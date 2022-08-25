ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko County, IN

22 WSBT

Elkhart County Drug Court Program honors 13 graduates

Making a major life change. 13 people graduated today from the Elkhart County Drug Court Program. During the 18-month program, participants are required to maintain sobriety, work or perform community service and attend financial wellness classes. Some of the participants had other successes, including obtaining their driver's license. For one...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend launches pre-approved home plans to encourage development

South Bend City Leaders are launching a new initiative to help future homeowners rebuild on the city's vacant lots. The initiative includes pre-approved home plans to help encourage in-fill development. The goal is to close the financial gap for some potential homeowners while also providing designs that already meet zoning...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Economic growth in Michiana builds hometown work force

Economic leaders are excited about Michiana's future. This comes as projects and proposals in New Carlisle would produce nearly $2.6 billion in development and could result in more than 1,600 permanent jobs. Economists say it took a decade of planning to create these opportunities. After nearly six decades of population...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
22 WSBT

DNR training dogs to sniff out eggs of invasive species

An invasive species that's been moving through the Midwest is getting closer to our area. The spotted lanternfly was recently discovered in Huntington, Indiana. Indiana's DNR has been training for this. The bug first was discovered in Pennsylvania in 2014 which caught their attention. Last summer it moved its way into the state, which prompted the DNR to start preparing in case it was found here.
HUNTINGTON, IN
22 WSBT

Elkhart double death investigation

Elkhart, Ind. — A male and female are dead after being found Sunday afternoon in the 200 block of North Drive. The Elkhart Police Department said the 911 call came in around 1:15 P.M. after the two people -- who appeared to be dead -- were found in a residence.
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

13-year-old Dowagiac student facing weapons charges

A 13-year-old is facing weapons charges after bringing a gun to Dowagiac Middle School. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says a woman contacted them this morning... after she discovered a handgun and a magazine in her grandson's bedroom. At the school, officers discovered another handgun in the student's pants, and...
DOWAGIAC, MI
22 WSBT

22 WSBT

From Mishawaka to the Moon: Local company supplied parts for Artemis 1 launch

Mishawaka, Ind. – All eyes will be on NASA later this week as the agency tries for another launch. Artemis 1 is scheduled to lift-off Friday, after technical issues scrubbed yesterday's scheduled launch. Damping Technologies Inc. makes products that reduce sound and vibrations. While they normally work internationally with...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Two South Bend shootings Sunday

South Bend, Ind. — The South Bend Police Department is reporting two shootings Sunday afternoon. The first shooting happened around around 3:30 P.M. near King St. and Portage Ave. A male victim was taken to the hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening. The second...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Storm damage still affecting parts of Michiana after Monday night storms

Rochester, Ind. – Parts of our area are still picking up the pieces tonight after yesterday's storms. The southern parts of our viewing area seeing some of the worst damage. Trees into homes and branches littering the ground is a pretty normal sight today in Fulton County, especially in the northwestern portion of the area.
FULTON COUNTY, IN
