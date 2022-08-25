ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TXWolf
5d ago

And how about the rest of us. Why am I paying taxes to fund your loans? There is no free only taxpayer funded. Vomit. TXWolf

Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Connecticut Public

Why Americans haven't been convinced on cryptocurrency

It's MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep. And I'm Leila Fadel. A recent Pew Research survey found that despite a high-profile ad blitz, just 16% of Americans say they've invested in, traded or used cryptocurrency. Among those who invested, nearly half say they did worse than they expected. The crypto market has rebounded from a, quote, "crypto winter" - basically, a bear market - up from a low of $100 billion to about $1 trillion now. But why have some people invested and others have not? Joining us is Cleve Mesidor. She's the executive director of the nonprofit Blockchain Foundation and author of "THE CLEVOLUTION: My Quest For Justice In Politics & Crypto." Good morning.
Connecticut Public

Texans are paying for state's ban on business when firms stop investing in firearms

Texas is banning state and local government agencies from doing business with financial firms that they say are, quote, "boycotting the gun and fossil fuel industries." It's a move other Republican-led states are following. But experts say the shift in Texas is already costing taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars. Texas Public Radio's David Martin Davies reports.
Connecticut Public

For politicians, does online popularity translate into votes?

Recent polling suggests Democrats are in a better position to retain control of the Senate this fall than previously expected. If they do, races in swing states like Pennsylvania could be key. That's where Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is running against celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz. Fetterman's team is making use of the Democrats' popularity on Twitter to attack Oz on a variety of issues. The platform is also where Oz has clapped back at Fetterman, and it's where the Republican has made a number of gaffes of his own.
Connecticut Public

A teacher pilots new African American studies AP course

As many educators are shying away from classroom discussions about race this school year, some will be piloting a brand new program - Advanced Placement African American Studies. The program launched at 60 high schools across the country, and more schools will be added next year. The curriculum will be an interdisciplinary look at the history of civil rights in the U.S., as well as African American music and other topics. But this comes at a time when classroom instruction about race and racism has become a hot-button political issue. At least 36 states have introduced or passed legislation restricting instruction about race and racism. We wanted to know how teachers piloting the program are thinking about this, so we called Marlon Williams-Clark. He's a teacher at Florida State University Schools and he joins us now. Marlon Williams-Clark, welcome.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

