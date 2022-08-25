ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Former teacher at Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons in Schenectady admits sexually exploiting minor

By Steven Cook
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HIf0L_0hVWUcR300
PHOTOGRAPHER: Shutterstock Image

ALBANY A former teacher at Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons High School in Schenectady admitted in federal court Thursday to sexually exploiting a minor, authorities said.

Kristin Blair Hiltunen, 37, of Amsterdam, now faces at least 15 years in federal prison at her January sentencing, federal prosecutors said.

She admitted to engaging in a relationship with a minor who was under the age of 16 years old between April and August 2021, exchanging thousands of messages with the victim over a social media application and enticing the victim to send sexually explicit images, federal prosecutors said.

Hiltunen also admitted to engaging in live-streamed video chats with the victim during which the victim engaged in sexual acts, prosecutors said.

Hiltunen had been a teacher at Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons from Oct. 1, 2017 to the time of her arrest in September 2021, before that school year began, the Roman Catholic Diocese confirmed. She was placed on unpaid leave then and no longer works for the school.

“Upon learning of her arrest in September 2021, school administration immediately notified students, parents, and staff urging them to contact the authorities if they had information about this or any related matter, a message we continue to reaffirm,” a diocese spokeswoman in a statement.

The investigation began in late-August 2021 with the Schenectady Police Department after investigators became aware of sexually explicit images on a phone when investigating an unrelated matter, according a previous prosecution filing.

A forensic examination of the phone then revealed more than 20,000 messages and video chats between the victim and Hiltunen over the previous five months. Conversations were sexual in nature and included sexual images, according to the filing.

The case was investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force, which includes FBI Special Agents, state and local police, including members of the Rotterdam Police Department.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel L. Williams as part of Project Safe Childhood.

Categories: Fulton Montgomery Schoharie, News, News, Schenectady, Schenectady County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdS8a_0hVWUcR300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvWwy_0hVWUcR300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zk7gB_0hVWUcR300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=383dyi_0hVWUcR300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40yuUL_0hVWUcR300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LlJKK_0hVWUcR300

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
County
Schenectady County, NY
Schenectady, NY
Crime & Safety
Schenectady County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Schoharie, NY
City
Schenectady, NY
City
Amsterdam, NY
Amsterdam, NY
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Sentencing#Child Exploitation#Federal Prosecutors#Violent Crime
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
3K+
Followers
246
Post
763K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy