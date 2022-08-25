Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Four Million in LA County Urged To Suspend Outdoor Watering Next Month
More than four million residents in Los Angeles County were urged Tuesday to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a water delivery pipeline. The repairs will take place from Sept. 6-20, and will impact the cities of Beverly Hills,...
mynewsla.com
Guaranteed Income Program Begins for 1,000 LA County Residents
Los Angeles County’s guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. “Given the huge number of L.A. County residents who...
mynewsla.com
LA Council to Consider Heather Hutt for 10th District Seat Amid Disagreement
The Los Angeles City Council is set to consider appointing staff member Heather Hutt as the fill-in 10th District council member at Tuesday’s meeting, and while both city leadership and residents agree that the district needs representation, there is disagreement over whether Hutt’s appointment would be the best approach.
mynewsla.com
Blaze Consumes Motorhomes in Lakeland Village
A fire that erupted Tuesday on the southwest edge of Lakeland Village, near the Cleveland National Forest, destroyed two motorhomes, but no one was injured. The blaze was reported at 1:37 p.m. in the 19600 block of Onorato Drive, near Arbolado Lane, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The...
mynewsla.com
LA Council Members Delay Heather Hutt’s Nomination for 10th District
The Los Angeles City Council’s 10th District will remain without a voting representative for a little longer, with the proposed appointment of Heather Hutt as an interim council member failing to receive the 10 votes required for a public hearing Tuesday, forcing the matter to committee discussion. Council President...
mynewsla.com
OC Informant Scandal Leads to Another Case Getting Dumped
Charges against a convicted murderer regarding solicitation to attack an Orange County sheriff’s sergeant were dismissed Tuesday when the defendant’s attorneys argued prosecutorial misconduct. Paul Gentile Smith, 62, won a new trial last August in the Oct. 24, 1988, killing of 29-year-old Robert Haugen in Sunset Beach. Before...
mynewsla.com
Thief Breaks into Catholic School Using Crucifix
A Catholic school in Bell Gardens was robbed of nearly $5,000 by a man caught on security video using a crucifix to break in and steal the money, authorities say. Detectives with the Bell Gardens Police Department say the thief used the crucifix to pry open a window in the St. Gertrude’s Catholic primary school on Toler Avenue on Aug 19. It is at least the third time, possibly all by the same suspect, the Catholic school was robbed. Police say the thief stole $4,800 during one of the burglaries.
mynewsla.com
Homeless Man Wounded in Downtown Shooting
A 56-year-old man experiencing homelessness was shot while he stood on a downtown Los Angeles sidewalk, authorities said Monday. The shooting happened at 11:02 p.m. Sunday at San Pedro and Eighth streets, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The suspect reportedly walked up...
mynewsla.com
Murder Suicide In Pasadena Claims Man, Woman
A marital split apparently led to a murder-suicide involving a man and a woman. The grisly discovery happened around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, according to Pasadena police Lt. Keith Gomez. Officers responded to the 800 block of Merrett Drive regarding two deceased family members, Gomez said. The dead were identified as...
mynewsla.com
Two Killed in Traffic Crash in Woodland Hills Area
Authorities Tuesday identified one of two motorists who were killed in a head-on crash in the Woodland Hills area. The collision occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on Victory Boulevard near Mason Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Armen Benglyan, 24, of Northridge, died at the scene, the Los...
mynewsla.com
First Day of School at LMU Starts Monday
First day of school jitters and joy are on the schedule Monday at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles,. More than 1,700 first-year students and 7,100 returning undergraduate students are on campuses in Westchester and Playa Vista to start the new school year. The students make up a diverse group, from 45 states and 46 countries.
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles City Council Finalizes Vicente Fernandez Street Renaming
The Los Angeles City Council finalized Tuesday the renaming of a Boyle Heights street east of Mariachi Plaza after Mexican singer Vicente “Chente” FernÃ¡ndez, who died at the age of 81 last year. A date for a renaming ceremony is expected to be announced in the...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (August 30, 2021)…Woman Settles Retaliation Suit With Claremont Colleges
One Year Ago Today (August 30, 2021)…A 33-year-old former employee of the Claremont Colleges, who sued the school alleging she was fired in 2019 for complaining of sexual harassment by a fellow worker, reached a settlement with the institution. Eduardo Olivo, an attorney for plaintiff Brittany Hiroto, filed court...
mynewsla.com
Homeless Woman And Dog Fatally Struck By SUV In Anaheim
A homeless woman and her dog died after being struck by an SUV in Anaheim, police said Monday. Officers were sent to Euclid Street near Cris Avenue about 9:25 p.m. Sunday, said Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer. “Arriving officers located a 43-year-old female suffering from major injuries, and a deceased...
mynewsla.com
Motorcycle Rider Dies In Solo Pasadena Crash
Authorities Monday identified a motorcyclist who died in a crash in Pasadena. The crash occurred at 8:01 p.m. Sunday on the transition road from the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway to the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway, said California Highway Patrol Officer Stephen Brandt. Byron Simmons, 42, of El Segundo died...
mynewsla.com
Lieutenant Allegedly Fired For Being Gay, Having HIV, Settles Suit
A former Gardena police lieutenant who alleged in a lawsuit that he was wrongfully fired in 2019 because he is gay and has HIV has reached a settlement in his lawsuit against the city. Attorneys for Steven Prendergast filed court papers on Aug. 15 with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death in Pomona Alley
Authorities Monday identified a homeless man who was shot to death in a Pomona alley. The shooting was reported at 7:36 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Angela Street, according to Pomona police Sgt. Iain Miller. Hector Zarate Jr., 35, who was homeless, died at the scene, the Los...
mynewsla.com
Fire Burning in 100 Acres of Brush near San Gabriel Dam
Firefighters were working Monday to extinguish a roughly 100-acre brush fire burning near San Gabriel Dam. The Gulch Fire was reported late Monday morning near Mile Marker 21 along San Gabriel Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Angeles National Forest officials. Crews on scene reported...
mynewsla.com
California Supreme Court Upholds Death Penalty in Irvine Murder
State Supreme Court justices Monday upheld the death sentence for a 47-year-old man convicted of the torture-murder of an 18-year-old woman in Irvine in 1995. The state’s highest court, however, reversed a gang enhancement for Ronald Tri Tran due to recent changes in the law. Co-defendant Noel Jesse Plata,...
mynewsla.com
Harris Discusses Midterm Elections’ Importance at Newport Coast DNC Fundraiser
Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to depart from Los Angeles International Airport Sunday aboard Air Force 2, bound for Orlando, Florida, ending a five-day trip to Southern California that included speaking at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser. Harris used the 18-minute speech at a Newport Coast estate Saturday to...
