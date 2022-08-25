BURLINGTON, Vt. — The weather was perfect for running on the water as the 12th annual Zoe's Race kicked off at Oakledge Park, Sunday morning. Since 2008, Zoe's Race has partnered with the Howard Center to help families who need wheelchair modifications done to their homes. The event started after Zoe Nestor had a near drowning experience when she was 18 months old, and is in a wheelchair as a result of the incident.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO