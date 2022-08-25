ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 58

Rimuru Tempest
5d ago

If they are old enough to fight and die for this country they are old enough to protect their family and themselves! That being said I strongly recommend proper training before carrying a firearm. I was raised around firearms and when I went into the Army I received additional training as well, and practice constantly to stay sharp!

Reply(8)
39
Sonny Smith
5d ago

if folks under 21 cannot have guns. then they need to redo military requirements. where you cannot enlist until after you 21st birthday. because people under 21 are being killed daily serving their country

Reply(4)
12
Valerie Jones
5d ago

I think anybody should have the right to carry a gun as long as they are responsible, properly trained and take the proper precautions . It can't get any simpler than that 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️

Reply
4
Related
KTEN.com

Suspect pleads guilty to five North Texas bank holdups

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — A man accused of robbing more than half a million dollars from five banks in Grayson, Fannin and Collin counties has pleaded guilty to federal charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office said Kevin Long, 30, faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced. Long entered...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
KHOU

'Pudgy' Texas state troopers can loosen their belts again

TEXAS, USA — Texas state troopers can loosen their belts just a tad after new physical fitness standards were approved last week. An oversight board approved changes to the standards for Texas Department of Public Safety troopers after a controversial policy targeted more than 200 of them back in April.
TEXAS STATE
klif.com

Federal Judge in Fort Worth Nixes Texas Law Banning 18-20 From Buying Guns

Texas (WBAP/IKLIF) – A federal judge in Fort Worth says that the Lone Star State cannot prohibit 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns. U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman cited the Second Amendment in his decision Thursday. Pittman said the Second Amendment does not specify an age limit and protects adults under 21 years old.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Amendment#The Texas Tribune#Firearms#Handguns#Politics Courts#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Founding Era#Court
thekatynews.com

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo Calls Special Meeting to Authorize Lawsuit Challenging Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s False Claims of Defunding

On Friday, Judge Lina Hidalgo called for a Special Meeting of Commissioners Court scheduled for Wednesday, August 31, at 10:00 a.m. to authorize outside counsel to pursue legal action against relevant state officials, including Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, in response to the Comptroller’s recent claims regarding Harris County’s budgeting decisions under Chapter 120 of the Texas Local Government Code.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Dallas Observer

Former South Park Writer Toby Morton Gets Lots of Hate Mail over Greg Abbott Parody Website

If you go to the governorgregabbott.com website, you'll find what reads like an unsettling admission of guilt in the "about" section. “I am partly responsible for the deaths of students killed in school shootings,” the page reads. “My current goal is to make sure you forget about the clusterfuck called Uvalde.” (In May, the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde killed 19 students and two teachers.)
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Does corporal punishment help correct behavior at schools ? Studies say no

AUSTIN, Texas — In a controversial move, a Missouri school district approved bringing back paddling or corporal punishment to discipline its students. It’s prompted discussions about the disciplinary measure in Texas. ‘Paddling’ is a common word that’s used but in Texas, the correct term is corporal punishment. Since...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Houston Chronicle

Ken Paxton again tries to intervene in suit with Texas hospital over transgender care

DALLAS — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is attempting for the second time to intervene in a legal fight over gender-affirming medical care at two Dallas hospitals. In an appeal filed this month, Paxton said that a lower court judge erred in ruling the state could not intervene in Dr. Ximena Lopez’s lawsuit against Children’s Medical Center of Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
utrgvrider.com

Abbott agrees to ‘one and only’ debate with O’Rourke

More than two months before the Nov. 8 elections, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott accepted a debate with Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke that will take place Sept. 30 on the UTRGV campus in Edinburg. The governor’s campaign announced Aug. 9 that Abbott, a Republican who is serving his second term...
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

Texas Gov. Abbott announces 10-year, $85 billion transportation plan

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing the unanimous adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program. The project entails a 10-year roadway construction plan that comes with a price tag of $85 billion. “The State of Texas is working to...
TEXAS STATE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Social Workers QUIT to Protest Greg Abbott’s Anti-Trans Policy

Social Workers QUIT to Protest Greg Abbott’s Anti-Trans Policy. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Social Workers are protesting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s anti-trans polices...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy