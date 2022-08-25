Read full article on original website
Births
Aug. 29 — Kathryn and Nolan Neidert, Fort Jennings, boy; Christianna Williams and Frank Waters, Lima, girl. Aug. 29 — Jessica and Jon Hartzog, Wapakoneta, boy; Kayla and Cody Mathew, Columbus Grove, girl; Mary and Joshua Richardson, Lima, boy. Aug. 30 — Whitney and Heath Girardot, Van Wert,...
Reminisce: Celebrating labor: Remembering the first Allen County Labor Day Parade
LIMA — Lima was a little late recognizing the new Labor Day holiday, but when it did on a Monday in September 131 years ago, the celebration was a doozy. The “Workingman’s Fourth of July,” as the newspapers called it, featured a parade long enough that when the first units had completed an eight-block square they caught up with the tail-end, an acrobat dangling from a hot air balloon, speeches, concerts, fireworks, ball games and a foot race in which a third of the field was knocked out by a misbehaving horse. At one point during the races, the militia was brought in to restore order. Earlier in the day, a runaway team of horses forced city fathers to leap for their lives from a carriage.
Lima Senior spikers down LCC
Lima Senior won 25-18, 25-21, 24-26 and 25-18. Lima Senior’s Tillie Nelson had 13 kills, eight digs and two aces and Aniyah Fisher had 11 kills and three blocks. Mallory Gipson had 24 assists and Tatum Twining had seven digs. For LCC, Emma Donley had 25 digs and three kills and Carolina Kill had six kills and 11 digs. Alice Reif had three kills and six digs and Sophie Miller had 26 assists and five digs.
ACPH to hold teen immunization clinic
LIMA — Allen County Public Health will hold an immunization clinic for teens entering seventh through 12th grade from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at its office, 219 E. Market St., Lima. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. Call 419-228-4457 to schedule an appointment. Minors must be accompanied...
Planning begins for U.S.’s 250th birthday
LIMA — America is preparing for a monumental year commemorating its birth as a free country. In 2026, the U.S. will be 250 years old. The Allen County Museum hosted a listening session hosted by Mayor Sharetta Smith, Londell Smith, and Amy Craft on Tuesday evening. The event was led by Todd Kleismit, executive director of the Ohio Commission for the U.S. Semiquincentennial (or 250th anniversary).
Free naloxone kits available Wednesday
LIMA — Free naloxone overdose reversal kits and training will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at BrightView, 1505 N. Cole St., Lima. The overdose awareness event will provide educational opportunities and giveaways for those interested in learning more about addiction treatment. Flags to memorialize those lost to overdose will also be available.
Farmers Market: Grin from ear to ear
Brian Farler, left, buys from Juliette Duncan and Jacob Lugibihl at the Farmers Market in downtown Lima on Tuesday afternoon. Vendors had fresh and local in-season produce, plants, homemade baked goods, soaps, honey and more.
Allen County Public Health experiencing internet, phone outages
LIMA —Allen County Public Health is experiencing an internet outage which is impacting many services, such as vital statistics (birth and death certificates), the printing of immunization records and scheduling appointments for immunizations. Phone service is also affected, and the health department will not be able to receive phone...
