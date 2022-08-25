ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Tip led to arrest in random Detroit shootings | AP

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Detroit police say a tip from someone close to the suspect led to his capture in the random shootings of four people, three fatally …
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit mom killed by random shooter 'would do anything' for her kids

Lari Brisco of Detroit was a devoted mother of five who always put her kids first, say loved ones mourning the loss of their friend. Brisco, whose identity hasn't been confirmed by police, was waiting for a bus early Sunday on the city's westside when she was shot and killed by an assailant. Police said the 19-year-old suspect appeared to shoot at people randomly before he was arrested after a manhunt involving multiple agencies.
DETROIT, MI
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Suspect In deadly Detroit Shootings Arrested

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Detroit police have arrested a man suspected in a string of “random” shootings that killed three people and wounded a fourth.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 29, 2022: Detroit police arrest suspect in multiple shootings

Detroit police arrested a man on Sunday suspected of shooting four people who appear to be random victims, resulting in three deaths. Chief James White says the 19-year-old man may have been suffering from mental illness. White stated an investigation is still being conducted to determine a motive for the shootings, which fueled anxiety across the city until the man was captured thanks to tips.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Media#Shooting#Mobile Media#Smartphone#Police#Violent Crime#Detroit News#Zennie62media#The Oakland News Now#World
WHO 13

Person of interest in Des Moines murder arrested in Detroit

DES MOINES, Iowa — A person of interest in the murder of a Des Moines man back in July has been arrested in Michigan. Cedrick Thomas Jr. was found and arrested on August 26 in Detroit, Michigan, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Warrants on charges of first-degree murder and […]
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
CBS Detroit

Woman displaced after tree falls on Detroit home during storm

(CBS DETROIT) - On Freeland Street, a massive tree came crashing down during Monday evening storms, completely flattening a car. It also fell onto a woman's home.Jacqueline Hemphill was at home when the terrifying scene unfolded. She said she thought someone had thrown a bomb onto her house. "I heard something go boom. I'm like, okay, they're bombing my house," said Hemphill. "That's the only thing I could think of." Hemphill said she was trapped by the massive tree as water gushed into the home. Officers from the Detroit Police Department eventually helped her get out.She said all she was thinking about during the ordeal was getting to safety, but once she had, she remembered her medicine was still inside of the home. Hemphill is 73 years old and has Lupus. She depends on her medicine to maintain her healing. A DPD officer went back into the home to retrieve it for her. As Hemphill's neighbor prepares to find new transportation, now that her car has been crushed, she needs to find somewhere to live at least temporarily. The damage caused by the tree has temporarily displaced her. 
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Police: 19-year-old shot outside Flint nightclub

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 19-year-old woman is recovering after Flint Police said she was shot outside of a nightclub. Officers responded to the scene at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday at Vibe’s Night Club. Reports said a group of people in an older SUV were firing at another group outside.
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after police chase

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Four people connected to a drive-by shooting were arrested following a police chase that ended in Redford Township on Sunday evening. At about 7:50 p.m., Brighton troopers contacted the Detroit Regional Communication Center and reported that a suspect vehicle was entering Wayne County. Police say Metro South troopers located the pursuit near I-94 Freeway and Greenfield.The suspect vehicle exited at Telegraph and Brighton troopers caught up to the vehicle and conducted a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit at the intersection of Fenton and Westgate in Redford Township. According to police, the suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle. Two women stayed inside the suspect vehicle and two men fled on foot. All suspects were taken into custody.No one was injured.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy