Continuing the lineage of the silhouette dating back to 1989, New Balance has just released two colorways of the 550 on HBX. Both iterations feature an off-white upper crafted with nubuck leather and premium pig suede. Leading the lineup is the style in “Sea Salt/Surf” colorway first unveiled in June, which sees a yellow “N” logo, a subtle red detailing on the toe, and blue accents of different shades on the rear of the heel and outsole. On the other hand, the “Sea Salt/Black” version revealed in March takes a more minimalistic approach with black hits throughout the lateral, heel, and outsole.

12 HOURS AGO