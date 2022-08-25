ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Ghanaian National Ordered to Pay $156,073 in Restitution for Role in Romance Fraud Scheme

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ePhgw_0hVWUvxc00

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Banabas Ganidekam, 25, of Ghana, was sentenced today to three years of federal probation, including eight months on home detention with electronic monitoring, and ordered to pay $156,073 in restitution for wire fraud.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Ganidekam admitted to his role in a romance fraud scheme. From June 2019 until at least May 14, 2020, Ganidekam received approximately $189,404 from at least 14 victims who were convinced to send the money for a variety of false and fraudulent reasons. The victims include a woman who in January and February 2020 sent thousands of dollars to a false persona she believed was her boyfriend.

Ganidekam admitted to receiving the fraudulent proceeds through his bank account in Ohio, where he lived at the time, via wire transfers and personal and cashier’s checks. Ganidekam further admitted to transferring a portion of these fraudulent proceeds to his bank account in Huntington, and to keeping some of the victims’ money for himself while forwarding some to others in the United States and abroad.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of United States Secret Service, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation-Office of Inspector General (FDIC-OIG), the West Virginia State Police, and the South Charleston Police Department.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorneys R. Gregory McVey and Kathleen Robeson prosecuted the case.

The public is encouraged to report potential online fraud activity or scams athttps://www.ic3.gov.

If you or someone you know is age 60 or older and has been a victim of financial fraud, help is standing by at the National Elder Fraud Hotline: 1-833-FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311). This U.S. Department of Justice hotline, managed by the Office for Victims of Crime, is staffed by experienced professionals who provide personalized support to callers by assessing the needs of the victim, and identifying relevant next steps. Case managers will identify appropriate reporting agencies, provide information to callers to assist them in reporting, connect callers directly with appropriate agencies, and provide resources and referrals, on a case-by-case basis. Reporting is the first step. Reporting can help authorities identify those who commit fraud and reporting certain financial losses due to fraud as soon as possible can increase the likelihood of recovering losses. The hotline is staffed 10am-6pm Eastern Time, Monday-Friday. English, Spanish, and other languages are available.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Former teacher’s aides charged with not reporting abuse

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Two former teacher’s aides have been charged with failing to report the abuse of special needs students at a West Virginia elementary school, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said. The charges were announced Monday in connection with a case involving former special education...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Ex-Ohio schools chief charged with kidnapping 2 kids in WVa

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) — A former Ohio schools superintendent has been charged in West Virginia with luring two children into his vehicle with money, police said. William J. Morrison III, 59, of Huntington, was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping after his arrest last week, Huntington police said in a statement.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Chief magistrate, prosecutor respond to mayor’s criticism

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County’s top prosecutor and its chief magistrate judge on Sunday defended the court’s handling of repeat offenders, suggesting that recent criticism from Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin was misplaced.  “If the mayor is concerned about violent criminals being released, she should talk to someone in the Legislature and see if they […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
City
Romance, WV
State
Ohio State
Huntington, WV
Crime & Safety
Lootpress

Authorities seek assistance in locating missing teen

POCA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was reported Tuesday that authorities are currently seeking assistance in locating a missing 15 year old juvenile who has been declared a missing person. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has indicated that Devon Adkins left his grandmother’s 1002 Dairy Road residence on Sunday, August...
POCA, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wire Fraud#Ghanaian National Ordered
Lootpress

UPDATE: Man who lured two children into his vehicle found, charged with kidnapping

UPDATE: HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Thursday in connection to an incident in which two young children were lured into a vehicle on August 17. According to reports from the Huntington Police Department, William J. Morrison III, 59, of Huntington was arrested at approximately 8:00pm on Thursday, August 25 as a result of efforts from the Huntington Police Department Detective Bureau, SWAT Team, Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force, and the Barboursville Police Department.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

WVDNR seeks landowners interested in improving wildlife habitat

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service, is seeking private landowners who want to improve wildlife habitat on their land. The partnership seeks to address shrinking populations of priority wildlife species by...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

WVDOH to host public informational workshop for Corridor H, Parsons to Davis construction project

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold a Public Informational Workshop for the Corridor H Parsons to Davis Project from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, at the Blackwater Falls State Park Conference Room, located at 1584 Blackwater Falls Road in Davis, Tucker County, West Virginia. The project involves the construction of an approximately 10-mile new location, four-lane, divided highway, with partial control of access, and will be a component of Appalachian Highway Corridor H (US 48). This meeting complies with federal requirements unde the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.
DAVIS, WV
Lootpress

Man arrested for aggravated DUI after leaving accident scene

STOLLINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested for aggravated DUI Sunday when authorities responded to a possible hit and run. Reports from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office indicate that, on Sunday, August 21, 2022 Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy H.S. Workman responded to a scene in the Stollings area of Logan County.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy