WIBW
Trial date set for suspect in 2020 Topeka homicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trial date has been set for the suspect in a 2020 homicide in Topeka. Tony Baird, 31, of Topeka, faces charges for first-degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm, and aggravated assault in the death of Jerrie Ross. He will appear for a pre-trial hearing on January 9th, and then for a jury trial beginning February 21st.
WIBW
RCPD searches for person who broke into car’s hatch, stole $1.4K in items
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are looking for the person who broke into the hatch of a car and stole $1,400 worth of items. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, officers were called to the 1200 block of Pomeroy St. in Manhattan with reports of theft.
WIBW
RCPD investigates after man found badly beaten in Aggieville alley
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are searching for the person responsible for injuring a man found with severe head injuries in the alley behind Tate’s Bar in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, officers were called...
WIBW
Broken apartment window costs Manhattan man $500
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is out about $500 after someone broke a window to his apartment. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, officers were called to the 300 block of N Fourth St. in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.
WIBW
$4K in damage done to Manhattan woman’s keyed car
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are looking for the person responsible for about $4,000 in damages after a woman’s car was keyed. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Griffith Dr. in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.
WIBW
One person in custody following 4.5 hour standoff in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) -The Junction City Police Department and the Geary County Sheriff’s Office have taken one person into custody following a 4 1/2 hour standoff Tuesday afternoon. According to the Junction City Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance between neighbors Tuesday afternoon in the 800 block...
WIBW
Person enters Topeka middle school through unlatched door
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public School officials say an unidentified man gained access to Eisenhower Middle School early Tuesday morning through an unlatched door. Eisenhower Middle School Principal Scott Schwarz sent an email to parents after the incident. Schwarz said a staff member entered the school through a back entrance and did not properly pull the door shut. The person gained access a short time later, but Schwarz said they quickly exited the building after he was quickly viewed by school and police officials both in the building and on camera.
WIBW
Manhattan woman hospitalized after punched, strangled, not allowed to call 911
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was hospitalized after a man punched her, strangled her and would not let her call 911. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, officers were called to a home in Manhattan with reports of domestic battery.
WIBW
Valley Falls man arrested for drug and weapons violations
HOYT, Kan. (WIBW) - A Valley Falls man is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop west of Hoyt Monday afternoon. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Kenneth Funk, 45, of Valley Falls was pulled over near 118th and S. Road shortly before 1 p.m. Monday for an alleged registration violation.
WIBW
Lyon Co. DA receives police reports in alleged Emporia High football battery
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Official reports are now headed to the Lyon Co. District Attorney to decide whether or not to charge an Emporia High School football player and others after an alleged battery. KVOE reports that official police reports are now headed to Lyon Co. Attorney Marc Goodman after...
WIBW
Topeka man arrested after meth found during North Topeka traffic stop
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested early Monday morning after a Shawnee Co. Sheriff K9 Unit stopped a vehicle in North Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Miguel Bolanos-Zapata, 47, of Topeka, has been arrested and faces possible charges of possession of methamphetamine after an encounter with law enforcement early Monday morning near NW St. John and Van Buren St.
WIBW
Manhattan Walmart reports crossbows among $1.2K in product stolen
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two crossbows and other products were stolen from the Walmart in Manhattan, costing the store about $1,200. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, officers were called to the Walmart at 101 Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan with reports of theft.
WIBW
Three Topeka men arrested for aggravated robbery Saturday afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Topeka men were arrested Saturday after TPD officers responded to a report of an aggravated robbery. On Saturday just before 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15th St. As a result of the investigation, three Topeka men were arrested for aggravated robbery.
WIBW
Pott. Co. authorities find missing man with dementia
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie Co. authorities found Ronald McCaffery. The Pott. Co. Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday evening Ronald McCaffery, 73, was found safe.
WIBW
Manhattan woman sent to hospital after vehicle rear-ended
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was sent to the hospital with a possible head injury after his vehicle was rear-ended over the weekend. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, officers were called to the intersection of Claflin Rd. and College Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
Jury hears prior testimony read in open court Monday morning in Dana Chandler double-murder retrial in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After its second full day of deliberations, the jury in the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial recessed late Monday afternoon without reaching a verdict at the Shawnee County Courthouse in downtown Topeka. The jury will reconvene at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Prior testimony was heard Monday morning in...
WIBW
Ogden man out $2.6K+ after substance poured in oil reservoir, bike damaged
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden man is out more than $2,600 after someone poured an unknown substance in his motorcycle’s oil reservoir and damaged it. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, officers were called to the 200 block of Seventh St. in Ogden with reports of criminal damage to property.
WIBW
Council Grove Police make multiple drug arrests following traffic stops
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Council Grove Police Department made multiple drug-related arrests following traffic stops in August. The Council Grove Police Department says around 11:30 p.m. on Aug., officers stopped a vehicle in the 10 block of W Main St. in Council Grove for a traffic violation. As a result of the stop, Elias Gentry, of Wichita, was arrested on two active warrants.
WIBW
Topeka man sent to hospital after box truck backs into pickup in KTAG lane
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was sent to the hospital after a box truck backed into his pickup in the KTAG lane in Lawrence. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, emergency crews were called to the Kansas Turnpike Plaza 202 in Lawrence with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
New system available for Riley Co. residents to alert of property fraud
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A new alert system is available for Riley Co. residents to alert them of possible property fraud. Riley County says its Register of Deeds Office recently subscribed to a notification service to help combat property fraud. It said Property Fraud Alert is a proactive step to protect residents from mortgage and property fraud.
