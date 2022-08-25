ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

Study says rent in Charlottesville seems to be leveling off

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rent in the Charlottesville area is starting to level off, according to a new study by apartmentlist.com. Virginia Apartment Management Association CEO Patrick McCloud says this is due to the season: Summer tends to be a higher leasing season, and now we are coming to the end of that period.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Central Virginia Auto Auction closing down

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After 34 years in business, Central Virginia Auto Auction is closing its doors. The auction place says it had a loyal group of customers ranging from used car dealers, sellers, buyers, and car lovers. The once weekly auction was scaled down to twice monthly. “We did...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Dogwood Refillery celebrating first anniversary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville business is celebrating its first year of helping people live more sustainably. Dogwood Refillery marked its first anniversary of helping the community reduce, reuse, and recycle with an event Sunday, August 28. The business says its efforts have kept more than 7,000 containers out...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Center for Politics: 2022 election season unique compared to previous years

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Kyle Kondik with the UVA Center for Politics says that the big factor in this year’s midterm elections is the overturn of Roe v. Wade. He says that because this was not a decision made by the President or congress, it makes it more difficult to analyze how people will vote, especially since both elected offices are already held by Democrats.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Local school districts enforcing a variety of cell phone policies

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Cellphones can disrupt classes and distract students, which is why school districts are enforcing a variety of bans. “Teachers need to be able to teach, students need to be able to learn,” Louisa County Public Schools Superintendent Doug Straley said. “We do not allow students to have their cellphones out or on during the school day.”
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Police increasing presence around UVA Grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are increasing their presence within the UVA community to help keep students safe. The university’s police department also wants to build trust and relationships through it’s Community Oriented Policing Squad (COPS). “Just to have an extra footprint out there, but also it’s the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Culinary Concepts AB awarded $25K grant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville company says it’ll be using grant money to help create a new generation of passionate cooks. Culinary Concepts AB was recently award $25,000 from Tito’s Vodka. “The $25,000 is going to help us do more of the work that we’re currently doing....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Average gas prices fall in Virginia for the last week of Aug.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Average gas prices in Virginia have fallen almost $0.06 per gallon in the last week, averaging at $3.62, according to Gas Buddy. Although prices are falling, gas prices are $0.69 higher per gallon than they were one year ago. AAA says the average gas price in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Guts in a dish: UVA research checking how microbes regulate the body’s biological clock

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At the UVA School of Medicine, Dr. Sean Moore and his team are using mini “guts in a dish” to study the body’s biological clock. The research looks at how the microbes in our bodies act at different hours of the day, and to explore the benefits of targeting specific times in their behavior. Dr. Moore says timing can be everything.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Decades Arcade hosts charity pinball event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville business is raising money for the Madison County Animal Shelter. Decades Arcade hosted Thad’s Pinball Wizard Challenge Sunday, August 28. The tournament is in honor of Thad Seeberger, a lifelong gamer and expert technician. Decades Arcade wanted to keep Thad’s legacy alive through...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Valley mom and daughter fall victim to rental home scam

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Valley mom and daughter trying to find a place to rent found themselves the victims of an online rental scam, costing them $700. When Ronda Henderson placed an ad on Craigslist saying she and her daughter, Virginia Bowling, were looking for a place to rent, they immediately got a response. They spoke to the property owner on the phone, and they drove by the property.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in Virginia For a Weekend Getaway

Virginia is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA
timesvirginian.com

Four men still wanted in local theft of cash from gaming machines

The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying or providing information about four males who are wanted for questioning in regard to a larceny at a local convenience store. On Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 9:30 p.m., an undisclosed amount of cash was...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
msn.com

This Virginia Town Is One Of The Happiest Places In America

Living in Virginia is reason enough to celebrate. But you’ll feel especially festive upon learning that our very own Charlottesville has been designated as one of the happiest places in the U.S. Tucked away in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Charlottesville — or C-Ville if you’re a local — has long impressed visitors with its stunning landscape, captivating architecture, food and wine culture, and endless opportunities for adventure. It’s really no wonder folks are so happy there. Here’s more on what life is like inside one of America’s happiest towns: Charlottesville, Virginia.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

