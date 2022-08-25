Irish players, coaches demand improvement

Better run game is one of Rosemount’s priorities

After a 5-5 football season that wasn’t up to the standard they set for themselves, Rosemount’s coaches and players took a hard look at the program and didn’t like what they saw.

And now 2022 is about restoring the Irish’s reputation as a strong Class 6A program.

“We are a lot more physical than last year,” said senior running back Will Priest. “Last year we were a little soft, didn’t want to hit anybody. This year we’ve come out a lot more physical. I think we’re a tougher, more gritty team this year.”

Irish coach Jeff Erdmann said the players accepted the challenge. “A 5-5 season is not something we’re accustomed to,” he said. “Our expectations are higher and they should be, considering the number of guys we have out for football. We want to strive for more than what we achieved last year. The status quo does not work.”

Last year’s Irish had trouble running the ball against the better opponents on the schedule. A team that struggles to gain yards on the ground usually isn’t long for the high school playoffs, and Rosemount was eliminated in the round of 16.

Since then the Irish have dedicated themselves to being better at the run game, on both sides of the line of scrimmage. “We have to be more athletic up front to be able to run the ball consistently, and I think we are more athletic up front,” Erdmann said.

The Irish have an anchor on the offensive line in Noah Lindsay, a 285-pound senior who was All-District last year and is regarded by scouting services at the top center in the 2023 graduating class. Senior Gavin Bass also returns on the offensive line. Hayden Bills, who set a state high school track meet record in the discus in June, will play tight end.

On defense, Bills (line) and Bass (linebacker) were honorable mention All-District players. Linebacker Kade Gilbertson and lineman Devon Centaus also were honorable mention All-District.

Gilbertson, who’s expected to be the Irish’s middle linebacker, said this year’s team has made strength and speed gains.

“We had a major speed development focus this summer around our lifting program,” Gilbertson said. “Coach (Jay) Hatleli (Rosemount’s head boys track coach and a football assistant coach) helps us with speed development here. His track program is one of the best in the state each and every year. And coach Hatleli does a great job with that. He’s here every day in the summer for our speed development, and we work with him.”

“We love the marriage we have with our track program,” Erdmann said. “With most successful football programs you’re going to have successful track programs at the school as well. A lot of our linebackers, defensive backs, running backs and receivers were in the track program, so we’re in a very good place.”

Priest and senior Jake Schimmel are likely to get a lot of carries, which Priest said he welcomes. “That’s right, pound the ball,” he said. “And we’re hoping we can open up that pass game with a good run game and do a whole lot of stuff.”

The Irish have two players competing for the starting quarterback job, and Erdmann said “both of them can run and throw, so we’re pleased with where we are right now in that competition.”

Rosemount will go to Mounds View for a scrimmage Saturday morning in advance of the season opener at Eagan on Thursday, Sept. 1. There might not be a lot of starting spots at stake during the scrimmage, but Erdmann said it will help the coaches identify how many of the younger players joining the varsity are ready to take the field.

“Our junior class coming in was undefeated as sophomores, so they’re going to add some depth for our team, which is really, really important,” Erdmann said. “And overall, they’re a pretty fast group. We should have guys that have absorbed our concepts and schemes to the point where they’re playing fast and competing at a varsity level.”

Irish football

(Games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted)

Sept. 1 (Thur.): at Eagan

Sept. 9: Edina

Sept. 16: at Lakeville North

Sept. 22 (Thur.): Eden Prairie

Sept. 30: at Lakeville South

Oct. 7: Farmington

Oct. 14: Prior Lake

Oct. 19 (Wed.): at Burnsville