Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Nintendo Switch 7000 hours OLED burn-in experiment shows results, but you can relax
You may recall that earlier this year, YouTuber Bob Wulff began an experiment to see just how long it would take for the new Nintendo Switch OLED to suffer screen burn. Well, after 7000 hours, we have an update and it should quell any fears that players have. In a...
dotesports.com
The best WoW addons in Wrath of the Lich King Classic
World of Warcraft, generally speaking, has a stunning, yet intuitive and beginner-friendly UI design that has only, over the years, improved. No matter the effort and thought the Blizzard Entertainment developers put into the user interface, the WoW community, above all, takes delight in customizing almost every aspect of the game since it goes hand in hand with the spirit of MMORPGs.
dotesports.com
Is Sonic Frontiers open world? Collectibles, puzzles, and details on Open Zone concept
Sonic Frontiers is coming up fast on our tails, and of course Sonic fans have been itching to know everything about the title and whether the franchise follow-up is open world. SEGA said it wants to make a new game that “breaks away from the mold and achieve new things.”
dotesports.com
WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic content release timeline
WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic is set to release worldwide on Sept. 26. With this in mind, Blizzard has finally revealed the first official content release timeline addressing the first several weeks of WoW’s most beloved expansion. Although we still have to wait a while longer to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
Sonic Team developed Sonic Frontiers to be beaten however players want
When a game first enters development, the team behind it typically has an initial vision for how they think players will experience their final product once it launches. And, as the game comes along and testing continues, that vision is refined into a more practical idea for how each aspect of the game can be approached by a player.
dotesports.com
Legends of Runeterra Patch 3.14 Awakening release: Full notes and updates
Corruption has snuck into Legends of Runeterra with the release of Awakening, a new expansion showcasing five champions, an event pass, and a new adventure in Path of Champions. Scheduled to hit the live servers on Aug. 31, players can get an early glimpse of the Awakening meta and new...
dotesports.com
Riot testing new Miss Fortune critical strike buffs on League PBE
In a new build on the League of Legends PBE server, Riot has given Miss Fortune more shock and awe to her twin pistols with a buff to her critical strike builds. Associate game designer Tim “Truexy” Jiang outlined the changes the developers have in store, featuring a damage increase to her Q ability, Double Up.
dotesports.com
What is Fortnite Rainbow Royale?
Epic Games has made it clear that Fortnite is a place of inclusion and positivity, welcoming anyone no matter who they are. To show that the company appreciates its LGBTQIA+ fans, Epic games hosts the Rainbow Royale, complete with free cosmetics and other special events through the end of the event and beyond. This year’s Rainbow Royale event has leaked early, showing some of the cosmetics.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
All challenges and rewards for the Play Your Way event in Fortnite
With the Fortnite 2022 Summer event behind us, Epic Games is gearing up for the Fall season ahead of the release of Chapter Three, season four. While the Dragon Ball event is wrapping up, it seems that Epic isn’t wasting any time bringing up the next event. The Play Your Way event in Fortnite has begun, and here are all the challenges and rewards available through Sept. 6.
dotesports.com
New Apex Legends comic could be teasing Loba’s heirloom
The official Apex Legends Twitter account has released a new four-page digital comic focusing on a heist performed by Loba and an entirely new character. The comic appears to be a flashback. It details the attempted theft of two jewels by Loba and her partner Jaime, whom she seems to have a personal or romantic relationship with. The two plan to steal the jewels from a member of high society to satisfy their client, but the heist is thrown off when Loba breaks into the vault and finds a fan that used to belong to her mother.
dotesports.com
Here are all the missions and rewards in League’s 2022 Steel Valkyrie event
Get your gear ready and steel yourselves for battle, summoners. League of Legends’ new 2022 Steel Valkyrie event has begun, and with it, comes a whole collection of different in-game missions to complete. The delicate balance of the galaxy is being threatened, and a squadron of different champions in high-tech exo-suits will be at the front lines as they fight for power and justice.
dotesports.com
Riot Games reveals subdued, modern redesign of League’s iconic Summoner’s Cup
Riot Games has revealed the new design for the Summoner’s Cup, the official trophy of the League of Legends World Championship. The new Summoner’s Cup moves away from the rounded, more bulbous design of the traditional Cup, moving in the direction of a sleek, more modernized design. The Summoner’s Cup as a whole is more angular now, with many of the trophy’s old spherical features being replaced by clean-cut, linear attributes.
dotesports.com
Here is the complete King’s Fall loot table for Destiny 2
Destiny 2‘s King’s Fall raid is a reprise of the Destiny raid released alongside the title’s The Taken King expansion. The overhauled version seems true to the original experience and only brings a few minor tweaks throughout encounters. Its loot pool also reprises a few weapons from the original raid with a pass to make them in line with the Destiny 2 sandbox, including perks such as Incandescent or Pugilist when applicable. The Exotic, Touch of Malice, is also available as a random drop from Oryx, the raid’s final boss.
dotesports.com
Stunning new combat abilities coming in God of War Ragnarök: Kratos, Atreus elemental upgrades
The prophesied downfall of Kratos is coming to consoles and PC’s in the form of God of War: Ragnarök. The highly-anticipated sequel is due to arrive on Nov. 9, with fans eager to go toe-to-toe with the gods. Kratos and Atreus are back and ready to take down...
dotesports.com
SNK vs. Capcom could make a return in the future due to fan and developer interest
Speculation about a new SNK vs. Capcom game or some kind of classic re-release was rampant at Evo 2022 since both companies collaborated for a special set of promo posters featuring each other’s characters. And now, SNK producer Yauyuki Oda has fanned those flames further by hinting that both SNK and Capcom likely have an interest in bringing the crossover back.
dotesports.com
Is Big the Cat in Sonic Frontiers?
Feline fans rejoice, as it has finally been confirmed Big the Cat will be in the next Sonic title. The chonky, larger than life cat will be around to help layers tackle some big game fishing in Sonic Frontiers. Sonic Frontiers is around the corner, with a Nov. 9 release...
PETS・
dotesports.com
Will Call of Duty points transfer to Warzone 2?
Warzone 2 is almost here, with Activision aiming to take players from its red-hot, run-and-game battle royale predecessor to the fancy new title. While there is no concrete date for the battle royale sequel’s release, word on the grapevine is it’s likely to make its way onto consoles in mid-November. When it does, some things will be transferred over, and CoD players are wondering if CoD points will be among them. The coins are a virtual currency used to purchase season passes, new characters, weapon blueprints, and other features within the game.
dotesports.com
Best MTG Blue Draft cards in Dominaria United Limited
Control the battlefield by using Blue cards in Limited. Blue decks are usually tricky to play in Limited because of the color’s reliance on “feel,” whether it involves knowing when to apply pressure or which cards demand an answer. Sometimes Blue can be a horrible color like...
dotesports.com
Riot reveals nerfs for Nami’s Electrocute combo, Renekton’s Q damage, and more for Patch 12.17
For League of Legends‘ upcoming Patch 12.17, Riot Games’ lead designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison has revealed the detailed notes for the various nerfs headed to the game. Phroxzon said that the developers are only looking to fine tune some of the champions in next week’s update,...
dotesports.com
Small TFT 7.5 PBE patch sets up for bigger changes tomorrow
Riot Games dropped a minor PBE patch for Teamfiight Tactics Set 7.5 today, targeting Augments and an item while mostly resolving bug fixes. Balance changes for Dragonlands Uncharted Realms for today’s PBE patch were small, as the adjustments were locked in prior to the weekend, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. Instead of big changes, which are expected to drop tomorrow, the Set 7.5 PBE patch today resolved several important bug fixes.
Comments / 0