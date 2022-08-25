Fort Payne man charged with 50 counts of child pornography possession

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Fort Payne man was arrested and charged with 50 counts of possessing child pornography on Wednesday.

According to the Fort Payne Police Department, a tip was sent to a detective, who was a member of the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force, about 33-year-old Timothy William Estep of Fort Payne.

Officials searched Estep’s home on Wednesday, August 24, collecting evidence and later arresting him. Police say Estep was charged with 50 counts of child pornography possession.

Estep was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $750,000 bond.

