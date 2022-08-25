Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Organization aiming to advance women's leadership in communities gathers
WHEELING, W.Va. — A Women for Economic and Leadership Development event took place Tuesday in Wheeling. Its mission is to develop and advance women's leadership to strengthen the economic prosperity of the communities it serves. "There’s always an opportunity to get women more involved,” Erikka Storch, steering committee co-chair...
WTOV 9
Progress being made on contract to get full-time SROs into Brooke County Schools
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The Brooke County Board of Education and county commissioners continue working to ensure safety for students in Brooke County Schools. The goal is to get student resource officers into the schools. “The board sent us a contract last week,” Commissioner AJ Thomas said. “We made...
WHIZ
Former Golden Corral Property to be Repurposed into a Carwash
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The former Golden Corral restaurant has been sold with the intent to repurpose the property as a carwash. The property on Northpointe Drive has access to both Muskingum County and city of Zanesville water, with an existing tap to the county’s water line but none to the city’s.
WTOV 9
Search continues for those who vandalized building at a cemetery in Bethesda
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The search continues for those involved in vandalizing a maintenance building at the Ebenezer Cemetery in Bethesda. The building had every window either knocked or partially busted. There is a reward being offered to anyone giving information that leads to an arrest. If you have...
WTOV 9
Steubenville Council will take closer look at proposed ordinances
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville City Council discussed numerous ordinances at its Tuesday meeting, including eight aimed at the city’s parks that were sunshined by Councilman Royal Mayo at the last meeting. All eight of those were tabled by council with the concern raised being that they had not...
WTOV 9
Crane rollover halts traffic along Sally's Backbone in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — According to Marshall County EMA director Tom Hart, Sally’s Backbone Ridge is closed until further notice because of a crane rollover. Hart says no one was injured but traffic will be re-routed, including school buses. Traffic is blocked at Lynn Camp and Salem Church.
7 kids injured after two school buses crash on Ohio Interstate; Names revealed
On August 29, 2022, at approximately 2:22pm, The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a crash involving a passenger vehicle, two school buses, and two vans on Interstate 70 near Saint Clairsville. A 2017 Subaru and a 2019 Freightliner school bus were traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 and stopped due to an […]
WTOV 9
Fire rekindles at Ye Old Traders in Triadelphia
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A fire that broke out late Monday night at the Ye Old Traders along National Road in Triadelphia rekindled Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called back around 7:15 and smoke was seen matriculating from the roof. Ye Old Traders specializes in antiques, collectibles, and household goods.
WTOV 9
Moundsville officials show latest renderings of Municipal and Public Safety Building
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — City officials offered the latest renderings of the planned Moundsville Municipal and Public Safety Building on Monday. The expense of the project will run north of $10.5 million. Funding will come from bonds pledged from the city's 1 percent municipal sales tax, and possibly, ARPA...
WTOV 9
New Martinsville focusing on security with money from Port Security Grant Program
WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. — Along the Ohio River in New Martinsville, public spots are not under the necessary surveillance the city needs. That will change soon though, as thousands of dollars are pouring in from the state. The city was granted $137,000 from the Port Security Grant Program. This...
Mother sues West Virginia YMCA and city pool for son’s injuries
A mother is suing the YMCA and the Benwood City pool for her son’s injuries. According to the West Virginia Record, Rebecca Lanham is suing the YMCA and the Benwood Pool after her son, Landon, was allegedly injured during a camp at the pool. Lanham says that her son was injured after falling from the […]
spectrumnews1.com
More deer becoming sick with EHD across Ohio
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deer across at least 12 Ohio counties are confirmed to have been infected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), and southwest Ohio is seeing an increased number of reports as the summer rolls on. What You Need To Know. Increasing numbers of deer in Ohio are...
Ohio police looking for missing 22-year-old
Police in Ohio are looking for a missing person. The Zanesville Police Department says they are looking for 22-year-old Christopher Black. Black was last seen around the Putnam Avenue area in Zanesville. Black was reported missing to police on August 22. Police say Black is approximately 6’0, 157 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. […]
5 vehicle crash on Ohio interstate involving 2 school buses, 2 medical transport vans and vehicle
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Both lanes of I-70 Eastbound are now back open after a crash involving two school buses, two medical transport vans and a vehicle. OSHP tells 7NEWS that the medical transport vans were not ambulances. They were carrying items for medical use. That crash happened at Mile Marker 219 in Belmont […]
Brooke County says overdoes on the rise after 1 dead and 1 potential overdose death
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Drug overdoses are on the rise in Brooke County. Sheriff Richard Beatty says there have been several OD’s in the last two weeks alone. He says there has been at least one death with the possibility of another, pending a toxicology report. Sheriff Beatty says they made an arrest recently where […]
WTOV 9
Arrest made in connection with homicide in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — An arrest has been made in connection with a homicide in Jefferson County. Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla Jr. says 37-year-old Joshua Gamble is being held in the death of 56-year-old Tina Gamble, his wife. Abdalla said charges haven't yet been filed, but Joshua Gamble...
WTOV 9
Belmont County Sheriff's Office warns of phone con taking place
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Sheriff's Office says people need to be aware of callers making demands that don't come from deputies. A caller claiming himself as a representative of the sheriff's office says there are outstanding warrants, or in the case of sex offenders, that they haven't registered properly.
1 killed in e-bike crash in Northeast Ohio
According to OSHP, 33-year-old Ernest Wengerd of Lisbon was not wearing a helmet when he overturned just after 12:30 and was thrown off.
UPDATE: Ohio couple identified as victims of fatal crash in Downtown Wheeling
UPDATE: WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The driver and passenger involved in a fatal crash last week in Downtown Wheeling have been identified as indicated by a Friday afternoon report from the Wheeling Police Department. The identities of the individuals involved in a single-vehicle collision with a utility pole on...
Missing Teen Found
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – UPDATE: 7NEWS has been informed that Van Kralovic has been found and is safe. Wheeling Police are looking for a 13 year old named Van Kralovic. Police say he was last seen around 6:30 Thursday evening in the Woodsdale area. He was reportedly wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and […]
