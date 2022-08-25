Read full article on original website
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the CountryChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. HollenbeckWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Unveiling: The Origin of Charlottesville Monuments documents the removal of the Lee StatueCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
NBC 29 News
Study says rent in Charlottesville seems to be leveling off
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rent in the Charlottesville area is starting to level off, according to a new study by apartmentlist.com. Virginia Apartment Management Association CEO Patrick McCloud says this is due to the season: Summer tends to be a higher leasing season, and now we are coming to the end of that period.
NBC 29 News
Central Virginia Auto Auction closing down
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After 34 years in business, Central Virginia Auto Auction is closing its doors. The auction place says it had a loyal group of customers ranging from used car dealers, sellers, buyers, and car lovers. The once weekly auction was scaled down to twice monthly. “We did...
NBC 29 News
Dogwood Refillery celebrating first anniversary
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville business is celebrating its first year of helping people live more sustainably. Dogwood Refillery marked its first anniversary of helping the community reduce, reuse, and recycle with an event Sunday, August 28. The business says its efforts have kept more than 7,000 containers out...
NBC 29 News
UVA Center for Politics: 2022 election season unique compared to previous years
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Kyle Kondik with the UVA Center for Politics says that the big factor in this year’s midterm elections is the overturn of Roe v. Wade. He says that because this was not a decision made by the President or congress, it makes it more difficult to analyze how people will vote, especially since both elected offices are already held by Democrats.
NBC 29 News
Local school districts enforcing a variety of cell phone policies
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Cellphones can disrupt classes and distract students, which is why school districts are enforcing a variety of bans. “Teachers need to be able to teach, students need to be able to learn,” Louisa County Public Schools Superintendent Doug Straley said. “We do not allow students to have their cellphones out or on during the school day.”
NBC 29 News
Police increasing presence around UVA Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are increasing their presence within the UVA community to help keep students safe. The university’s police department also wants to build trust and relationships through it’s Community Oriented Policing Squad (COPS). “Just to have an extra footprint out there, but also it’s the...
NBC 29 News
Culinary Concepts AB awarded $25K grant
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville company says it’ll be using grant money to help create a new generation of passionate cooks. Culinary Concepts AB was recently award $25,000 from Tito’s Vodka. “The $25,000 is going to help us do more of the work that we’re currently doing....
NBC 29 News
Average gas prices fall in Virginia for the last week of Aug.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Average gas prices in Virginia have fallen almost $0.06 per gallon in the last week, averaging at $3.62, according to Gas Buddy. Although prices are falling, gas prices are $0.69 higher per gallon than they were one year ago. AAA says the average gas price in...
I-81 reopens after crash, HAZMAT spill caused big delays in Virginia
"Northbound Interstate 81 is closed in Augusta County near mile marker 211 in the Greenville area," a VDOT spokesperson advised.
Palmyra man wins $500,000 from Virginia Lottery scratcher after going to store for cigars
A Palmyra man who went into a gas station store in Fluvanna County looking for cigars came out with a $500,000 winning lottery scratch-off.
NBC 29 News
Guts in a dish: UVA research checking how microbes regulate the body’s biological clock
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At the UVA School of Medicine, Dr. Sean Moore and his team are using mini “guts in a dish” to study the body’s biological clock. The research looks at how the microbes in our bodies act at different hours of the day, and to explore the benefits of targeting specific times in their behavior. Dr. Moore says timing can be everything.
NBC 29 News
Decades Arcade hosts charity pinball event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville business is raising money for the Madison County Animal Shelter. Decades Arcade hosted Thad’s Pinball Wizard Challenge Sunday, August 28. The tournament is in honor of Thad Seeberger, a lifelong gamer and expert technician. Decades Arcade wanted to keep Thad’s legacy alive through...
WHSV
Valley mom and daughter fall victim to rental home scam
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Valley mom and daughter trying to find a place to rent found themselves the victims of an online rental scam, costing them $700. When Ronda Henderson placed an ad on Craigslist saying she and her daughter, Virginia Bowling, were looking for a place to rent, they immediately got a response. They spoke to the property owner on the phone, and they drove by the property.
The Best Small Town in Virginia For a Weekend Getaway
Virginia is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Staunton.
timesvirginian.com
Four men still wanted in local theft of cash from gaming machines
The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying or providing information about four males who are wanted for questioning in regard to a larceny at a local convenience store. On Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 9:30 p.m., an undisclosed amount of cash was...
Stafford woman arrested after stealing purse in Walmart, being chased down by witness, police say
A woman was charged with robbery in Stafford County on Monday after her attempt to steal a purse resulted in an on-foot chase through Fredericksburg.
(Omnibus/WikiCommons Images) Choosing a college can be a stressful time and also a momentous occasion. Making sure you choose the right school is of the utmost importance for many prospective students.
msn.com
This Virginia Town Is One Of The Happiest Places In America
Living in Virginia is reason enough to celebrate. But you’ll feel especially festive upon learning that our very own Charlottesville has been designated as one of the happiest places in the U.S. Tucked away in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Charlottesville — or C-Ville if you’re a local — has long impressed visitors with its stunning landscape, captivating architecture, food and wine culture, and endless opportunities for adventure. It’s really no wonder folks are so happy there. Here’s more on what life is like inside one of America’s happiest towns: Charlottesville, Virginia.
Family of slain Hanover teen speaks out after boyfriend is sentenced to 8 years in prison
A man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the shooting death of his girlfriend, but her family is not happy about the outcome.
Missing Louisa County man believed to be endangered
The sheriff's office said Thomas Michael Grogan was last heard from by his friends on Aug. 22. Grogan is considered to be endangered due to him not taking his medications.
