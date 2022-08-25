ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Trial date set for suspect in 2020 Topeka homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trial date has been set for the suspect in a 2020 homicide in Topeka. Tony Baird, 31, of Topeka, faces charges for first-degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm, and aggravated assault in the death of Jerrie Ross. He will appear for a pre-trial hearing on January 9th, and then for a jury trial beginning February 21st.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

RCPD searches for person who broke into car’s hatch, stole $1.4K in items

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are looking for the person who broke into the hatch of a car and stole $1,400 worth of items. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, officers were called to the 1200 block of Pomeroy St. in Manhattan with reports of theft.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

RCPD investigates after man found badly beaten in Aggieville alley

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are searching for the person responsible for injuring a man found with severe head injuries in the alley behind Tate’s Bar in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, officers were called...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Broken apartment window costs Manhattan man $500

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is out about $500 after someone broke a window to his apartment. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, officers were called to the 300 block of N Fourth St. in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riley County, KS
Ogden, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Salina, KS
Salina, KS
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Riley County, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Ogden, KS
WIBW

$4K in damage done to Manhattan woman’s keyed car

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are looking for the person responsible for about $4,000 in damages after a woman’s car was keyed. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Griffith Dr. in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

One person in custody following 4.5 hour standoff in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) -The Junction City Police Department and the Geary County Sheriff’s Office have taken one person into custody following a 4 1/2 hour standoff Tuesday afternoon. According to the Junction City Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance between neighbors Tuesday afternoon in the 800 block...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Person enters Topeka middle school through unlatched door

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public School officials say an unidentified man gained access to Eisenhower Middle School early Tuesday morning through an unlatched door. Eisenhower Middle School Principal Scott Schwarz sent an email to parents after the incident. Schwarz said a staff member entered the school through a back entrance and did not properly pull the door shut. The person gained access a short time later, but Schwarz said they quickly exited the building after he was quickly viewed by school and police officials both in the building and on camera.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#Violent Crime
WIBW

Valley Falls man arrested for drug and weapons violations

HOYT, Kan. (WIBW) - A Valley Falls man is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop west of Hoyt Monday afternoon. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Kenneth Funk, 45, of Valley Falls was pulled over near 118th and S. Road shortly before 1 p.m. Monday for an alleged registration violation.
VALLEY FALLS, KS
WIBW

Topeka man arrested after meth found during North Topeka traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested early Monday morning after a Shawnee Co. Sheriff K9 Unit stopped a vehicle in North Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Miguel Bolanos-Zapata, 47, of Topeka, has been arrested and faces possible charges of possession of methamphetamine after an encounter with law enforcement early Monday morning near NW St. John and Van Buren St.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan Walmart reports crossbows among $1.2K in product stolen

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two crossbows and other products were stolen from the Walmart in Manhattan, costing the store about $1,200. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, officers were called to the Walmart at 101 Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan with reports of theft.
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIBW

Three Topeka men arrested for aggravated robbery Saturday afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Topeka men were arrested Saturday after TPD officers responded to a report of an aggravated robbery. On Saturday just before 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15th St. As a result of the investigation, three Topeka men were arrested for aggravated robbery.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan woman sent to hospital after vehicle rear-ended

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was sent to the hospital with a possible head injury after his vehicle was rear-ended over the weekend. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, officers were called to the intersection of Claflin Rd. and College Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Ogden man out $2.6K+ after substance poured in oil reservoir, bike damaged

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden man is out more than $2,600 after someone poured an unknown substance in his motorcycle’s oil reservoir and damaged it. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, officers were called to the 200 block of Seventh St. in Ogden with reports of criminal damage to property.
OGDEN, KS
WIBW

Council Grove Police make multiple drug arrests following traffic stops

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Council Grove Police Department made multiple drug-related arrests following traffic stops in August. The Council Grove Police Department says around 11:30 p.m. on Aug., officers stopped a vehicle in the 10 block of W Main St. in Council Grove for a traffic violation. As a result of the stop, Elias Gentry, of Wichita, was arrested on two active warrants.
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
WIBW

Topeka man sent to hospital after box truck backs into pickup in KTAG lane

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was sent to the hospital after a box truck backed into his pickup in the KTAG lane in Lawrence. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, emergency crews were called to the Kansas Turnpike Plaza 202 in Lawrence with reports of an injury accident.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

New system available for Riley Co. residents to alert of property fraud

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A new alert system is available for Riley Co. residents to alert them of possible property fraud. Riley County says its Register of Deeds Office recently subscribed to a notification service to help combat property fraud. It said Property Fraud Alert is a proactive step to protect residents from mortgage and property fraud.
RILEY COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy