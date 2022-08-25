ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

WTOV 9

Organization aiming to advance women's leadership in communities gathers

WHEELING, W.Va. — A Women for Economic and Leadership Development event took place Tuesday in Wheeling. Its mission is to develop and advance women's leadership to strengthen the economic prosperity of the communities it serves. "There’s always an opportunity to get women more involved,” Erikka Storch, steering committee co-chair...
WHEELING, WV
WHIZ

Former Golden Corral Property to be Repurposed into a Carwash

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The former Golden Corral restaurant has been sold with the intent to repurpose the property as a carwash. The property on Northpointe Drive has access to both Muskingum County and city of Zanesville water, with an existing tap to the county’s water line but none to the city’s.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Steubenville Council will take closer look at proposed ordinances

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville City Council discussed numerous ordinances at its Tuesday meeting, including eight aimed at the city’s parks that were sunshined by Councilman Royal Mayo at the last meeting. All eight of those were tabled by council with the concern raised being that they had not...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Fire rekindles at Ye Old Traders in Triadelphia

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A fire that broke out late Monday night at the Ye Old Traders along National Road in Triadelphia rekindled Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called back around 7:15 and smoke was seen matriculating from the roof. Ye Old Traders specializes in antiques, collectibles, and household goods.
TRIADELPHIA, WV
spectrumnews1.com

More deer becoming sick with EHD across Ohio

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deer across at least 12 Ohio counties are confirmed to have been infected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), and southwest Ohio is seeing an increased number of reports as the summer rolls on. What You Need To Know. Increasing numbers of deer in Ohio are...
WTRF- 7News

Ohio police looking for missing 22-year-old

Police in Ohio are looking for a missing person. The Zanesville Police Department says they are looking for 22-year-old Christopher Black. Black was last seen around the Putnam Avenue area in Zanesville. Black was reported missing to police on August 22. Police say Black is approximately 6’0, 157 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. […]
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Arrest made in connection with homicide in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — An arrest has been made in connection with a homicide in Jefferson County. Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla Jr. says 37-year-old Joshua Gamble is being held in the death of 56-year-old Tina Gamble, his wife. Abdalla said charges haven't yet been filed, but Joshua Gamble...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Belmont County Sheriff's Office warns of phone con taking place

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Sheriff's Office says people need to be aware of callers making demands that don't come from deputies. A caller claiming himself as a representative of the sheriff's office says there are outstanding warrants, or in the case of sex offenders, that they haven't registered properly.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Missing Teen Found

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – UPDATE: 7NEWS has been informed that Van Kralovic has been found and is safe. Wheeling Police are looking for a 13 year old named Van Kralovic. Police say he was last seen around 6:30 Thursday evening in the Woodsdale area. He was reportedly wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and […]
WHEELING, WV

