Geisha, […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WATE

Pigeon Forge Krispy Kreme reopens after 3-month closure

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Sevier County reopened Tuesday after it closed nearly three months ago. The Krispy Kreme located at 4074 Parkway in Pigeon Forge has reopened to customers. The franchise was one of two locations in Sevier County that closed in May. The Sevierville location remains closed. […]
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

What items are prohibited at the Smoky Mountain Air Show?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Air Show is quickly approaching, and those attending will need to take careful inventory of what they plan to bring. The show will feature demonstrations from the Blue Angels, United States Army Parachute Team and even the Budweiser Clydesdales. Some items are prohibited...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

New business moves into historic Gay Street building

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking around Gay Street, you can spot new signs and ones from decades ago. New businesses are finding value in old buildings near Gay Street, Jack Neely with the Knoxville History Project said. “After the Civil War, it established itself as a commercial center, not just...
KNOXVILLE, TN
visitmysmokies.com

New Attraction in Sevierville TN: Dig’n Zone Theme Park

Have you ever imagined yourself working on a big job site with the access and knowledge to man construction equipment? Perhaps your young child is obsessed with playing with toy construction equipment? Well, a chance to do all of that in real life is coming to Sevierville! Dig’n Zone Theme Park, a construction theme park that will allow adults and children to drive, ride and operate real construction equipment, is scheduled to open in Sevierville in spring 2023! Here’s everything we know about this new attraction in Sevierville, Dig’n Zone Theme Park:
SEVIERVILLE, TN
supertalk929.com

Report: Greeneville woman hits sleeping victim with box fan

A Greeneville woman was arrested Monday night after she allegedly attacked a sleeping victim with a box fan. According to a report from Greeneville Police, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Lake Street at around 8:30 PM, where they found the suspect, Amanda Taylor walking down the middle of the road.
GREENEVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 17-year-old girl was found dead in Caryville Tuesday, according to officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The girl was found on Tennessee Street, according to CCSO officials. WVLT News spoke to the girl’s mother, Carol Ann Wilson, who identified her as Kimber Marie Wilson. Carol Ann Wilson also told WVLT News that the girl was 5 months pregnant.
CARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

Blount County tourists spend around $477 million in the area during 2021

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Visitors in Blount County spent around $477 million in the area during 2021, according to the County Spending and Economic Impact report. The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development prepares the report every year. It's part of a larger Economic Impact of Travel on Tennessee report, meant to illustrate the impact of tourism on the state's economy.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Missing Morristown woman found safe

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman previously reported missing by the Morristown Police Department has been found safe. Police had been looking for Christina “Dee Dee” Strange Ivy, 47. According to the Morristown Police Department, Ivy notified an acquaintance on Saturday that her vehicle had broken down in south Morristown, but when the individual arrived […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Construction underway for Sevier County Buc-ee’s ‘Big Store’

KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Construction of the soon-to-be largest Buc-ee’s location in the country is well underway on Exit 407. The Sevier County exit on I-40 is getting the 200-acre addition thanks to a development by Kituwah, LLC and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). The development project has been named “The 407: Gateway to Adventure.”
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
