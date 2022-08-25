Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Students return to the classroom – attendance is up for some area schools
Plumas County students returned to their classrooms Aug. 22 — including students at Plumas Charter School, Plumas Unified School District and Feather River College. This is the first “normal” year in a few — following COVID closures and the fires — though COVID is still proving to have an impact on daily attendance. Plumas Unified reported five cases last week.
Plumas County News
15th annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival in Quincy on Sept. 14
Plumas Arts announced that the 15th Annual SYRCL’s Wild & Scenic Environmental Film Festival on tour will be in Quincy on Sept. 14 at the Town Hall Theatre. Plumas Arts will be showing 13 films from this year’s Wild & Scenic Environmental Film Festival based in Nevada City, CA. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. sharp and will run approximately 2 hours with an intermission. Doors open at 6 p.m. and arriving early is suggested. Beer from Quintopia Brewing Co. will be available for purchase. Wine, a few non-alcoholic drink choices, and snacks will also be available for purchase at the event.
Plumas County News
PG&E schedules outage Tuesday impacting Meadow Valley, FRC and some Quincy customers
UPDATE 3:10 p.m. for the Feather River College portion of the power outage:. The following will be in effect from 8 a.m. – noon tomorrow, Tuesday, Aug. 30:. All indoor lecture and laboratory classes are cancelled from 8 a.m. -noon. All outdoor activity classes can continue to meet. Classroom...
Plumas County News
Plumas Audubon Society hosts Rob Wade as its speaker Sept. 8
Join Plumas Audubon Society Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Quincy Library for its September Speaker Program. Plumas Audubon will be joined by Rob Wade for a program titled “PUSD Outdoor Core 5th Grade Year of the Bird & Plumas Environmental Education Program (PEEP).”. Rob Wade is...
Plumas County News
Main Street Artists holds Sept. 2 reception for Posner
Main Street Artists in Quincy will be holding an opening night reception for local artist Sally Posner. The event will be held Friday evening, Sept. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the gallery located at 436 Main St. The exhibit is called “Small Works,” and features a series of...
Plumas County News
Do you have a bear story? We would like to hear it
Plumas News is working on a couple of stories currently that involve bear incidents, but we know that there are many more, including multiple cases of bears attacking livestock in the Sierra Valley, as well as near Quincy. We would like to hear about your bear experience. You can email...
Plumas County News
Bear enters Quincy kitchen … what should you do if you encounter a bear
Plumas County residents might want to rethink which windows they leave open to let in the cool night air. It’s been a few years, but I remember when my parents had a nocturnal visit from a bear in their Graeagle home. Mom heard something in the kitchen and woke my dad who grabbed his gun, expecting to encounter a prowler. He did — a bear with a loaf of bread in his mouth. Not sure who was more startled, but the bear went down the hallway and back through the bedroom window he had originally entered.
Plumas County News
Hot dog barbecue to benefit Plumas Eureka fire dept on Sept. 3
The Plumas Eureka Community Auxiliary is holding a hot dog barbecue in support of its Plumas Eureka Fire Department at 200 Lundy Lane in Plumas Eureka Estates by the Plumas Pines Golf course near Blairsden on Saturday, Sept. 3 from noon to 2 p.m. The event provides funding to support...
Plumas County News
Plumas Transit continues Free Ride Fridays in September
Plumas Transit is continuing to offer Free Ride Fridays — an experiment that began back in March and has proven successful. It’s an opportunity for Plumas County residents to save some money while taking their cross-county trips.
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: Climate change or whatever you call it
I sound like a broken record, but the effects of a changing climate are not a short-term phenomenon. Changing environment has been with us long enough and should be a concern for everyone — believers in climate change or not. Temperatures and our seas are rising, our forests are drying out, dying, burning, and our air quality, water supply, and quality are suffering. We can’t wait to address the impact of a changing climate (or “whatever you call it”), or more rural towns like our beloved and iconic Greenville will burn and possibly lose their character and historical significance to a bronze plate on a Clamper monument.
Pair Who Vanished on Same Day, in Same Area as Kiely Rodni Are Found Dead
A former couple who went missing on the same day and in the same area as 16-year-old Kiely Rodni was found dead near a car Wednesday, police said. Janette ‘JJ’ Pantoja, 29, and her ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, had disappeared Aug. 6 on their drive back from a car show in Nevada. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department said their bodies were discovered in Nevada County, California outside of a car that slammed down an embankment. The sheriff’s department only tentatively identified Zavala due to his wounds. The last text sent from either of them was around 11 p.m. on Aug. 6 to Pantoja’s current boyfriend, in which she said she would be home in half an hour, and then she stopped sharing her location around 11:30 p.m., FOX News reports. The former couple, who remained friends after breaking up, went missing about 23 hours before Rodni vanished along with her SUV from a massive party at a nearby campground. However, authorities have said they don’t believe the cases are connected.Read it at FOX News
