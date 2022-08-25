ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Stone Gap, VA

wcyb.com

ETSU's planetarium observatory re-opens

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — East Tennessee State University is opening back up its planetarium observatory after being closed for two years due to the pandemic. The public will have the opportunity to look beyond our world through a high-quality telescope. Dr. Gary Henson, professor of astronomy and physics...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol TriPride Festival makes history, takes place in 2 states simultaneously

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The 2022 TriPride festival makes history this year as the first pride event in the nation to take place in two states simultaneously. Vice President of TriPride Melody Taylor said, "Just to see this many people coming out and just supporting diversity, and equality, and showing our region that it doesn't matter who you are, it doesn't matter who you love, you're valid and you deserve to have everything everyone else has in this world for this many people to come out and support that is breathtaking."
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

New book gives insight to bridge names in Carter County

CARTER Co. (WCYB) — If you've ever driven across a bridge in Carter County and wondered who the bridge was named after and why, here’s your chance to find out. Nancy Ensor has written a book called When we Cross That Bridge, that gives thorough descriptions of the 84 individuals who have had a bridge named after them.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Washington County, Virginia jury convicts woman of first-degree murder

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A jury in Washington County, Virginia, found a woman guilty of murder Tuesday, according to Commonwealth's Attorney Josh Cumbow. The jury took about 40 minutes to find Karen Holmes guilty in the January 16, 2020 murder and robbery of Alberta Sue Warren. Holmes was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Top 5 Tuesday rankings (August 30)

There are no changes in the top spot of the Top 5 Tuesday rankings this week. Greeneville and Abingdon continue to hold onto the number 1 spot. Top 5 Tuesday rankings (August 30) 1. Greeneville (2-0) 2. Daniel Boone (2-0) 3. Dobyns-Bennett (2-0) 4. David Crockett (2-0) 5. Hampton (2-0)
GREENEVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Trivia night is about to get spooky in Jonesborough this October

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — Trivia night is expected to get spooky as the Heritage Alliance teams up with the McKinney Center this October. The event will take place at 7 p.m. October 1st, at the McKinney Center, where participants will test their knowledge of all things ghostly and historical.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wcyb.com

Authorities searching for missing Morristown woman

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public's help with finding a missing woman. Investigators said 47-year-old Christina “Dee Dee” Strange Ivy called an acquaintance on Saturday and said her car broke down in south Morristown. When that individual went to assist,...
MORRISTOWN, TN
wcyb.com

2 dead following Buchanan County fire, police say

RAVEN, Va. (WCYB) — Two people were found dead following a fire in Buchanan County Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to the 1200 block of Meadows Road in the Raven community at 7:36 p.m. Three people were inside the house at the time of the fire, police said. A man was able to safely get out, police added.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Tuesday marks one year since devastating flood hit Hurley

HURLEY, Va. (WCYB) — Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of the devastating flood that hit Hurley. The flooding killed one person and caused millions of dollars in damage. Numerous homes were destroyed. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) denied Hurley residents assistance, saying the flooding lacked “severity and magnitude”...
HURLEY, VA
