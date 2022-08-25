Community garden to bloom on Amsterdam’s Grand Street

AMSTERDAM — A vacant lot on Grand Street is set to become Amsterdam’s latest community garden after plans were approved by the Planning Commission.

The once deteriorating home at 230 Grand St. was demolished by the city and the lot was marketed for sale through the property disposition committee. The Common Council in June authorized the sale of the property for $600 to Juan Gonzalez and his mother, Maria.

Since then, Gonzalez has gradually been working to clear the debris-strewn lot next door to his mother’s home with help from neighbors.

A carpenter by trade, Gonzalez helped out non-profits with various projects over the years as a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters Latino Club in the Bronx.

After coming to the area around three years ago to assist his mother, Gonzalez has a vision to give back to the Amsterdam community by creating a vibrant neighborhood space where kids and seniors alike could keep active side-by-side.

“I’m trying to help out Amsterdam, trying to take care of mom. There’s issues in the city, so I want to brighten it up,” Gonzalez said.

The community garden, approved on Wednesday, will feature several rows of raised planter boxes made from repurposed wooden shipping containers that were destined for the dump before they were secured from a warehouse.

The rear of the lot will be converted into a peaceful outdoor space with a walking path made from donated bricks and seating around a water feature. A small streetside parking area will be added to ensure the space is handicap accessible.

Gonzalez plans to prepare the garden for next year’s growing season and is still mulling operations. A membership system will likely be used to assign the available planting spaces.

While gardeners work their green thumbs, Gonzalez also wants to share his carpentry skills with neighborhood kids working on outdoor projects making birdhouses, bird feeders and other creative tasks.

Demonstrating how to repurpose materials to live sustainably will be incorporated into projects like creating benches from trees that were in danger of falling down on the property and had to be cut down. Gonzalez has already reused some of the lumber to create mulch for the garden.

“It’s basically to bring some spirit to the neighborhood and for the children,” Gonzalez said. “They are always helping me, so I’m going to try to give back to them.”

Providing a positive environment to keep curious kids busy learning new skills and out of the street is a priority for Gonzalez. Safety is a concern on Grand Street from truck traffic traveling from warehouses just behind the neighborhood on Park Street.

Several neighborhood families are already interested in getting involved with the community garden, according to Gonzalez, who hopes securing the needed approvals from the city will spur further enthusiasm for the project.

“Right now, I’m just in the beginning stages. Just clearing the land and making sure it’s safe,” Gonzalez said. “We’re clearing it out slowly, but surely.”

The Planning Commission on Wednesday praised Gonzalez’s vision to rejuvenate the vacant lot by creating a community garden before approving the site plan for the project.

“I think it’s a good idea, probably a good use of the property,” Chairman Paul Gavry said. “An admirable exercise you’re undertaking here.”

