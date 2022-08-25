Former teacher at Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons in Schenectady admits sexually exploiting minor

PHOTOGRAPHER: Shutterstock Image

ALBANY – A former teacher at Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons High School in Schenectady admitted in federal court Thursday to sexually exploiting a minor, authorities said.

Kristin Blair Hiltunen, 37, of Amsterdam, now faces at least 15 years in federal prison at her January sentencing, federal prosecutors said.

She admitted to engaging in a relationship with a minor who was under the age of 16 years old between April and August 2021, exchanging thousands of messages with the victim over a social media application and enticing the victim to send sexually explicit images, federal prosecutors said.

Hiltunen also admitted to engaging in live-streamed video chats with the victim during which the victim engaged in sexual acts, prosecutors said.

Hiltunen had been a teacher at Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons from Oct. 1, 2017 to the time of her arrest in September 2021, before that school year began, the Roman Catholic Diocese confirmed. She was placed on unpaid leave then and no longer works for the school.

“Upon learning of her arrest in September 2021, school administration immediately notified students, parents, and staff urging them to contact the authorities if they had information about this or any related matter, a message we continue to reaffirm,” a diocese spokeswoman in a statement.

The investigation began in late-August 2021 with the Schenectady Police Department after investigators became aware of sexually explicit images on a phone when investigating an unrelated matter, according a previous prosecution filing.

A forensic examination of the phone then revealed more than 20,000 messages and video chats between the victim and Hiltunen over the previous five months. Conversations were sexual in nature and included sexual images, according to the filing.

The case was investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force, which includes FBI Special Agents, state and local police, including members of the Rotterdam Police Department.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel L. Williams as part of Project Safe Childhood.

