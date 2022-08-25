ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

This dangerous fake Chrome extension could be hurting your device without you knowing

By Sead Fadilpašić
TechRadar
TechRadar
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HRUno_0hVWXKHM00
(Image credit: Shutterstock/JARIRIYAWAT)

Scammer have been impersonating a Chrome extension for years, tricking hundreds of thousands of users into installing adware on their endpoints (opens in new tab).

BleepingComputer found a company called “Puupnewsapp” built a Chrome extension called “Internet Download Manager”, which promises major download improvements (up to 500% download speed increase), making it ideal for downloading movies, games, and other large files.

However, instead of honoring that promise, the extension does a number of malicious things, such as opening links to spammy sites, changing the default browser (opens in new tab) search engine, displaying pop-up ads, and prompting users to download more files and programs.

Fake positive reviews

These files include hxxps://www.puupnewsapp[.]com/idman638build25.exe and hxxps://www.puupnewsapp[.]com/windows.zip, with the windows.zip archive being NodeJS that executes JavaScript code to adjust Chrome and Firefox registry settings. The extension also changes the default browser search engine to smartwebfinder.

Despite the extension essentially being adware, it’s been sitting in the Chrome Play Store repository for at least three years. And despite numerous reviews warning users to stay away, the extension has still managed to amass more than 200,000 downloads. Some reviews are positive, however, meaning that the fraudsters tried their best to hide the truth from the users.

One of the possible reasons for the popularity of the fraud might be the fact that there really is an authentic Internet Download Manager. This program, published by software maker Tonec, has its own Firefox and Chrome extensions, called “IDM Integration Module”.

It also seems that Tonec was quite aware of various imposters lurking in the depths of the internet, as its FAQ clearly states that “all IDM extensions that can be found in Google Store are fake and should not be used.”

Google’s app repositories, both for Chrome, and for Android, are under a constant barrage of attacks, with fraudsters trying their hardest to squeeze through as many malicious and fraudulent apps as possible. That’s why users are advised to always read through the reviews, and check the number of downloads, before installing anything. Also, it won’t hurt to check out other apps from the same developer.

Via: BleepingComputer (opens in new tab)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pe8ik_0hVWXKHM00

Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

What Would Happen if You Disabled Chrome on Android?

You may have noticed that there are some apps on your Android device that cannot be uninstalled or disabled by conventional means. This is sometimes due to the fundamental role that those apps play in your device's functions. For Android, Google Chrome is one of those apps. So, what would...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Chrome#Chrome Extensions#Android#Bleepingcomputer#Puupnewsapp
TechRadar

New Windows malware uses a cunning technique to avoid detection

Cybersecurity researchers have discovered a dangerous strain of crypto-mining malware, which has made its way onto Windows devices across the globe. As detailed in a report (opens in new tab) from security firm Check Point, the malware is smuggled inside various legitimate-looking applications distributed via online marketplaces, including one disguised as an official Google Translate client.
SOFTWARE
Android Police

How to delete your Google search history

Google is one of the most popular search engines, and most Android users probably use it as their default without giving it much thought. However, there are moments when someone might look for something unusual or embarrassing without going incognito. Thankfully, it's easy to erase your Google search history from your phone or computer in just a few clicks.
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

DuckDuckGo's privacy-focused email service now open to all

In a nutshell: DuckDuckGo's Email Protection is primarily focused on blocking email trackers and shielding your email address from companies. Users can create a personal @duck.com email address, and DuckDuckGo will remove hidden trackers from incoming messages before forwarding them to users' inbox. DuckDuckGo announced this week that Email Protection...
INTERNET
Android Authority

How to clear cookies on the iPhone

Your iPhone is, of course, a mini-computer, which means it doesn’t escape the curse of the browser cookie. Although cookies can be helpful in that they keep you logged into websites, they can also be an irritant. Large numbers of cookies can start to slow your iPhone down, and third-party tracking cookies should be destroyed at birth. So it is essential to make it a regular habit to clear the cookies on the iPhone as frequently as possible. We’ll show you how to do that, as well as block cookies on the iPhone altogether.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
Business Insider

How to go full screen in Google Chrome on your Mac or PC

To go full screen on Google Chrome, click the full screen mode icon in its hamburger menu. You can also enter full screen by pressing "F11" on PC or "Control + Command + F" on Mac. Mac users can also press the "expand window" button to enter or exit full...
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

How to Remove Search Engines From Chrome

If you’re not a fan of your current search engine, there’s an easy way you can remove it entirely from your Chrome browser. This setting is also helpful if you’re having an error where your search engine keeps changing on its own. Additionally, the steps are quite effortless as well.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

How Google keeps you safe in Chrome without violating your privacy

Most of us should be familiar with Chrome's Safe Browsing feature, which warns if you're visiting a page that might be dangerous. It's not like most of us are actively seeking out malware or phishing sites, but once in a while, some link on Reddit, an email, or some deep Search rabbit hole takes you to an unsavory place, and Chrome lets you know it might not be a good idea to proceed. I never really thought about it very deeply it, but I always assumed that the system worked because Google knew through Chrome which pages I was visiting and kept an eye out based on a list. That's partly true, but it escapes one critical and interesting fact: The Safe Browsing system actually doesn't tell Google which pages you're on, preserving your privacy just a little more.
INTERNET
TechRadar

DoorDash customer data hit in phishing attack

Delivery and takeout firm DoorDash has had some of its customer data accessed as the result of a phishing attack, it has confirmed. In a blog post, the company said it was the latest to be affected by the knock-on effects of a cyberattack that hit Twilio earlier this month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRadar

Residential proxy vs Datacenter proxy: What's the difference?

We’ll venture to guess that the average internet user does not think much about the type of IP address they are using. Rather, they just want their device, whether it is the latest smartphone (opens in new tab) or a company laptop (opens in new tab), just to connect instantly to the internet without any intervention, and devoid of any thought. Thankfully, for the most part, devices these days can perform exactly to that standard.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Google to stop Android VPN apps blocking ads

Google has confirmed that it will soon start blocking VPN apps available on its Android Play Store marketplace from stopping or interfering with advertising. The company's Developer Program Policy, announced in July 2022, specifies that from November 1, only VPN apps that use VPNService, whose primary function is to provide a virtual private network, shall be granted permission to create a secure device-level tunnel to a remote server.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

You can now fill Google Docs with emojis, if you really want to

If you've thought that your work documents need a bit more personality and color, then a new Google Docs update could be just what you need. The office software is making it easier to add emojis to your work by allowing users to search for and insert the symbols directly inline with your text.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Hackers are still abusing Log4j deployments, Microsoft warns

Log4Shell, one of the largest and potentially most devastating vulnerabilities to ever be discovered, is still being leveraged by threat actors more than half a year after it was first observed, and patched. A new report from the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC), and Microsoft 365 Defender Research Team said...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

What is ransomware and how does it work?

Cybercrime has been on the rise for years, and shows no signs of slowing. While cyberattacks were once focused on large companies, now everyone—from small business owners to local government employees to individuals—have to be on the alert. One of the most common types of cyberattack is ransomware....
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

TechRadar

46K+
Followers
44K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy