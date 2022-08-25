As many educators are shying away from classroom discussions about race this school year, some will be piloting a brand new program - Advanced Placement African American Studies. The program launched at 60 high schools across the country, and more schools will be added next year. The curriculum will be an interdisciplinary look at the history of civil rights in the U.S., as well as African American music and other topics. But this comes at a time when classroom instruction about race and racism has become a hot-button political issue. At least 36 states have introduced or passed legislation restricting instruction about race and racism. We wanted to know how teachers piloting the program are thinking about this, so we called Marlon Williams-Clark. He's a teacher at Florida State University Schools and he joins us now. Marlon Williams-Clark, welcome.

