Large fire burns future site of apartment complex in Rockwall County
Several agencies are responding to a fire at a construction site in Rockwall County on Tuesday morning, officials say. The blaze started just before 6 a.m.
Massive Rockwall County fire contained, officials say
**This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available**FATE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A large fire that engulfed a construction project in the city of Fate Tuesday morning has been contained, officials say.The fire broke out at the Prose apartment complex at 5:37 a.m. Officials said the building was not occupied and there were no injuries due to the fire. However, one building structure was lost.Evacuations were held in the Williamsburg area to the west and south of the site, officials said.All nearby commercial buildings were unaffected. The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.
1 person taken to hospital after an explosion at Fort Worth facility
FORT WORTH, Texas — Crews are battling a fire at a commercial facility in Fort Worth after officials said there was an explosion. Officials said the explosion happened just after noon at a facility located in the 5400 block of Wilbarger Street. According to the Fort Worth Fire Department...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Loss of Oil Pressure Causes Plane Crash in Ellis County
According to the Department of Public Safety, a plane crashed near Waxahachie Sunday evening. At approximately 5:18 p.m., troopers were dispatched to a crash near the city limits. Investigation indicated that a small two-seater Cessna plane was forced to make an emergency landing in an open field near F.M. 875 and Lone Elm Road in Ellis County.
KXII.com
Fannin Co. man found guilty of multiple East Texas bank robberies
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Leonard man has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston Tuesday. Kevin Long, 30, pleaded guilty to bank robbery before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine A. Nowak on August 29, 2022. According to the attorney’s office, information...
News Channel 25
UPDATE: Female driver held at gunpoint, killed in pursuit that began in Central Texas
TROY, Texas — A woman was held at gunpoint by her boyfriend in a high-speed pursuit this weekend that began in Central Texas and ended in a double fatality, police said. Around 6:19 p.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to IH-35 at the 295-mile marker on reports of a speeding reckless driver, according to the Troy Police Department.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Shots Fired at Police, Two Arrested After Chase Ends in Crash
Fort Worth police say officers were fired on multiple times Tuesday during a police chase that ended in a crash that hospitalized three people. According to police, the chase came to a close when the driver of a stolen vehicle crashed into a pickup truck and trailer on the frontage road for NE Loop 820 and Denton Highway/U.S. 377 in Haltom City.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Pilot With Engine Failure Makes Emergency Belly Landing Near Fort Worth's CTP
A pilot is OK after making an emergency landing in the grass off Chisholm Trail Parkway in South Fort Worth Tuesday morning. The Fort Worth Fire Department said the pilot reported an engine failure and was trying to get to nearby Spinks Airport but didn't make it. The plane came...
starlocalmedia.com
Denton County deputies investigating shooting death
On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m., the Denton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Cove Meadow Drive (Hilltown Addition), Little Elm, unincorporated Denton County, Texas. When deputies arrived, a 17-year-old was being treated for a gunshot wound. Alvarez was...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Who Was Shot and Crashed Car into Fort Worth House Was Lyft Driver: Police
A man who was shot and crashed his car into a Fort Worth house in July and later died was a Lyft driver who was giving a ride to two people who tried to rob him, according to court documents. Ibrahim Alkhateeb, 65, was shot in his head a little...
17-year-old boy shot and killed in Denton County, officials say
LITTLE ELM, Texas — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Denton County, authorities said. Brayan Alvarez was identified as the victim, according to the Denton County Sheriff's Office. Deputies had responded around 2 a.m. to the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Cove Meadow...
Carbon Monoxide poisoning lands 12 people in hospital
A dozen people are recovering after getting Carbon Monoxide poisoning early this morning. Firefighter Anthony Kennedy says first responders were called to a home on North Briarcliff in Irving
Body of 63-year-old man pulled from Grapevine Lake, officials say
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — The body of 63-year-old man was pulled from Grapevine Lake on Sunday morning, officials said. The Flower Mound Fire Department said it responded to a drowning call in the Murrell Park area of the lake on Saturday night. Officials said the department, along with agencies...
dallasexpress.com
Woman Arrested After Shooting at Local Dog Park
A Frisco woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place at a local dog park, according to a press release. Regan Richey, 25, of Frisco, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Rowlett police seek help identifying credit card thief
ROWLETT, TX (Aug. 30, 2022) The Rowlett Police Department reached out through social media today for the public’s help in identifying a suspect:. Hopefully the overdramatic intro caught some of y’alls attention because we need your help, news team! We had a person steal a mother’s purse while she was taking her child to the restroom while visiting one of our amazing parks and that doesn’t sit well with us.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Pregnant HOV Lane Mom Gets First Ticket Dismissed, Then Gets Another
Brandy Bottone, the pregnant Plano mom who attracted international attention when she received a traffic ticket for riding solo in a high-occupancy lane, wanted to prove a point. She said she believes that under Texas’ new abortion law, her unborn baby counted as a second living person, so she was...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Deep Ellum Business Catches Fire Days After Historic Flood
One week after historic flooding in parts of north Texas, many are still in desperate need of help. Ellum Electric in Deep Ellum is dealing with a one-two punch. The scooter business was submerged in several inches of rain last Monday but owner Airto Castaneda-Cudney says he was spared the worst of the flooding.
fox4news.com
Seagoville church damaged by flooding may be forced to move
SEAGOVILLE, Texas - A Dallas County church held its first Sunday service since last week’s flooding caused heavy damage. Wayside Missionary Baptist Church in Seagoville was built 65 years ago. Its floors are now warped, and the damp air and humidity damaged most of the building’s interior. A...
irvingweekly.com
Irving Woman Charged with Murdering Red Oak Man
An Irving woman has been charged with murder following the shooting death of a Red Oak man on Tuesday, August 23. At approximately 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, Ellis County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 300 block of Josey Lane in Red Oak. The 911 caller...
Woman accused of being intoxicated during wrong-way drive on highway, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A woman has been arrested after driving the wrong way along Highway 360 on Saturday evening, according to Arlington police. The department identified the suspect as 30-year-old Cherish Butler. They told WFAA that they got two calls at around 7 p.m. about a "small white car...
