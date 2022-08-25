A Catholic school in Bell Gardens was robbed of nearly $5,000 by a man caught on security video using a crucifix to break in and steal the money, authorities say. Detectives with the Bell Gardens Police Department say the thief used the crucifix to pry open a window in the St. Gertrude’s Catholic primary school on Toler Avenue on Aug 19. It is at least the third time, possibly all by the same suspect, the Catholic school was robbed. Police say the thief stole $4,800 during one of the burglaries.

