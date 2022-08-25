ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Four arrested in connection to 2014 murder

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uGiS9_0hVWWLhE00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people have been arrested in connection to a murder that happened almost eight years ago.

The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office charged all four suspects with at least one count of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder. The suspects are:

  • Peter Campbell, 45 of Champaign
  • Dylon Cann, 39 of East St. Louis
  • Anthony Gilmore, 25 of Champaign
  • Joseph Hart, 34 of Champaign

Campbell and Hart were charged with five counts of first-degree murder each while Cann and Gilmore were charged with only one count of the same offense. All four are in custody pending trial.

Clinton Police ending search for missing woman

The charges allege that the four were responsible for the shooting death of 40-year-old Rashidi Overstreet on Dec. 22, 2014. Officers responded to the area of Brookwood Drive and Winding Lane at 1:10 a.m. that day for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found evidence of a shooting and two victims. Overstreet died from his injuries while the second victim made a full recovery.

The Champaign Police Department thanked the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s office, the U.S. Marshals Service and the community for their assistance in the investigation. Although arrests have been made, the investigation into Overstreet’s murder is ongoing.

Anyone who has additional information about the murder is asked to contact Champaign Police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. People wishing to remain anonymous can submit information to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

New suspects wanted in connection to Decatur murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two more people are now wanted by the Decatur Police Department in connection a murder that happened earlier this month. Decatur Police Lieutenant Scott Rosenberry said Omari Walker and Kyle Escoe, both 18 years of age, are wanted in connection to the Aug. 14 murder of 24-year-old Arrion McClelland. Each have […]
DECATUR, IL
WTWO/WAWV

6 years for Danville man for Domestic Battery

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–A Danville man was sentenced last week to 6 years for domestic battery. On February 24, officials said the court heard evidence that ultimately convicted Timothy Sutton. According to officials, he violently attacked two people with a hammer. He attacked them as they were returning to their homes. Officials said, “The victims […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Paxton Police arrest 11 child predators in sting

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — One police department is working to bring many suspected child predators out from behind their screens through a new operation. They’re calling it an undercover sting.  So far, the Paxton Police Department has arrested 11 men. Nine are from Central Illinois: Ruben Aguilera-Santoyo, 34, of Onarga Kenneth Burklow Jr., 37, of […]
PAXTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Champaign County, IL
City
Champaign, IL
Champaign County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Champaign, IL
Crime & Safety
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for shooters

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding people connected to a shooting. Rantoul police say property was damaged, and they believe a suspect was shooting at another person. Police says two vehicles were hit with gunfire, and they found several shell casings at the scene. Police responded to the area of Hamilton […]
RANTOUL, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Identity of 31-Year-Old Weekend Homicide Victim Released

THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY CORONER’S OFFICE RELEASE. Danville, IL- The Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden has identified the victim of an early morning shooting that occurred on Sunday, August 28, 2022, in Danville as 31-year-old Jonathan E. Barry of Danville, Illinois. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden stated...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Danville murder victim identified

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died in a shooting early Sunday morning in Danville. Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as 31-year-old Jonathan E. Barry of Danville. McFadden added that Barry’s family has been notified and an autopsy will be performed on Monday. […]
DANVILLE, IL
985theriver.com

Man sentenced for trying to strangle woman

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A Danville man was sentenced to 6.5 years for domestic battery. On August 24, Circuit Judge Charles Hall sentenced Pierre Miller for an argument that resulted in him attempting to choke a woman. Officials said the victim tried to get away, but Miller grabbed her and threw her to the ground. He held her down and took away her phone, said officials.
DANVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#The U S Marshals Service
WAND TV

Decatur man charged with multiple 2021 robberies gets 12-year sentence

DECATUR Ill. (WAND) — A 57-year-old man arrested for a string of robberies last December was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday. This comes after Charles M. Anderson pleaded guilty to a robbery charge in June. Other charges against him — including armed robbery, aggravated robber and aggravated battery — were dismissed as a result of the plea.
DECATUR, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Man dead in overnight Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 31-year-old Danville man is dead after he was shot multiple times overnight. The shooting happened in the area of Cherry and Hazel Streets around 3:39 a.m. on Sunday. Danville Police Sergeant Eric Olson said that officers received a report of shots being fired and found the man inside a home. […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police warns of donation scam

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is warning people in the community about a scam it has become aware of that awaits drivers at street intersections. Officers said that in recent weeks, they received reports of people “aggressively seeking” donations from drivers. From these reports and further research, officers noticed several patterns: they […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Suspect's charge upgraded after domestic violence victim dies

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect has had the charge against him upgraded after a woman who was beaten in a domestic violence incident in Decatur has died. Monique N. McKissic, 43, was rushed to the hospital Aug. 14 after police responded to a home in the 100 block of S. Calhoun St. just after 1 a.m. for a domestic violence situation.
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCIA

Coroner identifies shooting victim

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has released the name of a 36-year-old man who was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning. Northrup identified the victim as Oscar D. Mallett of Champaign and said he died from the multiple gunshot wounds he received during the shooting. An autopsy will be conducted […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Man killed in Danville shooting identified

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A man who was killed in a Sunday morning shooting in Danville has been identified. Officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Cherry Street just after 3:30 a.m. Once on scene, they found 31-year-old Jonathan E. Barry shot multiple times inside. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Police Chief: Juana Arellano investigation still open

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — After saying last week that the investigation into the disappearance of Juana Arellano was closed, Clinton’s Police Chief is now backtracking on that statement. Chief Ben Lowers said on Monday that he may have misrepresented the situation in a Facebook post on Thursday. In that post, Lowers said the investigation revealed […]
CLINTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Person shot in Bloomington Monday morning

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A person was shot in Bloomington Monday morning and the incident is still under investigation. Bloomington Police responded to reports of a person shot Monday morning at approximately 9:42 a.m. The incident occurred at Veterans Parkway and Empire Street. At the scene, police found an...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

U of I Police investigating on-campus robbery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened on campus early Sunday morning. The robbery happened at 12:52 a.m. near Wright and Healey Streets. Officers said that a man walked up to a female U of I student on the sidewalk and pushed her to the ground. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

St. Joseph man dead in motorcycle crash

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — A 23-year-old man from St. Joseph has died after his motorcycle crashed over the weekend. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the crash happened near 205 West Grand Avenue and involved a single motorcycle. The driver of that motorcycle, Connor D. Wienke, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:15 […]
SAINT JOSEPH, IL
WCIA

‘It was senseless’: friend of Danville murder victim speaks out

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – A 31-year-old man is dead after he was shot early Sunday morning in Danville. Police said he was shot multiple times inside a house. Danville police said officers were called to the house about two hours earlier for a loud party, and noticed there were multiple people there. They were called […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

WCIA

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy