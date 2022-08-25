ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 2

Leyann Gomez
5d ago

It was because of the cross over voting there were so many Republicans. Sounds like rinos proposing this

Reply
4
Dorothea Doerr
4d ago

On my opinion leave our voting the way it is. It has worked up to now. Too bad the democrats and rhinos find it offensive

Reply
2
Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Legislature Discussing Medicaid Expansion Again

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Recent legislation provided through the America Rescue Plan Act allows states to extend postpartum coverage offered through Medicaid to mothers for a 12-month period. The Wyoming Legislature is now considering this Medicaid expansion through a state plan amendment. If approved, the...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: There Must Be Fifty Ways To Leave

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Earlier this week, the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee decided to draft legislation to modify how primary elections are conducted. Again. It looks like they’ll monkey around with open (or “jungle”) elections and ranked choice voting...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Wyoming State
Wyoming Elections
State
Alaska State
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
State
Utah State
cowboystatedaily.com

Luke Bell: The Passing Of A Wyoming Troubador

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I first met Luke Bell in front of the Buckhorn Bar in Laramie. It must have been a dozen years or so ago. He was sitting cross-legged on the sidewalk, busking for spare change with his hat upside down beside him. He was trying to put together enough money to go inside and buy a beer.
LARAMIE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Tuesday, August 30, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken at Seminoe Reservoir by Diane Devine from Centennial, Wyoming. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Tuesday, August 30, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.97, is even with out last report of $3.97 on Monday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is even from a week ago, and is up, 40 cents per gallon from one year ago.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Primaries#Plurality Voting#Primary Election#Election State#The Wyoming Legislature#Republicans#Democratic#Corporations
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Scientists Worried About Declining Bee Population

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A species that is central to the very existence of life on earth is in peril, according to several organizations that monitor bee populations worldwide. The Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) reported in 2019 that bees are...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

‘Deadman’s Curve’ Takes Another Victim In Fiery Crash; WYDOT Launches Safety Campaign

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s a section of mountain highway just west of Buffalo in the Bighorns known locally as “Deadman’s Curve” that is aptly named, especially for out-of-state “flatland” drivers unaware or unbelieving of the dangers. Even with multiple safety measures in place, it continues to claim lives as authorities seek better accident prevention on the steep grade.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Dave Simpson: You Say Marmot, I Say Whistle Pig

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. You say marmot. I say whistle pig. Most summer afternoons, I have a Pabst Blue Ribbon (OK, OK, usually two) next to the Medicine Bow River, up by the bridge that isn’t there anymore, and the tornado sign that isn’t there anymore either.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy