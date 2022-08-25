ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

mynbc5.com

Several districts across Vermont welcome another school year

ELMORE, Vt. — Several districts across Vermont welcomed another school year Monday. As a new school year begins, sisters Violet and Evalyn Shoeberlein are beginning their first day of second and third grade at the Elmore School, the last one room schoolhouse in Vermont. "It's great that' were starting...
ELMORE, VT
mynbc5.com

12th annual Zoe's Race for the Howard Center

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The weather was perfect for running on the water as the 12th annual Zoe's Race kicked off at Oakledge Park, Sunday morning. Since 2008, Zoe's Race has partnered with the Howard Center to help families who need wheelchair modifications done to their homes. The event started after Zoe Nestor had a near drowning experience when she was 18 months old, and is in a wheelchair as a result of the incident.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Catamounts outshoot Bobcats, shutout in 2-0 loss

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Catamounts offense was on full display Tuesday night, registering 20 shots against the Bobcats. An impressive display, but it wasn't enough with Quinnipiac's Brage Aasen netting two goals on the way to a 2-0 victory in Burlington. Vermont's home opener was spoiled thanks to Aasen's...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont Democrats host unity rally

On Tuesday, Vermont Democrats gathered in Montpelier to celebrate August's primary winners. Some of those included Becca Balint, Peter Welch, and Brenda Siegel. Throughout the rally, the main message being spread was one of unity and working together. "We want to build a Vermont community to make people feel safe,...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Montpelier looking for second soccer title in three years

JERICHO, Vt. — In a tightly contested scrimmage, one of division two's hottest programs, Montpelier High School, took down Mount Mansfield Union high school thanks to a late goal from senior forward Ronnie Riby-Williams. Riby-Williams was a part of a team that just a season ago came within one...
JERICHO, VT
mynbc5.com

Fire destroys garage of a home in Chazy

CHAZY, N.Y. — More than half a dozen fire crews battled strong winds to put out a garage/barn fire on Monday night. The Chazy Fire Department tells NBC5 that they received the call about the incident just before 8 p.m. The fire had started in the garage, but the winds blew the flames towards the home on Dunn Road.
CHAZY, NY
mynbc5.com

Williston Police cruiser hit by truck along I-89

WILLISTON, Vt. — Over the weekend, Williston Police say one of their officers was hit by a Ford pickup truck while parked at a traffic stop. This happened on Saturday, Aug. 27, at about 2 a.m. along interstate 89 southbound while the officer was inside their cruiser working on issuing paperwork.
WILLISTON, VT

