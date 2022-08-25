Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Paprika" is Picnic Ready
As the fall season makes its way, Jordan Brand is crafting up a series of autumnal releases to keep you primed for the months ahead. Following the reveal of the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Rookie Season” made exclusively for the grade school generation, the latest version to arrive is the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Paprika,” which has been submerged in fall-ready hues.
hypebeast.com
Nike's Latest Air Max 97 Celebrates the Father of Air Technology
Back in 1978, NASA engineer Marion Frank Rudy (1925-2009) presented. founder Phil Knight with the novel idea of adding an air unit to the midsole of sneakers. In 1980, the revolutionary technology was patented, and the rest was history. To celebrate the man behind the breakthrough, Nike Sportswear released a commemorative two-tone Nike Air Max 97 “M. Frank Rudy” colorway earlier this year and now follows up with another take in bright retro tones.
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid Takes on a Monochromatic "Grey Sail"
While Jordan Brand continues to experiment with new ideas as silhouettes such as the Jordan Granville Pro are introduced, it hasn’t hesitated to draw from its roots. The Air Jordan 1 has remained a key model for Jordan Brand since its inception. However, it has never received as much attention from the brand as it has this year. Between new colorways, silhouettes and retro looks, the Air Jordan 1 shows no signs of slowing down.
hypebeast.com
Clone X to Release Physical Nike Air Force 1s
On Tuesday, August 30, RTFKT’s Clone X announced the first season of its Forging system, which enables users to acquire physical merchandise based on their specific NFT. The dynamic drop allows users of specific Clone X NFTs to order merch that is tied to their avatar’s DNA. With over 10 unique total sets and more than 60 individual items.
RELATED PEOPLE
hypebeast.com
The Nike Air More Uptempo Surfaces in "Cobalt Bliss"
In the past month, appears to expand its collection of high-tops by resurrecting one of its most sought-after ’90s models. By reaching into its archives, the Nike Air More Uptempo has surfaced in various colorways including the “Red Toe”, a Los Angeles Lakers inspired hue and most recently in “Wheat Gum”. The model will also be debuting its first Nike Air More Uptempo Slides, slated to arrive later this Fall.
hypebeast.com
Nike’s Air Kukini Is Glowing in "Black Neon"
Over the past year, Nike has continued to look back into the archives for inspiration and one example of this is the revisit of the Air Kukini. The Swoosh recently revitalized the Y2K roots of the Kukini “Water,” and now the footwear giant has introduced the latest iteration of the shoe in “Black Neon.”
hypebeast.com
Official Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "Slate"
While and Kanye West‘s adidas YEEZY division remains unpredictable with its output of bold new silhouettes, one consistent element in recent years has been the presentation of the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 in a wide range of colorways. Whether it be restocks or new flavors, the iconic sneaker has not slowed down since its debut in 2016. Now, following an on-foot look in March, adidas has shared official images of the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “Slate.”
hypebeast.com
Chitose Abe and the Swoosh Connect for a sacai x Nike Cortez Collab in This Week's Best Footwear Drops
August is jogging down to a close and the last official month of what has been quite the eventful Summer 2022 is approaching. And ahead of Labor Day Weekend, notable footwear imprints such as. ,. and. are fitting in a sizable amount of hot collaborations and general releases, but before...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Philllllthy x adidas NMD S1 "Blue"
As continues to expand its collaborative catalog of designers, Phillip “Philllllthy” Leyesa has teamed up with the Three Stripes to rework the adidas NMD S1. Following a first look in July, on-foot images of the sneaker have now popped up. For this collaborative take on the adidas NMD...
hypebeast.com
Black and Gray Hit the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT
As several monochromatic colorways have surfaced on variations of the Air Jordan 1, including the Air Jordan 1 Mid and Air Jordan 1 Elevate, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT is receiving its own grayscale look. For those unfamiliar with the silhouette’s unique attributes, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT debuted in 2020 and offers a modern take on the classic sneaker with a layered construction and Zoom cushioning.
hypebeast.com
Take a Detailed Look at the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG SP "Black Phantom"
Joining the on-foot look we received recently, we now have a detailed look at the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG SP “Black Phantom.” Expected to arrive this holiday season, the upcoming release sees La Flame step away from the usual earth tone focus of his Cactus Jack x Nike/Jordan Brand collaborations with a new sleek take.
hypebeast.com
New Balance Brings Two 550 Colorways to HBX
Continuing the lineage of the silhouette dating back to 1989, New Balance has just released two colorways of the 550 on HBX. Both iterations feature an off-white upper crafted with nubuck leather and premium pig suede. Leading the lineup is the style in “Sea Salt/Surf” colorway first unveiled in June, which sees a yellow “N” logo, a subtle red detailing on the toe, and blue accents of different shades on the rear of the heel and outsole. On the other hand, the “Sea Salt/Black” version revealed in March takes a more minimalistic approach with black hits throughout the lateral, heel, and outsole.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Release Info for the PLEASURES x ASICS GEL-LYTE III Collaboration
Clearly isn’t messing around this season as the brand has kept a consistent stream of striking collaborations pumping out into the world. In recent memory, we’ve seen the Japanese sportswear imprint connect with JJJJound for a GEL-KAYANO 14 collection, Awake NY for a GEL-LYTE III range and NAKED for a sustainable GEL-1130 makeup, and now it has tapped PLEASURES for a two-piece GEL LYTE III capsule.
hypebeast.com
Nike LeBron 19 Low Electrifies the Court in "Black Volt"
Basketball is gearing up for the upcoming NBA season, revealing an all-new colorway for the LeBron 19 Low. Named the “Black Volt,” the offering sees the classic low-top silhouette from LeBron James arrive in black, electric green, blue, purple and pink hues. The shoe is constructed in a mixture of textiles including mesh and leather materials. The black base accentuates the Volt branding seen on the inner bootie. Blue tones highlight the midsole, which sits atop a light pink rubber outsole to round out the design.
NBA・
hypebeast.com
New Balance RC30 Arrives in "Black/Grey"
After Donald Glover debuted the silhouette in two collaborative colorways last month, the New Balance RC30 now returns in a clean GR iteration dressed in “Black/Grey” hues. Inspired by the New Balance Trackster, the world’s first running shoe made with a rippled sole, the upcoming pairs arrive in an equally classic, experimental, and minimalist aesthetic.
hypebeast.com
John Geiger and Nike Have Settled Their Trademark Infringement Lawsuit
After a year-long battle independent designer John Geiger and have settled their trademark infringement lawsuit. Per a post on Geiger’s Instagram, the battling parties have come to an agreement that “allows John Geiger to continue building his brand while also respecting Nike’s intellectual property rights in its iconic Air Force 1 trade dress.” Geiger will modify the design of his GF-01, a shoe that Nike claimed infringed upon the registered trade dress of the Air Force 1, and the resolution includes a consent judgment — an agreement that resolves a dispute between two parties without admission of guilt or liability on either side.
hypebeast.com
atmos Reveals Exclusive HOKA ONE ONE CLIFTON L SUEDE "Cappuccino" Colorway
As gorpcore continues to bleed into the mainstream, performance hiking silhouettes from the likes of Salomon and HOKA ONE ONE are now often utilized as versatile lifestyle sneakers. In observance of this phenomenon, atmos presents HOKA ONE ONE Clifton L Suede silhouette in an exclusive deep brown “Cappuccino” colorway, adapting the trail runner for everyday use.
hypebeast.com
Nanamica and Awake NY Collide for Versatile City Capsule
Tokyo-based imprint Nanamica and New York City-based label Awake NY have announced their first-ever collaboration, introducing a lightweight and functional 14-piece collection for urban environments. Highlighting the series are plaid and black contrast-stitched dock jackets, relaxed cargo pants, and bucket hats dressed in fast-drying and stretchy ALPHADRY® materials. Additional...
hypebeast.com
Pharrell and adidas Present the Hu NMD S1 RYAT in "Cardboard"
Pharrell Williams and have a length history of coming together to create magic. Whether it be the original Hu NMD that took the world by storm or the collaborative Humanrace apparel line, the duo has remained a staple in streetwear. Now, for 2022, the pairing has presented the trail-inspired adidas Hu NMD S1 RYAT. Noting the approach to the shoe’s design, Williams shared “The RYAT is a cultural artifact and an object for humans pushing forward on our planet.”
hypebeast.com
The Diesel 1DR Bag Gets Updated With Some Extra Bling
Front and center of Gen Z’s Y2K obsession is Italian brand, Diesel. With the appointment of Glenn Martens as creative director in 2020, the new visionary has revived the brand by implementing on-trend denim pieces, futuristic designs and fabric versatility. The 1DR Xs bag from the Spring Summer 2022...
Comments / 0