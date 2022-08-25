ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS DFW

Massive Rockwall County fire contained, officials say

**This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available**FATE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A large fire that engulfed a construction project in the city of Fate Tuesday morning has been contained, officials say.The fire broke out at the Prose apartment complex at 5:37 a.m. Officials said the building was not occupied and there were no injuries due to the fire. However, one building structure was lost.Evacuations were held in the Williamsburg area to the west and south of the site, officials said.All nearby commercial buildings were unaffected. The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Loss of Oil Pressure Causes Plane Crash in Ellis County

According to the Department of Public Safety, a plane crashed near Waxahachie Sunday evening. At approximately 5:18 p.m., troopers were dispatched to a crash near the city limits. Investigation indicated that a small two-seater Cessna plane was forced to make an emergency landing in an open field near F.M. 875 and Lone Elm Road in Ellis County.
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Fannin Co. man found guilty of multiple East Texas bank robberies

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Leonard man has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston Tuesday. Kevin Long, 30, pleaded guilty to bank robbery before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine A. Nowak on August 29, 2022. According to the attorney’s office, information...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
News Channel 25

UPDATE: Female driver held at gunpoint, killed in pursuit that began in Central Texas

TROY, Texas — A woman was held at gunpoint by her boyfriend in a high-speed pursuit this weekend that began in Central Texas and ended in a double fatality, police said. Around 6:19 p.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to IH-35 at the 295-mile marker on reports of a speeding reckless driver, according to the Troy Police Department.
TROY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Shots Fired at Police, Two Arrested After Chase Ends in Crash

Fort Worth police say officers were fired on multiple times Tuesday during a police chase that ended in a crash that hospitalized three people. According to police, the chase came to a close when the driver of a stolen vehicle crashed into a pickup truck and trailer on the frontage road for NE Loop 820 and Denton Highway/U.S. 377 in Haltom City.
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Denton County deputies investigating shooting death

On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m., the Denton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Cove Meadow Drive (Hilltown Addition), Little Elm, unincorporated Denton County, Texas. When deputies arrived, a 17-year-old was being treated for a gunshot wound. Alvarez was...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Woman Arrested After Shooting at Local Dog Park

A Frisco woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place at a local dog park, according to a press release. Regan Richey, 25, of Frisco, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
FRISCO, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rowlett police seek help identifying credit card thief

ROWLETT, TX (Aug. 30, 2022) The Rowlett Police Department reached out through social media today for the public’s help in identifying a suspect:. Hopefully the overdramatic intro caught some of y’alls attention because we need your help, news team! We had a person steal a mother’s purse while she was taking her child to the restroom while visiting one of our amazing parks and that doesn’t sit well with us.
ROWLETT, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Pregnant HOV Lane Mom Gets First Ticket Dismissed, Then Gets Another

Brandy Bottone, the pregnant Plano mom who attracted international attention when she received a traffic ticket for riding solo in a high-occupancy lane, wanted to prove a point. She said she believes that under Texas’ new abortion law, her unborn baby counted as a second living person, so she was...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Deep Ellum Business Catches Fire Days After Historic Flood

One week after historic flooding in parts of north Texas, many are still in desperate need of help. Ellum Electric in Deep Ellum is dealing with a one-two punch. The scooter business was submerged in several inches of rain last Monday but owner Airto Castaneda-Cudney says he was spared the worst of the flooding.
SEAGOVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

Seagoville church damaged by flooding may be forced to move

SEAGOVILLE, Texas - A Dallas County church held its first Sunday service since last week’s flooding caused heavy damage. Wayside Missionary Baptist Church in Seagoville was built 65 years ago. Its floors are now warped, and the damp air and humidity damaged most of the building’s interior. A...
SEAGOVILLE, TX
irvingweekly.com

Irving Woman Charged with Murdering Red Oak Man

An Irving woman has been charged with murder following the shooting death of a Red Oak man on Tuesday, August 23. At approximately 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, Ellis County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 300 block of Josey Lane in Red Oak. The 911 caller...
RED OAK, TX

