Fort Payne, AL

Fort Payne man charged with 50 counts of child pornography possession

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Fort Payne man was arrested and charged with 50 counts of possessing child pornography on Wednesday.

According to the Fort Payne Police Department, a tip was sent to a detective, who was a member of the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force, about 33-year-old Timothy William Estep of Fort Payne.

Officials searched Estep’s home on Wednesday, August 24, collecting evidence and later arresting him. Police say Estep was charged with 50 counts of child pornography possession.

Estep was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $750,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

100 volunteers needed for airport disaster drill

