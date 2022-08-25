The official Apex Legends Twitter account has released a new four-page digital comic focusing on a heist performed by Loba and an entirely new character. The comic appears to be a flashback. It details the attempted theft of two jewels by Loba and her partner Jaime, whom she seems to have a personal or romantic relationship with. The two plan to steal the jewels from a member of high society to satisfy their client, but the heist is thrown off when Loba breaks into the vault and finds a fan that used to belong to her mother.

COMICS ・ 20 HOURS AGO