z975.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Gas leak closes portion of Tylertown Road, residents unable to return
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A portion of Tylertown Road has been closed because of a gas leak, and some residents may not be able to return to their homes until it’s fixed. At 4:30 p.m. Clarksville Police Lt. Charles Gill said police had closed Tylertown from Trenton...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Hankook Tire to add 1,200 jobs in $1.6 billion investment, to total about 2,200 jobs at plant in Clarksville
Update, 12:05 p.m.: Based on what a Hankook spokesman told Clarksville Now, the expansion is much more extensive than what has been reported by the state. The Phase 2 and Phase 3 expansions together will bring a total of 1,200 new jobs. The Phase 3 expansion alone will generate 400 jobs.
Ramp closed after truck hauling scrap metal overturns on I-24
A truck hauling scrap metal overturned in the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 early Monday morning.
Hankook Tire announced $1.6 billion expansion in Tennessee
Hankook Tire announced an investment that will bring in more than a thousand jobs and double its production in the Middle Tennessee area.
Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
‘Brazen’ thieves target South Nashville businesses for tools, copper
Copper, generators and air conditioners are among the items stolen in a string of business break-ins in South Nashville.
z975.com
News in Clarksville: Gunshots at football game, open container rules, parking garage and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Deputies made ‘high-risk’ traffic stop after football game shooting: Deputies were able to quickly catch three suspects following the gunshots at West Creek High School. City considers allowing open...
williamsonhomepage.com
Billionaire sells Cool Springs property for $19.5M
A Franklin office building once home to gambling machine company Video Gaming Technologies has sold for $19.5 million. Located in Cool Springs at 308 Mallory Station Road, the long-vacant three-story structure offers 92,530 square feet and sits on about 6.8 acres. According to a source who asked to go unnamed,...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Bad wreck at Warfield Blvd. and Richview Road
The Clarksville Police Department has responded to a very bad traffic accident at Warfield Boulevard and Richview Road near Richview Middle School and Clarksville High School. The crash occurred at 2:11 p.m., causing significant traffic congestion affecting the school zones on Richview Road.
Vehicle overturns, person possibly ejected in Clarksville crash
The Clarksville Police Department is on the scene of a "significant crash" near Richview Middle School.
Kingsport Times-News
TWRA requests public input for fishing regulations
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is welcoming comments for its 2023 fishing regulations. This is an opportunity for the public to share ideas and concerns about fishing regulations with TWRA staff. Public comments will be considered by fisheries managers and may be presented as proposals for regulation changes. Comments may...
clarksvillenow.com
History of 101st Airborne comes alive with vintage aircraft at Clarksville Regional Airport
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Commemorative Air Force (CAF) flew into Clarksville Regional Airport Monday with a vintage Douglas C-47 aircraft. This particular plane was the first aircraft to take paratroopers with the 101st Airborne Division into France on June 6, 1944, for the D-Day invasion. Andy Maag,...
fox17.com
Tobacco cure symbolizes fall season approaching in Tennessee
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — If you see smoking barns throughout Montgomery County, the sheriff's office doesn't want you to worry, locals farmers are likely curing their tobacco crops. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says. "For our newest residents, around the county you’ll see barns smokingyep, smoking their...
williamsonhomepage.com
Five free and cheap family things to do in Middle Tennessee
As the kids get settled into classes, there’s still a lot to do in the Middle Tennessee area during the nights and weekends. From the chance to take your kids to a great first show to a visit with Lightning McQueen to free outdoor concerts, you may not have to hear the word bored for the next couple weeks.
Frontier Airlines expands Nashville nonstop flight options
Frontier Airlines has announced a launch of new nonstop service options out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, including a direct flight to Nashville starting January 2023.
WSMV
Wedding rings found in Nissan Stadium parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three wedding rings were found in a parking lot outside Nissan Stadium on Saturday night. A Nashville man reported he was leaving a wedding at The Bridge Building near the stadium at 11 p.m. when a friend he was with spotted the rings sitting on the ground in Parking Lot R.
z975.com
Clarksville’s Best – VOTING IS LIVE!
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Who has Clarksville’s best burger? Who is Clarksville’s best real estate agent? Which school is Clarksville’s best? That’s up to you, and best of all, it’s free to enter, free to vote and free to win!. Starting Monday, Aug....
z975.com
Work week weather: Triple-digit heat index Monday, with chance of storms to start week
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We’re back to triple-digit heat indexes to start the week, plus a strong chance of thunderstorms. Monday’s high will be 92 with a heat index as high as 101, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday’s high is 93. There’s a...
Tennessee Tribune
Breaking News: Mount Zion Baptist Church Awards Metro Nashville Public Schools $50k
WHITES CREEK, TN – Bishop Joseph W. Walker, III, Senior Pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church, will award a total of $50,000 to ten Metro Nashville Public elementary, middle school, and high school institutions on Sunday, August 28th during the 11:15 a.m. church service to be held at Mount Zion Baptist Church – 7594 Old Hickory Boulevard, Whites Creek, TN 37189.
WSMV
Family of Brentwood fallen officer dealing with new tragedy
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Jennifer Taylor placed a card outside the Brentwood Market Friday for her nephew, Destin Legieza. Friday would have been his 33rd birthday. “Truth be told, I miss him terribly,” Taylor said. Brentwood Market is where Destin was hit and killed by a drunk driver in...
