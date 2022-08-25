Read full article on original website
Elkhart County Drug Court Program honors 13 graduates
Making a major life change. 13 people graduated today from the Elkhart County Drug Court Program. During the 18-month program, participants are required to maintain sobriety, work or perform community service and attend financial wellness classes. Some of the participants had other successes, including obtaining their driver's license. For one...
Black Lives Matter South Bend demanding change in mental health crisis response
South Bend, Ind. – A demand for change; that’s the message tonight by Black Lives Matter South Bend over how police respond to mental health crises. The organization held a town hall this evening. The group says it's analyzing mental health response units already in place in other...
South Bend launches pre-approved home plans to encourage development
South Bend City Leaders are launching a new initiative to help future homeowners rebuild on the city's vacant lots. The initiative includes pre-approved home plans to help encourage in-fill development. The goal is to close the financial gap for some potential homeowners while also providing designs that already meet zoning...
Economic growth in Michiana builds hometown work force
Economic leaders are excited about Michiana's future. This comes as projects and proposals in New Carlisle would produce nearly $2.6 billion in development and could result in more than 1,600 permanent jobs. Economists say it took a decade of planning to create these opportunities. After nearly six decades of population...
Operation Education: Reading scores show positive changes at two South Bend schools
South Bend. Ind. — Turnaround efforts made at some South Bend schools appear to be sparking positive changes. There is growth in reading assessments at the district's two re-design elementary schools. More third graders are reading at grade level at Marquette Montessori Academy and Muessel Elementary School than were...
DNR training dogs to sniff out eggs of invasive species
An invasive species that's been moving through the Midwest is getting closer to our area. The spotted lanternfly was recently discovered in Huntington, Indiana. Indiana's DNR has been training for this. The bug first was discovered in Pennsylvania in 2014 which caught their attention. Last summer it moved its way into the state, which prompted the DNR to start preparing in case it was found here.
Elkhart double death investigation
Elkhart, Ind. — A male and female are dead after being found Sunday afternoon in the 200 block of North Drive. The Elkhart Police Department said the 911 call came in around 1:15 P.M. after the two people -- who appeared to be dead -- were found in a residence.
13-year-old faces charges after allegedly taking gun to school in Dowagiac
A 13-year-old faces weapons charges after allegedly bringing a gun to Dowagiac Middle School. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says a woman contacted them this morning after she discovered a handgun and a magazine in her grandson's bedroom. At the school, officers discovered another handgun in the student's pants and...
From Mishawaka to the Moon: Local company supplied parts for Artemis 1 launch
Mishawaka, Ind. – All eyes will be on NASA later this week as the agency tries for another launch. Artemis 1 is scheduled to lift-off Friday, after technical issues scrubbed yesterday's scheduled launch. Damping Technologies Inc. makes products that reduce sound and vibrations. While they normally work internationally with...
Two South Bend shootings Sunday
South Bend, Ind. — The South Bend Police Department is reporting two shootings Sunday afternoon. The first shooting happened around around 3:30 P.M. near King St. and Portage Ave. A male victim was taken to the hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening. The second...
Storm damage still affecting parts of Michiana after Monday night storms
Rochester, Ind. – Parts of our area are still picking up the pieces tonight after yesterday's storms. The southern parts of our viewing area seeing some of the worst damage. Trees into homes and branches littering the ground is a pretty normal sight today in Fulton County, especially in the northwestern portion of the area.
'Four-down linebackers are hard to find': Royal Center native Jack Kiser
NOTRE DAME — The Notre Dame linebacking core plays fast, physical and disruptive football. That's been in the blood of Royal Center-native, and Pioneer HS alum, Jack Kiser, who was a utility man for two state championships with the Panthers. And now has become a staple in the second...
HIGHLIGHTS: Salima Rockwell's first win as head coach of ND Volleyball
NOTRE DAME — Notre Dame (1-2) earns its first win of the season in five sets (22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 15-13). It's the first win for new head coach, Salima Rockwell at Notre Dame. Highlights can be seen above.
Marcus Freeman happy with Buchner's consistency, growth heading into OSU
NOTRE DAME — In four days, Tyler Buchner won't be in the red jersey Notre Dame quarterbacks typically wear in practice. Instead, he'll be staring at the Scarlet Red of the Ohio State Buckeyes. The coaching staff believes the sophomore quarterback is ready for the hostile environment of the...
