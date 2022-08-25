Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynbc5.com
Several districts across Vermont welcome another school year
ELMORE, Vt. — Several districts across Vermont welcomed another school year Monday. As a new school year begins, sisters Violet and Evalyn Shoeberlein are beginning their first day of second and third grade at the Elmore School, the last one room schoolhouse in Vermont. "It's great that' were starting...
mynbc5.com
12th annual Zoe's Race for the Howard Center
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The weather was perfect for running on the water as the 12th annual Zoe's Race kicked off at Oakledge Park, Sunday morning. Since 2008, Zoe's Race has partnered with the Howard Center to help families who need wheelchair modifications done to their homes. The event started after Zoe Nestor had a near drowning experience when she was 18 months old, and is in a wheelchair as a result of the incident.
mynbc5.com
Catamounts outshoot Bobcats, shutout in 2-0 loss
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Catamounts offense was on full display Tuesday night, registering 20 shots against the Bobcats. An impressive display, but it wasn't enough with Quinnipiac's Brage Aasen netting two goals on the way to a 2-0 victory in Burlington. Vermont's home opener was spoiled thanks to Aasen's...
mynbc5.com
Vermont Democrats host unity rally
On Tuesday, Vermont Democrats gathered in Montpelier to celebrate August's primary winners. Some of those included Becca Balint, Peter Welch, and Brenda Siegel. Throughout the rally, the main message being spread was one of unity and working together. "We want to build a Vermont community to make people feel safe,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynbc5.com
Burlington residents left without power, damage to clean up following Tuesday's storm
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A strong storm on Tuesday evening lasted about 30 minutes, but it left many without power for hours and much to clean up in Burlington's New North End neighborhoods. At one point, about 2,000 customers were without power across Chittenden County. One New North End family...
mynbc5.com
Montpelier looking for second soccer title in three years
JERICHO, Vt. — In a tightly contested scrimmage, one of division two's hottest programs, Montpelier High School, took down Mount Mansfield Union high school thanks to a late goal from senior forward Ronnie Riby-Williams. Riby-Williams was a part of a team that just a season ago came within one...
mynbc5.com
Fire destroys garage of a home in Chazy
CHAZY, N.Y. — More than half a dozen fire crews battled strong winds to put out a garage/barn fire on Monday night. The Chazy Fire Department tells NBC5 that they received the call about the incident just before 8 p.m. The fire had started in the garage, but the winds blew the flames towards the home on Dunn Road.
mynbc5.com
Williston Police cruiser hit by truck along I-89
WILLISTON, Vt. — Over the weekend, Williston Police say one of their officers was hit by a Ford pickup truck while parked at a traffic stop. This happened on Saturday, Aug. 27, at about 2 a.m. along interstate 89 southbound while the officer was inside their cruiser working on issuing paperwork.
Comments / 0