FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. Lesinski
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
WKBW-TV
Serving those who are homeless or on the brink of homelessness
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For nearly 45 years, Pelton has used his gifted hands to cut hair for various people, including those who have served our nation and those who can't afford one. "As we travel, we go through missions, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, food banks. I go to...
WKBW-TV
Niagara Falls elementary changes name to honor former board member
NIAGARA FALLS, NY — The Niagara Falls School District is holding a school renaming ceremony to honor the first black female board member to serve the school district, Bloneva Bond. Bond served in the early 1980’s and passed away in 2014. The name change was motivated by the...
WKBW-TV
U.S. Postal Service looking to hire automotive technicians in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Postal Service is looking to hire two automotive technicians at the Buffalo vehicle maintenance facility located on 1200 William Street. "Not all work at the Postal Service is delivering mail or selling stamps. With over 232,000 postal vehicles on the road, qualified automotive technicians are needed to maintain the postal fleet," a release says.
WKBW-TV
Agents for Advocacy help local families gear up for school
BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — As the start to the school year inches closer, local organization, Agent for Advocacy, hosted its first annual school supply drive Sunday. The organization started by packing up around 400 backpacks at the Mt. Aaron Missionary Baptist Church. Following, they took their efforts to the streets of East Buffalo to pass out the school supply filled backpacks.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Public School District issues transportation schedules, anticipates critical shortage of bus drivers
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School District has begun issuing transportation schedules to families. The pickup and drop-off times and locations are specific to each student. 7 News has obtained a copy of the transportation schedule sent to the family of an 11-year-old student. It states they...
WKBW-TV
Much less humid Wednesday with breezy winds
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cooler air arrives overnight with lake effect rain showers possible south of Buffalo. Lake effect rain showers possible south of Buffalo on Wednesday as well with temperatures in the mid-70s and breezy winds. Cooler temperatures on Thursday with much of the area in the 60s.
WKBW-TV
Seasonable with showers and heavy downpours possible Tuesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Expect some scattered showers and thunderstorms into the earlier overnight. Warm and humid conditions continue through the night with temperatures in the low 70s. A bit cooler for the S.Tier in the lower 60s and patchy fog. Showers and storms with heavier downpours are likely...
