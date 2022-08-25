Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Dorothy (Dottie) F. Wojtusik
Dorothy (Dottie) F. Wojtusik, 89, of Farmington Station, formally of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 surrounded by her family. Born in Enfield on May 12, 1933, she was the only child of the late Frank and Mary (Motyka) Lukasik. Growing up in New Britain and graduating from Mary Immaculate Academy (or as she referred to it as “The Academy”), she made friendships that would last a lifetime.
Bristol Press
William 'Bill' Douglas Wachtel
William ‘Bill’ Douglas Wachtel, died on Aug. 13, 2022, in Naples, FL. Born in Brooklyn, NY on Oct. 9, 1941, he graduated from Hofstra University followed by the Pennsylvania College of Optometry as a Doctor of Optometry in 1967. Dr. Wachtel practiced for 48 years in Bristol, and...
Bristol Press
Lois (Smith) Palmisano
Lois (Smith) Palmisano, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, with her loving family by her side. She was born on Feb. 10, 1932 in Bristol, and was the daughter of the late William and Catherine (Grace) Smith. Lois was the widow of the late Dominick “AA” Palmisano...
Bristol Press
Douglas Alan Kern
Douglas Alan Kern passed away unexpectedly in his sleep, Aug. 12, 2022 at his home in Bristol. Born in Washington, DC on July 1, 1974, he was only 48 years old. He called Manassas, VA home. After graduating Virginia Tech in 1996 with a degree in Accounting, he worked briefly...
Bristol Press
Public hearing on Bristol recreational cannabis sales set for Sept. 6
BRISTOL – With historic changes on the horizon for the city, the Bristol Ordinance Committee will be holding a public hearing Sept. 6 at 5:30 p.m. to debate proposed legislation seeking to set limits around recreational cannabis sales. The hearing will be held on the lower floors of the...
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Looking at monarch butterflies
On Saturday afternoon, Mary Lynn Gagnon and I met at the home of Timothy and Carolyn Perkins to observe a few of the monarch butterflies that Carolyn nurtures to adulthood before setting them free in her backyard and into the world. This is the second year she has shared this nature-enhancing sight with us.
Bristol Press
'Pups and Cups' event featuring dogs, food, fun coming to CCSU campus
NEW BRITAIN – Maximus V. Cash, the owner of the dog-breeding company, LockJawGlobal, is hosting a “Pups and Cups” event on Sunday, Sept. 18, at noon. Cash said it’s his first dog showcase in collaboration with Irizarry Bully Camp LLC. “We came together to form this...
Bristol Press
After over 40 years, CT Bike & Skate to close doors
BRISTOL – After over 40 years serving thousands as a local icon in skating and extreme sports for families and athletes alike, CT Bike & Skate is set to close its doors Sept. 27. Headquartered at 80 South Street, the business is owned and run by Jim and Marie...
Bristol Press
Bristol Central senior starts healthy tea and protein shake business
BRISTOL – City leaders celebrated the opening of Clarity Nutrition on King Street Tuesday. The business, which sells energizing teas and healthy protein shakes, was started by a local high school girl. Clarity Nutrition, located at 780 King St., was started by Nyomi Codero, a senior at Bristol Central...
Bristol Press
Prudence Crandall Center's 'Silent No More' candlelight vigil date set
NEW BRITAIN – The Prudence Crandall Center is holding its annual “Silent No More” Candlelight Vigil on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. Carolyn Jasper, the chief development officer and event organizer, said the vigil is held for the community to raise awareness and recognition for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The event is held at 594 Burritt Street.
Bristol Press
Plymouth students return to school
PLYMOUTH – Plymouth students returned to school eager to learn Monday. The first day of school saw many smiling faces as youths strapped on their backpacks and made their way to their classrooms to meet their new teachers. “I walked all four buildings throughout the day and I was...
Bristol Press
Southington police blotter
Miguel Rosario, 37, of 608 Congress Ave., Waterbury, was charged Aug. 13 with two counts of second degree failure to appear. Hector Vega, 39, of 344 Washington Ave., Apartment 4A, Waterbury, was charged Aug. 13 with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault. Alisa Lynette Jordan, 53, of...
Bristol Press
Patricia Mary Coakley Santovasi
Patricia Mary Coakley Santovasi, our beautiful sunshine, of the Marion section of Southington, closed her tired blue Irish eyes and joined the ranks of heaven’s angels in the early evening of Aug. 25, 2022, shortly after arrival at the VITAS Inpatient Hospice Unit at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury. She was in the loving company of her husband Joseph, son Matthew, and daughter-in-law Marietta. Patti succumbed to complications of the kidney cancer. She courageously faced with grace, determination, composure, positivity, dignity, and strength for nearly three years. She was born on Aug. 20, 1956 at St. Mary’s Hospital to Francis and Mary (Shugrue) Coakley.
Bristol Press
Bristol teen reported missing after not showing up to school, believed to possibly be at 'random hotel' in Southington with father
BRISTOL – A Bristol boy was reported missing on Monday after he didn’t show up to school. Police said they believe the boy, identified as 13-year-old Ryleigh Henry, may be at a random hotel in Southington with his father, Roland Henry. A Silver Alert has been issued for...
Bristol Press
Man charged in Waterbury shooting that injured child now facing charges in Bristol robbery
BRISTOL – Police have charged a second suspect in a violent robbery reported in Bristol in 2020. Kharis Samuels, 21, of Waterbury, was arrested last week and charged with first-degree threatening, second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery. According to police, Samuels and David Rogers, 23, also of...
Bristol Press
Pedestrian killed in car crash in Southington
SOUTHINGTON – A pedestrian was killed in a car crash late Monday. Police said the incident was reported just before 8 p.m., on Queen Street, in the area of Laning Street, where officers received the report of a car versus a pedestrian. The pedestrian, who has not been identified,...
