FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man, woman both shot overnight while sitting inside their cars in separate Detroit driveways
DETROIT – A man and a woman were both shot overnight while sitting inside their cars in separate Detroit driveways, police said. The first shooting happened at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 31) in the 20500 block of Santa Rosa Drive, according to authorities. A 63-year-old man was sitting in...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Tip led to arrest in random Detroit shootings | AP
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Detroit police say a tip from someone close to the suspect led to his capture in the random shootings of four people, three fatally …
Detroit News
Detroit mom killed by random shooter 'would do anything' for her kids
Lari Brisco of Detroit was a devoted mother of five who always put her kids first, say loved ones mourning the loss of their friend. Brisco, whose identity hasn't been confirmed by police, was waiting for a bus early Sunday on the city's westside when she was shot and killed by an assailant. Police said the 19-year-old suspect appeared to shoot at people randomly before he was arrested after a manhunt involving multiple agencies.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Suspect In deadly Detroit Shootings Arrested
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Detroit police have arrested a man suspected in a string of “random” shootings that killed three people and wounded a fourth.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 29, 2022: Detroit police arrest suspect in multiple shootings
Detroit police arrested a man on Sunday suspected of shooting four people who appear to be random victims, resulting in three deaths. Chief James White says the 19-year-old man may have been suffering from mental illness. White stated an investigation is still being conducted to determine a motive for the shootings, which fueled anxiety across the city until the man was captured thanks to tips.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Manhunt underway for gunman after multiple shootings in Detroit | Detroit News
Manhunt underway for gunman after multiple shootings in Detroit. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Three people were killed and another injured in the shootings. via...
Man, 32, fatally shot on front steps of Michigan home
DETROIT – A 32-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times while on the front steps of a Michigan home, authorities said. Dijon Nelson, of Detroit, was pronounced dead at the scene around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, at a residence on the 17840 block of Maine Street in Detroit.
Man suspected of killing 3 'terrorized' Detroit, chief says
DETROIT — (AP) — A 19-year-old man suspected of randomly killing three people on Detroit streets over roughly two hours may have been emboldened when he didn't encounter police after the first shooting, the mayor said Monday. The victims included a single mother of five children who was...
Person of interest in Des Moines murder arrested in Detroit
DES MOINES, Iowa — A person of interest in the murder of a Des Moines man back in July has been arrested in Michigan. Cedrick Thomas Jr. was found and arrested on August 26 in Detroit, Michigan, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Warrants on charges of first-degree murder and […]
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police believe suspected shooter who ‘terrorized’ Detroit would have continued had he not been caught
DETROIT – Police believe a 19-year-old suspected shooter who killed three people and injured a fourth on Sunday in Detroit would have continued his shooting spree had he not been caught. “He was not done, right? He was in his home for that day, but the next morning he...
fox2detroit.com
Man walking dog survives random shooter in Detroit
John Palik was taking his dog for a walk in Detroit on Sunday morning when a man shooting random people opened fire. Both Palik and his pet were shot.
ClickOnDetroit.com
8-year-old badly hurt, brother, 2 officers shocked after child tried to swing on live wire in Warren
WARREN, Mich. – An 8-year-old boy was severely burned when he tried to swing on a downed power line in Warren, and his brother and two officers were shocked trying to pull him off, police said. The incident happened around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 30) in the 13100 block...
Blast at Detroit marijuana grow house leaves several injured
Investigators believe THC oil for vape cartridges was being manufactured in a Detroit home when the explosion occurred. WDIV's Victor Williams reports.Aug. 30, 2022.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man killed in Detroit while riding in car with woman who was talking to shooter on phone, police say
DETROIT – A man was shot and killed in Detroit while riding in a car with a woman who was talking to the suspected shooter on the phone, police said. The incident happened at 9:53 p.m. Friday (Aug. 26) at 7 Mile Road and Sherwood Street on the city’s east side, according to authorities.
Woman displaced after tree falls on Detroit home during storm
(CBS DETROIT) - On Freeland Street, a massive tree came crashing down during Monday evening storms, completely flattening a car. It also fell onto a woman's home.Jacqueline Hemphill was at home when the terrifying scene unfolded. She said she thought someone had thrown a bomb onto her house. "I heard something go boom. I'm like, okay, they're bombing my house," said Hemphill. "That's the only thing I could think of." Hemphill said she was trapped by the massive tree as water gushed into the home. Officers from the Detroit Police Department eventually helped her get out.She said all she was thinking about during the ordeal was getting to safety, but once she had, she remembered her medicine was still inside of the home. Hemphill is 73 years old and has Lupus. She depends on her medicine to maintain her healing. A DPD officer went back into the home to retrieve it for her. As Hemphill's neighbor prepares to find new transportation, now that her car has been crushed, she needs to find somewhere to live at least temporarily. The damage caused by the tree has temporarily displaced her.
WNEM
Police: 19-year-old shot outside Flint nightclub
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 19-year-old woman is recovering after Flint Police said she was shot outside of a nightclub. Officers responded to the scene at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday at Vibe’s Night Club. Reports said a group of people in an older SUV were firing at another group outside.
Man shoots at restaurant worker, claims she got his order wrong
Police in Detroit, Mich., are seeking information about a suspect who fled from Hollywood Coney Island restaurant on the 20200 block of Grand River two weeks ago.
You can catch viral Detroit rapper Gmac Cash at the Henny & Hamburgers fest Labor Day weekend
Performers also include Snap Dogg, Rocky Badd, Stack Boi Ty, and more
ClickOnDetroit.com
How former Detroit nurse stole painkiller from vials, syringes, swapped it with another liquid
DETROIT – Officials said a former registered nurse at a Detroit hospital extracted painkillers from vials and syringes and filled them with a different liquid. Mary Cheatham, 42, of Ypsilanti, is a registered nurse who used to work in the critical care unit at a hospital in Detroit, according to authorities.
4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after police chase
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Four people connected to a drive-by shooting were arrested following a police chase that ended in Redford Township on Sunday evening. At about 7:50 p.m., Brighton troopers contacted the Detroit Regional Communication Center and reported that a suspect vehicle was entering Wayne County. Police say Metro South troopers located the pursuit near I-94 Freeway and Greenfield.The suspect vehicle exited at Telegraph and Brighton troopers caught up to the vehicle and conducted a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit at the intersection of Fenton and Westgate in Redford Township. According to police, the suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle. Two women stayed inside the suspect vehicle and two men fled on foot. All suspects were taken into custody.No one was injured.
