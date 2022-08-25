Read full article on original website
TRUTH4U
5d ago
That will do harm than good. It's so sad that society as we know it is degrading by the hour. This is the Democrats America, and that's the truth. Be ready to arm yourselves because police and safety will be a thing of the past unless you've got some millionaire money.
Bham Now
Birmingham, Trussville + Norfolk Southern team up to eliminate train blockages burdening city
As reported by Bham Now, trains blocking the railroad crossings in Birmingham and Trussville have become a chronic problem. Luckily, help is on the way thanks to the Birmingham City Council and regional cooperation between the City of Trussville and Norfolk Southern. Today, the City of Birmingham committed to providing...
wbrc.com
Interstate shutdown on I-20/59 EB at Allison Bonnett
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned vehicle is causing significant delays on I-20/59 EB at the Allison Bonnett exit. All Eastbound lanes are currently closed. Officials are on the scene. Please use caution in this area/. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight...
wvtm13.com
Oakman woman killed after vehicle collisions on Interstate 22
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A 24-year-old woman from Oakman was killed after crashes on Interstate 22 early Monday morning. Alabama State Troopers reported a multiple-vehicle crash happened around 5:19 a.m., about two miles west of Adamsville in Jefferson County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency states Sara Littleton was seriously...
wbrc.com
68-year-old man missing in Birmingham; only been in the area 3 months
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are searching for a missing 68-year-old man. Officers said Anthony Lewis Sherrod was last seen leaving his home in the 4800 Block of Court V in Birmingham around 9 a.m. on August 23, 2022. Sherrod was last seen wearing black jogging pants, black t-shirt,...
Walker County woman, 24, dies after multi-vehicle wreck on I-22
A 24-year-old Walker County woman died at UAB Hospital after her vehicle was hit twice early Monday morning when it became disabled on I-22 in Jefferson County, authorities said Tuesday. Sara L. Littleton, 24, of Oakman, was driving a 1996 Chevrolet S-10 around 5:19 a.m. Monday when it became disabled...
2 Birmingham officers hurt, 2 armed carjacking suspects in custody after high-speed chase through city
A five-mile high-speed chase ended in Birmingham’s Collegeville community with two suspects in custody, and two police officers injured. The incident began after 5 p.m. Monday when a North Precinct officer spotted a Toyota 4Runner that had been taken Sunday by at least two gunmen wearing ski masks. The...
wbrc.com
Wreck on I-22 West, 2 lanes blocked
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A multi-car wreck is causing delays on I-22 W this morning about a mile and a half before the West Jefferson exit. Its unclear if there are any serious injuries. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and...
msn.com
Man hit and killed in Bessemer identified
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed on August 26 in Bessemer. The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. at Highway 150 and Morgan Road. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Toddrick Dewayne Burton. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, he was...
1 dead, 1 wounded in Birmingham apartment complex parking lot as 20-plus shots fired
A shootout in the parking lot of a southwest Birmingham apartment complex left one male dead and another seriously injured. Birmingham’s South Precinct officers responded to the shooting call just before 9 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Third Ave. S.W. That location is University Crossings apartments, formerly...
Woman found fatally shot in driver’s seat of running vehicle in Bessemer
A 33-year-old woman was found shot to death in a vehicle early Sunday in Bessemer. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victim as Cynthia Anabel Cardenas. She lived in Bessemer. Cardenas was found in the 3300 block of Avenue C at 5:51 a.m. and pronounced dead...
‘Hate mail’ sent to wrong Alabama police department over pastor’s arrest while watering neighbor’s plants
An Alabama police department’s Facebook page has been bombarded with “hate mail” over the arrest of a pastor while watering his neighbor’s plants by people confusing the department with the agency that made the arrest. Michael Jennings is pastor at Vision of Abundant Life Ministries in...
Bessemer Police searching for murder suspect that fled to Tennessee
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is investigating a murder that occurred early Sunday morning. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 3300 block of Avenue C in Bessemer around 5:51 a.m. on calls of a possible stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found Cynthia Cardenas, 33, sitting behind the wheel of a car she […]
Critical missing person alert issued for Birmingham woman
Victoria Alford, 62, left a residence in 1400 Block of 19th Street SW walking on foot. She was wearing a blue and white polo shirt and blue jeans pants.
Teen arrested following ‘hoax’ bomb threats in Cullman, Walker counties
UPDATED 8/30/22 6:30 p.m.CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department (CPD) responded to a bomb threat at Cullman Regional around 11:02 a.m. Tuesday. After investigating, the department said the call was a hoax. Later Tuesday, the Jasper Police Department (JPD) released a statement saying a 14-year-old student had been arrested for allegedly making multiple bomb threats. The JPD statement said, “At approximately 11 a.m., Jasper Police were notified of a bomb threat called in to Walker Baptist Medical Center. Jasper Police, along with Jasper Fire and Walker County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the scene and secured the buildings. During the course of...
WAFF
Cullman Co. Sheriff investigating carjacking near Dodge City
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County sheriff;’s Office is investigating a carjacking that occurred at a gas station near Dodge City. According to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, a car was stolen around 11 p.m. Sunday night from a gas station on I-65 at exit 299.
Sylacauga Police receiving hate messages intended for Childersburg PD due to pastor’s arrest
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) – The Sylacauga Police Department has released a statement clarifying they are not the agency responsible for arresting a local pastor after receiving hateful messages online Tuesday. According to SPD Chief of Police Kelley Johnson, the police department’s Facebook page has been recently receiving “hate mail and hateful messages” concerning the arrest of […]
Birmingham police searching for missing man with cane
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for a man who went missing in Birmingham last week. Anthony Lewis Sherrod, 58, was last seen in the 4800 block of Court V on Aug. 23 at approximately 9 a.m. He was reportedly wearing black jogging pants, a black T-shirt and red high-top shoes. He also is […]
Woman killed in Clay County crash identified
A 57-year-old Goodwater woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Clay County.
Teenager arrested after allegedly threatening multiple establishments in Walker County
JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old was arrested Tuesday in Jasper after allegedly making three threats to different establishments in Walker County. According to Jasper Police Department, officers were notified of a bomb threat called into Walker Baptist Medical Center around 11 a.m. JPD, Jasper Fire and Walker County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded and secured […]
95-year-old man dies in Fairfield house fire
A Sunday morning house fire claimed the life of a 95-year-old Fairfield man.
