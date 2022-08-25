Read full article on original website
Conservative Lawyer Who Formerly Represented Kyle Rittenhouse Tees Up Potential Fourth Amendment Issue in Jan. 6 Case
A high-profile lawyer defending multiple people accused in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol says that the federal search warrants used to trace one of his clients to the building are unconstitutional — and that the case against his client should be dismissed. The motion falls days...
A Black pastor was watering his neighbor's flowers. Then the police showed up
A Black pastor in Alabama says he was wrongfully arrested and charged with a crime while he was watering his neighbor's flowers. Michael Jennings, a longtime pastor at Vision of Abundant Life Church in Sylacauga, Ala., says he was doing a neighborly deed of watering his out-of-town neighbor's flowers, per their request, when a police officer showed up.
Texans are paying for state's ban on business when firms stop investing in firearms
Texas is banning state and local government agencies from doing business with financial firms that they say are, quote, "boycotting the gun and fossil fuel industries." It's a move other Republican-led states are following. But experts say the shift in Texas is already costing taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars. Texas Public Radio's David Martin Davies reports.
Republican politicians are critical of Biden's voluntary farm conservation plans
The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Biden signed the other day, includes $20 billion to boost the voluntary conservation of farm lands. The Biden administration has a goal to conserve 30% of the nation's land and water by 2030 - a goal that many Republicans are criticizing. Nebraska Public Media's Elizabeth Rembert reports.
Read: DOJ's response to Trump's special master request
The Justice Department has responded to former President Donald Trump's request for a special master to review documents seized by the FBI from his Florida home earlier this month during a court-authorized search. A hearing is slated for Thursday at 1 p.m. ET to consider Trump's request. The DOJ's filing...
A Texas school board rejects 'In God We Trust' signs in Arabic
The signs had the right message, as required by law. One stated "In God We Trust" over a rainbow background. Another was in Arabic. But the Carroll school district in North Texas rejected the signs, saying it already has enough for its buildings. "Why is more God not good?" came...
Conservative Christian groups are targeting Louisiana libraries
As NPR's Southwest correspondent based in Austin, Texas, John Burnett covers immigration, border affairs, Texas news and other national assignments. In 2018, 2019 and again in 2020, he won national Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio-Television News Directors Association for continuing coverage of the immigration beat. In 2020, Burnett along with other NPR journalists, were finalists for a duPont-Columbia Award for their coverage of the Trump Administration's Remain in Mexico program. In December 2018, Burnett was invited to participate in a workshop on Refugees, Immigration and Border Security in Western Europe, sponsored by the RIAS Berlin Commission.
Owner of western Mass. music venues settles labor law citations brought by state attorney general
The state attorney general's office and the owner of several entertainment venues in western Massachusetts have reached a settlement over accusations of labor law violations. Among other properties, Eric Suher owns the Calvin Theatre and the Iron Horse Music Hall in Northampton. In June of 2021, the office of Attorney...
At $249 per day in Connecticut, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two decades after her release from prison, Teresa Beatty feels she is still being punished. When her mother died two years ago, the state of Connecticut put a lien on the Stamford home she and her siblings inherited. It said she owed $83,762 to cover the cost of her 2 1/2 year imprisonment for drug crimes.
Murphy calls for investments in technology, diplomacy to curb drug and gun trafficking
U.S. Sen, Chris Murphy from Connecticut recently returned from a visit to Colombia and Mexico, where he discussed the "vicious cycle" of drug and weapons trafficking across the U.S.–Mexico border. “There is a vicious cycle of guns moving south and drugs moving north,” Murphy said. Drug overdoses are...
