Man gets three years in fatal beating of girlfriend’s puppy in Atlantic City
A man was sentenced to three years in prison for the beating of his girlfriend’s seven-pound puppy in 2020. Gary Moore, now 39, pleaded guilty in July to third-degree animal cruelty. Moore’s upset girlfriend called police Jan. 7, 2020, saying she found her puppy beaten and stuffed between the...
Long Branch, NJ man charged for selling lethal drug concoction to fellow inmate at Monmouth County Correctional Institute
A Long Branch man has been charged with several offenses for selling a lethal concoction of heroin and fentanyl to a Toms River man who was a fellow inmate at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold Township. The crime and subsequent charges were announced by Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor...
Camden Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Girlfriend’s Yorkshire Terrier Puppy
MAYS LANDING NJ – the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has announced that a Camden man...
NJ man supplied fatal dose of fentanyl to fellow inmate, prosecutors say
FREEHOLD — A Long Branch man is facing drug charges after being accused of giving heroin and fentanyl to a fellow inmate at Monmouth County jail resulting in his death. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, David Egner, of Toms River was found unresponsive on the floor of his cell shortly after 9 a.m. on April 17. He was pronounced dead later the same day at a nearby hospital.
Philadelphia Man Sentenced In South Jersey Carjacking: Prosecutor
A 61-year-old man from Philadelphia was sentenced to 10 years in New Jersey state prison for a carjacking, authorities said. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, Kevin Wade was sentenced for first-degree carjacking, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. The charges stemmed from a carjacking Wade committed in April 2021 in...
Dating Mercer County cops charged with assault in NJ hotel fight, reports say
TRENTON — Two romantically involved law enforcement officers serving Trenton and Mercer County are reportedly facing charges for their involvement in a fight at a Bordentown hotel. The Trentonian first reported on the Aug. 20 grapple at the Best Western on Route 206. Now Trenton Detective Tara Dzurkoc and...
Mays Landing man allegedly had loaded gun while making Atlantic City drug deals
A Mays Landing man was allegedly found with a loaded gun when Atlantic City police arrested him after drug deals. Police were conducting surveillance in the first block of South Texas Avenue on Monday, when they saw a man conduct several drug deals, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Jamal Morgan tried...
Man Faces 20 Years in Prison for Robbing Millville, NJ, Rite Aid of $240
Authorities say a South Jersey man faces up to 20 years behind bars for robbing a store of $240. Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae's office says 53-year-old Rodney Green of Willingboro was convicted of second-degree robbery late last week following a week-long trial. According to police, Green entered the Rite...
Cops arrest one man, search for another following Atlantic City murder
One of the two men charged with killing a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City last week is being sought by authorities. Aaron Callahan, 32, and Kenneth Creek, 47, are each charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and weapons offenses, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
One arrested, one fugitive in man’s killing in Atlantic City
An Atlantic City man is wanted after he and another man were charged in a fatal shooting. Kenneth Creek and Aaron Callahan are accused of gunning down a Philadelphia man in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue just after midnight Thursday, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. No...
Man gets 10 years in Atlantic City carjacking that ended in Linwood
A Philadelphia man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a carjacking that started in Atlantic City and ended with a crash in Linwood. Kevin Wade, now 61, fled in the stolen vehicle just before 2 p.m. April 17, 2021. The victim, a Deptford woman, was behind the wheel...
Ocean County, NJ, Man Gets 20 Years for 2018 Carjacking
An Ocean County man will likely not be free from prison until the year 2039 after being sentenced for a 2018 carjacking in Lakewood. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says late last week 36-year-old John Bailey of Bayville was sentenced to 20 years in state prison after pleading guilty to carjacking. He will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.
Galloway man allegedly threatened, spewed racial epithets and Pleasantville city workers
A Galloway Township man was arrested for allegedly harassing Pleasantville Public Works employees while they were on the job earlier this month. Officers were called to the 100 block of North Main Street at about 9:30 a.m. Aug. 2 for a report of harassment, Capt. Stacey Schlachter said. The employees...
Atlantic City, NJ family loses another member to gun violence
ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small vowed justice for a family that lost another family member to gun violence early Sunday morning. Malikah McLaughlin, 26 was found with a gunshot wound on South Bellevue Avenue around 1:10 a.m. after police responded to a 911 call. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Atlantic City armed robbery suspect arrested with gun and drugs, police say
A suspect in an armed robbery was arrested with a gun and drugs, Atlantic City police said. The 23-year-old victim told police at 1:47 p.m. Monday that he was robbed at gunpoint in the 300 block of N. South Carolina Avenue. Moments after Officer John Bell put out a description...
Bayville, NJ man sentenced for violently attacking woman in Lakewood, NJ carjacking
A Bayville man who brutally went after and attacked a woman in Lakewood in a carjacking, has now been served his prison sentence. The results of the investigation and sentencing were announced on Monday afternoon by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. It was on December 5, 2018, when Lakewood Police...
Toms River, NJ shuts down hookah bar after deadly shooting
TOMS RIVER — A hookah bar that was the backdrop for a deadly shooting Saturday has been shut down by the municipality for multiple zoning, safety and code violations, Mayor Maurice Hill announced. The early morning gunfire near Top Tier Hookah Lounge at a shopping center on Hooper Avenue...
2 people hospitalized after shooting in Vineland, New Jersey
Both victims suffered gunshot wounds to their hands and arms.
Death of woman found inside Florence, NJ house deemed ‘suspicious’
FLORENCE — The death of a woman whose body was found inside a residence Monday remains under investigation. The body was found inside a house on Birch Hollow Road late Monday afternoon, according to Burlington County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Joel Bewley. Her death is considered suspicious but no arrests...
‘We want justice.’ Family holds vigil for father killed in shooting at Toms River hookah lounge
Authorities in Toms River have shut down a hookah lounge and fined the owners after one person was killed and two others injured in a shooting.
