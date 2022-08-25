ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agencies Join Showrunners’ Fundraiser for Abortion Relief (Exclusive)

By Rebecca Sun
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
Several talent agencies have joined the fundraiser for abortion relief started by a coalition of showrunners last month.

CAA , WME , UTA and Gersh have each made donations to the Hollywood Fund for Abortion Relief (formerly known as Showrunners for Abortion Relief), which benefits the National Network of Abortion Funds. The agency gifts have ranged from $25,000 to $35,000, and to date the fund has raised $2.6 million of its $5 million goal.

The creative coalition — which currently numbers 1,425 showrunners/creators and directors — first made itself known with a letter sent to studios July 28 demanding written policies to protect production staffers’ abortion access in states where abortion has been declared illegal after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson ruling June 24. In addition to that ongoing exchange with the studios, the creatives raised a $2.5 million seed fund for NNAF, opening it up to the public Aug. 15 with a #Hollywood4AbortionAccess social media campaign that has been shared by creators including Shonda Rhimes, Judd Apatow, Dana Fox and Mark Duplass.

While the agencies were already aware and supportive of the showrunners’ efforts, they stepped in with corporate donations of their own after clients including WME’s Marta Kauffman and Liz Flahive and Gersh’s Anna Konkle approached them with the ask.

