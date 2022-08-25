Read full article on original website
pacificsandiego.com
A plant-based fish taco? This San Diego company is serving them.
Mike Perez and Felix Alcaide are not vegans. Both were raised in cultures where meat was part of almost every meal. So why did they start SeaCo Catch, a business making plant-based fish tacos?. They knew they wanted to work alongside each other, but they didn’t know it would be...
pacificsandiego.com
Willie Nelson will return to San Diego to perform at Humphreys Concerts by the Bay in October
Willie Nelson isn't wasting any time getting back to San Diego, where he performed a sold-out July 10 show at Humphreys Concerts by the Bay that sold out in a near instant.
pacificsandiego.com
Want to get into gardening? Here are the essential tools you’ll need to get started.
If you’ve ever bought or rented a house, you remember the first one, especially if you were acquiring your first garden as an adult. If the garden is already established and you love it, what do you need to maintain it? If there’s just the space but garden potential, what do you need to get started?
Family of ducklings rescued from storm drain in San Marcos
LAKE SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Neighbors in San Marcos heard panicked quacking. A family of ducklings was trapped in a storm drain. In this Zevely Zone, I visited Lake San Marcos for the rescue story. This duck tale is another example of how people do not need a special title or training to become volunteers to make the world a better place.
Changes coming to San Diego’s street sweeping program
Changes are coming to the City of San Diego’s street sweeping program on Sept. 1.
johnnyjet.com
Hotel Review: The Beach Bungalow at the Del Mar Beach Hotel
I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. A big thanks to the Del Mar Beach Hotel for hosting our stay so we could provide this detailed review of our experience. The amazing thing about living...
NBC San Diego
Where to Find $3 Movie Tickets in San Diego County for National Cinema Day
For one day only, thousands of theaters will be dropping their movie ticket prices for National Cinema Day, including dozens in San Diego County. On Saturday, Sept. 3, moviegoers across America can see a movie for only $3, regardless of the movie, showtime or format. There will also be exclusive trailers and sneak peeks shown in theaters on Sept. 3, according to The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners.
coolsandiegosights.com
Mass grave seen from San Diego trolley.
Ride the San Diego Trolley’s Orange Line through Mt. Hope Cemetery and you might observe something strange. A group of collected headstones is set in concrete just south of the tracks. This very unusual memorial is the site of a mass grave–a “grave” filled with discarded gravestones!...
National Cinema Day: $3 movie showings at San Diego theaters
As part of the Cinema Foundation’s National Cinema Day, over 3,000 movie theaters across the U.S. will have showings for the low price of $3 on Saturday, Sept. 3.
CBS News
Woman unexpectedly bitten on feet along San Diego coast
Tiny sea creatures are biting people along the San Diego shoreline. A woman says she was walking along De Anza Cove in Mission Bay recently when she decided to put her feet in the water. Within seconds, something bit her ankles and feet hard enough to draw blood.
delmartimes.net
43rd Annual Wavecrest Woodie Meet to be held in Encinitas
The 43rd Annual Wavecrest Woodie Meet, sponsored by San Diego Woodies, will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Moonlight Beach parking lot in Encinitas. San Diego Woodies is a part of the National Woodie Club. Wavecrest occurs each year on the third weekend in September, according to the event...
Surfing Icons Return to Oceanside Pier with September Nissan Super Girl Pro
Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro — a nationally televised event touted as the largest female surf contest in the world — returns to Oceanside Pier in September with more than 90 of the world’s top pros set to compete. Some of the biggest names include Bethany Hamilton...
viatravelers.com
19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Ramona, California
Ramona, California, is located within San Diego County and was once known as the “Turkey Capital of the World.”. This dubious honor was lost when the number of turkey farms declined at the end of WWII, though the area remained centered around poultry for years as the chicken egg business rose to take its place. Today little is left of Ramona’s feathered past as vineyards now grow where farms once stood.
What is this tiny, underwater sea creature biting feet in Mission Bay?
SAN DIEGO — A tiny, underwater sea creature has been nibbling the feet of swimmers in Mission Bay. San Diegan Tara Sauvage said she was walking along De Anza Cove when she decided to put her feet in the water to cool off. She didn't expect what came next.
NBC San Diego
Photos: Clear the Shelters Main Adoption Event at the San Diego Humane Society
Clear the Shelters’ main adoption event returned to San Diego County on Saturday! At participating animal shelters, adoption fees were waived for this day. Hundreds of animals have already been adopted in the region since the campaign began on Aug. 1 and those good times will continue to roll through the end of the month.
Real estate agents say 'no' housing recession in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — The real estate days are gone, where you once could offer $100,000 over the asking price, multiple offers, and two days on the market, according to real estate agents in San Diego. The housing market is cooling off and with higher interest rates. However, there's talk...
thebeet.com
San Diego Creates Plan to Cut Meat and Dairy Consumption for Climate Change
Although the United States government has taken steps to reduce climate change risk factors, recent rulings from the Supreme Court have troubled environmentalists and sewn doubt that the U.S. will achieve 50 percent emissions by 2030. Now, San Diego’s city council plans to help the country protect the planet and reduce dangerous greenhouse gas emissions.
iheart.com
San Diego Bracing For Lengthy, Extreme Heatwave That Includes Coastline
Here's what you can expect from the heatwave that will blast San Diego from Tuesday morning through Labor Day weekend. A long-duration heatwave will bring temperatures ranging from 95 - 105 degrees throughout San Diego County, including coastal areas. Residents can expect hot days and warm nights this week. In...
