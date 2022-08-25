ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CA

mynewsla.com

Guaranteed Income Program Begins for 1,000 LA County Residents

Los Angeles County’s guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. “Given the huge number of L.A. County residents who...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

LA Council to Consider Heather Hutt for 10th District Seat Amid Disagreement

The Los Angeles City Council is set to consider appointing staff member Heather Hutt as the fill-in 10th District council member at Tuesday’s meeting, and while both city leadership and residents agree that the district needs representation, there is disagreement over whether Hutt’s appointment would be the best approach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Blaze Consumes Motorhomes in Lakeland Village

A fire that erupted Tuesday on the southwest edge of Lakeland Village, near the Cleveland National Forest, destroyed two motorhomes, but no one was injured. The blaze was reported at 1:37 p.m. in the 19600 block of Onorato Drive, near Arbolado Lane, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The...
LAKELAND VILLAGE, CA
mynewsla.com

LA Council Members Delay Heather Hutt’s Nomination for 10th District

The Los Angeles City Council’s 10th District will remain without a voting representative for a little longer, with the proposed appointment of Heather Hutt as an interim council member failing to receive the 10 votes required for a public hearing Tuesday, forcing the matter to committee discussion. Council President...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

OC Informant Scandal Leads to Another Case Getting Dumped

Charges against a convicted murderer regarding solicitation to attack an Orange County sheriff’s sergeant were dismissed Tuesday when the defendant’s attorneys argued prosecutorial misconduct. Paul Gentile Smith, 62, won a new trial last August in the Oct. 24, 1988, killing of 29-year-old Robert Haugen in Sunset Beach. Before...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Thief Breaks into Catholic School Using Crucifix

A Catholic school in Bell Gardens was robbed of nearly $5,000 by a man caught on security video using a crucifix to break in and steal the money, authorities say. Detectives with the Bell Gardens Police Department say the thief used the crucifix to pry open a window in the St. Gertrude’s Catholic primary school on Toler Avenue on Aug 19. It is at least the third time, possibly all by the same suspect, the Catholic school was robbed. Police say the thief stole $4,800 during one of the burglaries.
BELL GARDENS, CA
mynewsla.com

Homeless Man Wounded in Downtown Shooting

A 56-year-old man experiencing homelessness was shot while he stood on a downtown Los Angeles sidewalk, authorities said Monday. The shooting happened at 11:02 p.m. Sunday at San Pedro and Eighth streets, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The suspect reportedly walked up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Politics Local#The City Council
mynewsla.com

Murder Suicide In Pasadena Claims Man, Woman

A marital split apparently led to a murder-suicide involving a man and a woman. The grisly discovery happened around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, according to Pasadena police Lt. Keith Gomez. Officers responded to the 800 block of Merrett Drive regarding two deceased family members, Gomez said. The dead were identified as...
PASADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Killed in Traffic Crash in Woodland Hills Area

Authorities Tuesday identified one of two motorists who were killed in a head-on crash in the Woodland Hills area. The collision occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on Victory Boulevard near Mason Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Armen Benglyan, 24, of Northridge, died at the scene, the Los...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

First Day of School at LMU Starts Monday

First day of school jitters and joy are on the schedule Monday at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles,. More than 1,700 first-year students and 7,100 returning undergraduate students are on campuses in Westchester and Playa Vista to start the new school year. The students make up a diverse group, from 45 states and 46 countries.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Homeless Woman And Dog Fatally Struck By SUV In Anaheim

A homeless woman and her dog died after being struck by an SUV in Anaheim, police said Monday. Officers were sent to Euclid Street near Cris Avenue about 9:25 p.m. Sunday, said Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer. “Arriving officers located a 43-year-old female suffering from major injuries, and a deceased...
ANAHEIM, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcycle Rider Dies In Solo Pasadena Crash

Authorities Monday identified a motorcyclist who died in a crash in Pasadena. The crash occurred at 8:01 p.m. Sunday on the transition road from the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway to the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway, said California Highway Patrol Officer Stephen Brandt. Byron Simmons, 42, of El Segundo died...
PASADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Lieutenant Allegedly Fired For Being Gay, Having HIV, Settles Suit

A former Gardena police lieutenant who alleged in a lawsuit that he was wrongfully fired in 2019 because he is gay and has HIV has reached a settlement in his lawsuit against the city. Attorneys for Steven Prendergast filed court papers on Aug. 15 with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge...
GARDENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot to Death in Pomona Alley

Authorities Monday identified a homeless man who was shot to death in a Pomona alley. The shooting was reported at 7:36 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Angela Street, according to Pomona police Sgt. Iain Miller. Hector Zarate Jr., 35, who was homeless, died at the scene, the Los...
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Burning in 100 Acres of Brush near San Gabriel Dam

Firefighters were working Monday to extinguish a roughly 100-acre brush fire burning near San Gabriel Dam. The Gulch Fire was reported late Monday morning near Mile Marker 21 along San Gabriel Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Angeles National Forest officials. Crews on scene reported...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
mynewsla.com

California Supreme Court Upholds Death Penalty in Irvine Murder

State Supreme Court justices Monday upheld the death sentence for a 47-year-old man convicted of the torture-murder of an 18-year-old woman in Irvine in 1995. The state’s highest court, however, reversed a gang enhancement for Ronald Tri Tran due to recent changes in the law. Co-defendant Noel Jesse Plata,...
IRVINE, CA

