Read full article on original website
Rimuru Tempest
5d ago
If they are old enough to fight and die for this country they are old enough to protect their family and themselves! That being said I strongly recommend proper training before carrying a firearm. I was raised around firearms and when I went into the Army I received additional training as well, and practice constantly to stay sharp!
Reply(8)
39
Sonny Smith
5d ago
if folks under 21 cannot have guns. then they need to redo military requirements. where you cannot enlist until after you 21st birthday. because people under 21 are being killed daily serving their country
Reply(4)
12
Valerie Jones
5d ago
I think anybody should have the right to carry a gun as long as they are responsible, properly trained and take the proper precautions . It can't get any simpler than that 🤷♀️🤷♀️
Reply
4
Related
Texas’ child welfare agency told staffers to keep quiet about gender-affirming care investigations, documents show
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services took steps to keep details of child abuse investigations related to gender-affirming care secret, according to internal agency communications reviewed by The Texas Tribune. The agency’s actions are detailed in more than 900 pages of emails and other...
KHOU
Inside Texas Politics: Trigger law makes abortion in Texas illegal
Abortion is officially a felony now in Texas. But there's talk that this has the potential to create legal conflicts. And how big of a political issue is it?
Texans upset after Gov. Abbott doesn’t respond to gun safety protest
Abbott didn't address the protestors.
KTEN.com
Suspect pleads guilty to five North Texas bank holdups
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — A man accused of robbing more than half a million dollars from five banks in Grayson, Fannin and Collin counties has pleaded guilty to federal charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office said Kevin Long, 30, faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced. Long entered...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anti-fluoride conspiracists harassed Texas county election workers until they all quit
Gillespie County's entire elections staff quit last week, garnering national news. Here's why they left.
Underwood Law Firm comments on recent Abbott appointment
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Underwood Law Firm commented on the recent appointment of one of its Amarillo attorneys to the Seventh Court of Appeals, Place 3. According to previous reports, officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced earlier this month that Alex Yarbrough will serve as Place 3 of […]
'Pudgy' Texas state troopers can loosen their belts again
TEXAS, USA — Texas state troopers can loosen their belts just a tad after new physical fitness standards were approved last week. An oversight board approved changes to the standards for Texas Department of Public Safety troopers after a controversial policy targeted more than 200 of them back in April.
klif.com
Federal Judge in Fort Worth Nixes Texas Law Banning 18-20 From Buying Guns
Texas (WBAP/IKLIF) – A federal judge in Fort Worth says that the Lone Star State cannot prohibit 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns. U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman cited the Second Amendment in his decision Thursday. Pittman said the Second Amendment does not specify an age limit and protects adults under 21 years old.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thekatynews.com
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo Calls Special Meeting to Authorize Lawsuit Challenging Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s False Claims of Defunding
On Friday, Judge Lina Hidalgo called for a Special Meeting of Commissioners Court scheduled for Wednesday, August 31, at 10:00 a.m. to authorize outside counsel to pursue legal action against relevant state officials, including Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, in response to the Comptroller’s recent claims regarding Harris County’s budgeting decisions under Chapter 120 of the Texas Local Government Code.
Dallas Observer
Former South Park Writer Toby Morton Gets Lots of Hate Mail over Greg Abbott Parody Website
If you go to the governorgregabbott.com website, you'll find what reads like an unsettling admission of guilt in the "about" section. “I am partly responsible for the deaths of students killed in school shootings,” the page reads. “My current goal is to make sure you forget about the clusterfuck called Uvalde.” (In May, the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde killed 19 students and two teachers.)
Governor Abbott Said While Biden Ignores the Crisis, Texas Steps Up
Migrants in Washington, D.C.Screenshot from Twitter. On Saturday morning, Texas Governor Greg Abbott talked before the next bus left to head off to New York City. The Republican governor has criticized President Joe Biden over how he took a hands-off approach to the migrants entering the Texas and Arizona borders.
CBS Austin
Does corporal punishment help correct behavior at schools ? Studies say no
AUSTIN, Texas — In a controversial move, a Missouri school district approved bringing back paddling or corporal punishment to discipline its students. It’s prompted discussions about the disciplinary measure in Texas. ‘Paddling’ is a common word that’s used but in Texas, the correct term is corporal punishment. Since...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Texas student apprehended for making threats to take firearm to campus
The post warned to 'not go to school tomorrow.'
Houston Chronicle
Ken Paxton again tries to intervene in suit with Texas hospital over transgender care
DALLAS — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is attempting for the second time to intervene in a legal fight over gender-affirming medical care at two Dallas hospitals. In an appeal filed this month, Paxton said that a lower court judge erred in ruling the state could not intervene in Dr. Ximena Lopez’s lawsuit against Children’s Medical Center of Dallas.
Unannounced school intruder audits to begin in Texas
In just a couple weeks security experts will start showing up—unannounced at schools. The Texas School Safety center worked all summer to make sure its ready to conduct these in-person, random intruder audits at campuses across the state.
utrgvrider.com
Abbott agrees to ‘one and only’ debate with O’Rourke
More than two months before the Nov. 8 elections, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott accepted a debate with Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke that will take place Sept. 30 on the UTRGV campus in Edinburg. The governor’s campaign announced Aug. 9 that Abbott, a Republican who is serving his second term...
The founder of Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) used to be a Republican
Nancy Thompson has been in the news over the last couple of months. Her one-woman stand against Texas Gov Greg Abbott, which started as a protest on August 6 last year, has expanded to a state-wide movement.
KTSA
Texas Gov. Abbott announces 10-year, $85 billion transportation plan
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing the unanimous adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program. The project entails a 10-year roadway construction plan that comes with a price tag of $85 billion. “The State of Texas is working to...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Social Workers QUIT to Protest Greg Abbott’s Anti-Trans Policy
Social Workers QUIT to Protest Greg Abbott’s Anti-Trans Policy. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Social Workers are protesting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s anti-trans polices...
Comments / 58